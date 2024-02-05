Quick Links How to Set Up a Palworld Dedicated Server

Hey, Pal Tamers!

With the launch of Palworld, you may have noticed that you could make a multiplayer game. However, the multiplayer worlds that you can make on your own are limited to 4 people at a time, meaning that your Palworld experience can be pretty lonely in nature. Luckily, there’s a way to create a dedicated server that you and a bunch of your friends can play on without the worry of random people coming in and destroying your stuff.

In this guide, we'll walk you through the process of creating your very own Palworld dedicated server, allowing you and your friends to embark on exciting adventures together. Setting up a Palworld server on your computer is quick, easy, and best of all, free. Follow these step-by-step instructions to get your server up and running smoothly. Let's dive in and create your own multiplayer haven in the world of Palworld!

How to Set Up a Palworld Dedicated Server

You are going to want to follow this guide step by step, so don't jump around!

1. Access Steam Library

First off, you want to open Steam and go to your library.

Click on the "Games" dropdown in the top-left corner.

Select "Tools."

3. Search for Palworld Server

Use the search bar to find "Palworld."

Look for "Palworld Dedicated Server" and click on it.

Install the dedicated server.

4. Locate Server Files

Navigate to the installation folder. (Local Disk > Program Files > Steam > SteamApps > Common > Pal Server)

5. Launch Pal Server

Open the "Pal Server" folder and double click on the "Pal Server" application to launch it.

6. Adjust Server Settings

Open the "default Pal World settings" file in a text editor.

Copy the settings and paste them into the "PalWorldSettings.ini" file in the "Pal Saved Config" folder.

Customize the server name, description, and other settings as needed.

7. Save and Launch the Server

Save the changes to the "PalWorldSettings.ini" file.

Return to the "Pal Server" folder and double-click on the "Pal Server" application to launch the server.

8. Configure Port Forwarding

Log in to your router's dashboard. (Visit PortForward.com if you don't know your router's address.)

Navigate to port forwarding settings.

Create a new rule named "Pal Server," set the protocol to UDP, and use port 8211 (both internal and external).

Find your computer's IP address (you can use Google) and enter it in the router settings.

9. Disable UPnP

Turn off Universal Plug and Play (UPnP) in your router settings to ensure the port stays open.

10. Configure Windows Firewall

Open Windows Defender Firewall.

Create a new inbound rule for port 8211 (UDP).

Name the rule "Pal Server."

11. Connect to the Server

Launch Palworld.

Go to "Join Multiplayer Game."

Enter your IP address followed by ":8211" and click connect.

12. Verify Connection

Check if the server is live and accessible.

Share your IP address with friends to allow them to join.

13. Final Check

Ensure the Windows Firewall is not blocking the port.

Verify that the router and Windows settings are configured correctly.

Congratulations, Pal Tamers! If you have followed these steps, your Palworld dedicated server is now set up and ready for multiplayer gaming. Before you get right into it, though, you should ensure all configurations are accurate to provide a seamless experience for you and your friends. If you found this guide helpful, don't forget to like and subscribe to the video creator. Enjoy your Palworld server!