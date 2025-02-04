Predator Cores are an elusive crafting material needed in Palworld to create a number of late-game accessories and weapons, including Meowmere, a legendary sword that shoots cat heads and makes meowing noises (yes, you read that correctly).

They can only be collected by finding and killing the 33 rampaging Predator Pals located throughout the world. Predator Pals are stronger and hit harder than regular Pals that share their name. Read on below to learn more about Predator Pals, Predator Cores, and the items you can craft once you get your hands on them.

Finding, Fighting Predator Pals in Palworld

There are 33 Predator Pals in the game, scattered all across the map. They are stronger, boss-like versions of the regular Pal, and as such, they have more health and do more damage than regular Pals. They don't appear on your map like alpha pals do, however, so scouting them out can be a bit of a pain.

Predator Pals can be distinguished by the reddish glow they emit, and they'll have a special name, such as "Rampaging Lovander."

Some Predator Pals only spawn in the day, while other Predator Pals only spawn at night. Once defeated, they will respawn, but it may take some time. Speeding up the day and night cycles of your world settings, or leaving the area and returning to it, may force the Predator Pal to respawn more quickly.

Below is a list of all Predator Pals currently in the game, from the lowest level to the highest, as well as their location coordinates and any other relevant notes. All Predator Pals will drop at least 1 Predator Core when defeated.

Predator Pal Locations

Vanwyrm (Level 25) Coordinates 362, -177 The closest fast travel point is the Natural Bridge connecting Marsh Island and Eastern Wild Island. Direhowl (Level 25) Coordinates -325, -33 The closest fast travel point is Ice Wind Island. It is the only travel point on the island; after fast traveling, head south towards the lakes. Lovander (Level 26) Coordinates -155, -424 The closest fast travel point is Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster. Lovander only spawns at night. Dogen (Level 28) Coordinates -240,-272 The closest fast travel point is Investigator's Fork on Bamboo Groves Island. After fast traveling, follow the island's main path south. Mossanda (Level 30) Coordinates -318, -161 The closest fast travel point is Deep Bamboo Thicket on Bamboo Groves Island. After fast traveling, head to the hills north of the travel point. Relaxaurus (Level 30) Coordinates -24, -348 The closest travel point is Bridge of the Twin Knights. After fast traveling, immediately take the bridge located next to the travel point. Tarantriss (Level 30) Coordinates 63, -298 The closest travel point is Cinnamoth Forest to the west of Moonless Shore. After fast traveling, head southeast along the river. Rayhound (Level 30) Coordinates 246, -105 The closest travel point is Mossanda Forest, located south of Verdant Brook. After fast traveling, follow the path northeast. Gorirat (Level 30) Coordinates -275, -553 The closest travel point is Small Cove in the Sea Breeze Archipelago section of the map. After fast traveling, head west until you reach a clearing in the trees. Omascul (Level 31) Coordinates 9, -221 The closest fast travel point is Lake Center, north of Moonless Shore. After fast traveling, head immediately south. Omascul only spawns at night.

Predator Pals cannot be captured, only defeated.

Dinossom (Level 31) Coordinates 49, 36 The closest fast travel point is Snowy Mountain Crossroads, south of Frostbound Mountains. After fast traveling, head northwest. Ragnahawk (Level 32) Coordinates 341, -69 The closest fast travel point is Sealed Realm of the Swift. After fast traveling, head south until you reach the shoreline, in the direction of the Jormuntide alpha pal. Starryon (Level 34) Coordinates 20, -125 The closest fast travel point is Mount Flopie Summit. After fast traveling, follow the path south in the direction of the Elizabee alpha pal. Starryon only spawns at night. Maraith (Level 38) Coordinates 166, -50 The closest fast travel point is Sealed Realm of the Guardian. After fast traveling, head to the east and follow the road leading up towards the lake. Maraith only spawns at night. Reptyro Cryst (Level 40) Coordinates 182, 94 The closest fast travel point is the Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance, located in the Frostbound Mountains. After fast traveling, head to the north side of the lake. Digtoise (Level 45) Coordinates -596, -742 The closest fast travel point is Fisherman's Point to the far south of Mount Obsidian. After fast traveling, head to the west until you reach the river split. Digtoise spawns on the opposite side of the river. Prixter (Level 45) Coordinates 496, 212 The closest fast travel point is PIDF Tower Entrance in the Dessicated Desert. After fast traveling, head south. Dazemu (Level 47) Coordinates 374, 315 The closest fast travel point is Duneshelter in the Dessicated Desert. After fast traveling, head southeast out of Duneshelter. Kitsun (Level 47) Coordinates -22, 167 The closest fast travel point is Icy Weasel Hill, to the south of Astral Mountains. After fast traveling, follow the winding path southwest. Kitsun only spawns at night. Jormuntide Ignis (Level 48) Coordinates -457, -447 The closest fast travel point is Mount Obsidian Midpoint. After fast traveling, Jormuntide Ignis spawns in the lava pool to the east. You will need good heat protectant gear to fly above the lava pools. Cryolinx Terra (Level 48) Coordinates 264, 364 The closest fast travel point is Duneshelter in the Dessicated Dessert. After fast traveling, head west out of Duneshelter.

