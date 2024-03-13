You can unlock dozens of different Technologies in Palworld as you progress through the game, but you’ll learn pretty quickly that there aren’t enough Technology points to go around. This was very much an intentional decision designed to make players think twice before spending their hard-earned Technology points. Having said that, you can eventually unlock every Technology in the game, provided you’re willing to work for it.

In addition to the Technology points you get every time you level up, you can acquire more of them by unlocking fast travel beacons and reading Technical Manuals. Technical Manuals are rare books that have a chance to drop from certain Pals and dungeon chests. These books come in three variants, each awarding more points than the last. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about them.

How To Get High Grade Technical Manuals In Palworld

High Grade Technical Manuals are the most common version of these books. They only award a single Technology point, however, they’re the easiest of the three to farm. High Grade Technical manuals have a small chance to drop whenever you kill or capture a Hoocrates, Katresss or Wixen. They can also drop from the two chests found at the end of dungeons. These chests have a much higher chance to drop the book compared to the aforementioned Pals.

How To Get Innovative Technical Manuals In Palworld

Innovative Technical Manuals are a bit rarer, but they grant two Technology points instead of just one. There are four Pals in the game that have a chance to drop this book. Namely, Anubis, Lyleen, Lyleen Noct, and Shadowbeak. You have a 5 to 10% chance to get the book whenever you kill or capture one of these Pals. You can sometimes also find Innovative Technical Manuals inside the chests located on Wildlife Sanctuary islands.

How To Get Future Technical Manuals In Palworld

Future Technical Manuals grant three Technology points and are by far the rarest of the bunch. Getting your hands on one of these books is quite a challenge as they don’t drop from any Pals. In fact, getting them is a bit of a mystery. They can reportedly spawn in chests on the overworld and inside high-level dungeons, such as those found in the snow biome. However, the frequency with which they drop is unknown.

How To Use Technical Manuals In Palworld

Much like any book, Technical Manuals need to be read to grant the knowledge hidden inside. Simply right-click or hit the ‘Y’ button on your controller to read the book and enjoy your newly-acquired Technology points. Keep in mind that the book is destroyed upon use. If you make a mistake and end up spending your points haphazardly, remember that you can always use some Memory Wiping Medicine to reset them.