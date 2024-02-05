Key Takeaways Criminal activities include attacking NPCs, trying to catch humans with Pal Spheres, and trespassing in Wildlife Sanctuary zones.

In-game methods to remove the Wanted status include letting the PIDF kill you, trying to kill the PIDF, or running away.

The easy way to eliminate the Wanted status is to exit the game to the main menu and jump back into your file.

Hello, Pal Tamers!

Palworld is one of those games that has laws but does not necessarily tell you what all of them are. You will probably break a few of them accidentally when you play the game – stumbling on the Wildlife Sanctuaries is a good example of this. Or accidentally throwing a Pal Sphere at a human when your pinky slips onto the Q button – like mine did in my first twenty minutes of playing the game that led to a shootout between level 20 PIDF soldiers and me armed with nothing but stones.

Legitimate mistakes can quickly land you in Wanted hell in this game, and the PIDF is nothing to snort at. Even with high-level gear, PIDF infantry will scale up the difficulty if you keep committing crimes – like shooting back at PIDF soldiers and killing them while they’re trying to kill you. The result can be a fun, chaotic shootout with twenty NPCs.

However, dealing with the PIDF can be time-consuming. So, to make it a bit easier for you, this guide will tell you exactly what you can do to eliminate your Wanted status.

Criminal Activities in Palworld

Firstly, you should know what activities will get you Wanted. Criminal activities include:

Attacking friendly NPCs

Trying to catch humans with Pal Spheres (no matter how accidental)

Trespassing into prohibited Wildlife Sanctuary zones

For the last one, the game helpfully tells you that you are committing a crime as soon as your player (not your Pal mount) touches the ground in Wildlife Sanctuaries. You will get a red warning message on your screen that says “Criminal activity underway…” and this is just because you chose to exist at one of the Wildlife Santuary.

How To Legitimately Remove the Wanted Status

Since removing the Wanted status in-game is the most immersive approach to this problem, we will start with in-game methods to do so.

Let the PIDF Kill You

Giving up is the easiest of these options. Just put your guns away and let them shoot the heck out of you until you die. This may take a bit of time – the PIDF shoots about as well as the average Stormtrooper.

Try to Kill the PIDF

This is the hard way. You can absolutely take the fight to the PIDF. If you have the levels and the weaponry, you will probably do this successfully! However, Palworld likes to spawn tougher, more high-level PIDF infantry on your head the more crimes you do while Wanted. This includes defending yourself against the PIDF.

If you try to kill the PIDF, do it as quickly as possible by using high-level weapons to annihilate them, like the Assault Rifle. Or a Rocket Launcher. If you’ve killed all of them at the highest level they can be, then your Wanted status will reset because no Witnesses remain.

Run Away

Another option is to choose life and run as fast and far away as possible. I recommend that you hop on a flying mount and head out over deep water, as the PIDF aren’t good swimmers and will not be able to catch up to you quickly. This is especially effective for getting rid of Wanted statuses incurred by wandering around a Wildlife Sanctuary.

Eventually, the PIDF will de-spawn. This effectively counts as eliminating witnesses in the game, as your Wanted status will be revoked as soon as the last PIDF NPC gets scrubbed.

How to Remove the Wanted Status the Cheesy Way

Now, let’s talk about the easy way to eliminate the Wanted status. This is the least immersive method because it takes you out of the game – literally. Once you’ve been given the Wanted status, exit the game to the main menu. From there, you can jump right back into your file and keep playing as normal. Your Wanted status will immediately be removed. If you want to save time, this is the best way to do it!