Loupmoon Cryst (Level 49) Coordinates -194, 246 The closest fast travel point is Unthawable Lake, in the Astral Mountains. After fast traveling, head southwest to the spawn. Faleris Aqua (Level 50) Coordinates -111- 141 The closest fast travel point is No Man's Trail, located south of the Astral Mountains. After fast traveling, head northwest to the area of the map covered in metal structures. Blazehowl Noct (Level 50) Coordinates -273, 477 The closest fast travel point is Land of Absolute Zero, located in the northern Astral Mountains. After fast traveling, head southwest to the spawn. Elphidran (Level 55) Coordinates -340, 131 The closest fast travel point is Ice Wind Island. After fast traveling, fly north (across the water) until you reach the tip of Sakurajima Island. Shroomer (Level 55) Coordinates -483, 168 The closest fast travel point is Sakurajima - Mushroom Wetlands. After fast traveling, head northwest to the swamp area of the map. Splatterina (Level 55) Coordinates -614, 224 The closest fast travel point is the Moonflower Tower Entrance on Sakurajima Island. After fast traveling, head to the lake northwest of the tower. Splatterina only spawns at night. Helzephyr Lux (Level 60) Coordinates -1003, -1114 The closest fast travel point is Shield Dragon Tunnel on Feybreak Island. Follow the path southwest to the spawn. Bushi Noct (Level 60) Coordinates -1191, -1574 The closest fast travel point is the Feybreak Tower Entrance on Feybreak Island. Head northeast towards the ice formations on the map. Bushi Noct only spawns at night. Sootseer (Level 60) Coordinates -889, -1374 The closest fast travel point is the Loess Plains on Feybreak Island. Head northeast along the river that separates two parts of the land; Sootseer spawns on the opposite side (and only spawns at night). Incineram Noct (Level 60) Coordinates -1075, -1272 The closest fast travel point is the Hidden Passage to Oculus Gate on Feybreak Island. After fast traveling, head southwest to the area of the map that is dark red/purple. Incineram Noct only spawns at night.

Crafting with Predator Cores

Predator Cores can be used to make a number of late-game upgrades - most notably, Meowmere, a legendary-quality sword inspired by another one of the developers' games, Terraria. A complete list of items you can craft, and what you'll need to craft them, can be found below:

Meowmere: 22x Ingot, 22x Paldium Fragment, 22x Coal, and 3x Predator Core

22x Ingot, 22x Paldium Fragment, 22x Coal, and 3x Predator Core Small Pouch : 1x Predator Core, 20x Fiber, and 10x Leather

: 1x Predator Core, 20x Fiber, and 10x Leather Medium Pouch : 5x Predator Core, 50x Fiber, and 20x Leather

: 5x Predator Core, 50x Fiber, and 20x Leather Large Pouch : 10x Predator Core, 80x Fiber, 30x Leather, and 10x Carbon Fiber

: 10x Predator Core, 80x Fiber, 30x Leather, and 10x Carbon Fiber Giant Pouch: 20x Predator Core, 120x Fiber, 40x Leather, and 20x Carbon Fiber