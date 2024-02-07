Pocketpair has released the latest Palworld v0.1.4.1 Patch Notes for PC and Xbox on February 6th, 2024. This update addresses major issues like game crashes, save data corruption, and disappearing weapons in multiplayer. Enjoy smoother gameplay with fixes for Pal management and resource gathering. Plus, cheat prevention measures have been implemented for fair play.

Check out the detailed notes for all the improvements below:

Full Palworld v0.1.4.1 Patch Notes

Major Fixes

Fixed an issue where the game would always crash and save data would be corrupted when the total number of Pals captured by the guild reached approximately 7000.

In the previous patch, save data that had already been in this state (for servers, the server's world data) remained in a broken state that made it impossible to load, but after applying this patch it will be resolved and will load properly.

Fixed an issue where some weapons equipped by other players would disappear when a player used a grenade in multiplayer.

Fixed an issue where, although the displayed capture probability increased when the capture power was strengthened with Lifmunk Effigies, the capture probability did not actually increase at all due to an internal processing bug.

Base related ・

Fixed an issue where if a Pal that was manually assigned to a breeding farm went to sleep, it would not wake up forever.

Fixed an issue where no wood would drop when Pal at the base felled a tree.

Others