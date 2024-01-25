Your Palworld buddies can do much of the heavy lifting for you when it comes to resource gathering and production, freeing you up to explore the Palagos Islands at your leisure. However, you do need to take good care of your Pals if you want them to work efficiently. Among other things, this involves consistently feeding them.

While you can get away with feeding your Pals nothing but Red Berries and Eggs in the early game, you’ll eventually need to find some Wheat Seeds in order to make other types of foods for them. Keep reading to find out what you can do with Wheat Seeds in Palworld and where to get your hands on some.

How To Get Wheat Seeds In Palworld

Despite being classified as a Common material, Wheat Seeds can be surprisingly difficult to come by. There are only six types of Pals in the entire game that have a chance to drop them when killed or captured, only one of which can be encountered very early on in the game. Namely, Dinossom. These Pals are pretty strong and we wouldn’t recommend trying to take one down until your character is around level 10 or higher. Below is a list of other Pals that drop Wheat Seeds.

Flopie

Bristla

Cinnamoth

Robinquill

Robinquill Terra

Aside from fighting Pals, there are two other ways of obtaining Wheat Seeds in Palworld. Much like Horns, Bones, and various other materials, Wheat Seeds have a small chance of dropping whenever you loot a treasure chest. If you’re not a big fan of RNG, however, you can simply buy all the Wheat Seeds you need from a merchant. You’ll find a merchant in the Small Settlement west of the Grassy Behemoth Hills that will happily sell you some. The merchant only charges 100 Gold Coins per seed, which is honestly quite a bargain. Make sure to grab some Leather, Pal Spheres, or Schematics while you’re in the area. Meanwhile, you can talk to the other merchant in the settlement if you want to buy some Pals.

What To Do With Wheat Seeds In Palworld

There’s only one thing you can do with Wheat Seeds, and that’s to plant Wheat. Obviously. To set up a Wheat Plantation you’ll first need to reach Technology level 15 and unlock the appropriate structure. While you’re at it, make sure to also unlock the Mill because you’ll need it to process the resulting Wheat. You only need three Wheat Seeds to construct a Wheat Plantation and you can fully automate it, much like the Berry Plantation. As soon as you have your first Plantation, you'll passively obtain Wheat Seeds over time.

Once you’ve harvested some Wheat, you can take it to the Mill to turn it into Flour. Just like Crushers, Mills can only be operated by Pals with the Watering ability. Wheat can then be combined with Red Berries, Milk, and other ingredients to create various types of foods at a Cooking Pot. Some of these foods don’t do much aside from lowering the hunger meter, but others grant temporary buffs.