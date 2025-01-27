You begin Palworld with two accessory slots, but as you play, you'll see that you have the capacity to unlock two additional slots, resulting in a total of four accessory slots. With dozens and dozens of accessories you can equip - from Attack Pendants to Thermal Undershirts - you'll want to unlock those extra slots as soon as possible.

Read on below to learn about how to unlock those extra accessory slots, so you can stop forgetting that you don't have your Mercy Ring on when you're out in the world hunting for pals. (We've all been there.)

How to Unlock Accessory Slots in Palworld

To unlock the two extra accessory slots in Palworld, you'll need to visit the Medal Merchant, a vendor located in the Forgotten Island Church Ruins, just south of Sakurajima Island. (There is a fast travel point located right next to the church ruins. Take the travel point to the center of the island - the vendor is located next to the Statue of Power inside the church ruins.) This vendor sells a variety of accessories in exchange for Dog Coins, including two items that will unlock one additional accessory slot each.

You want to purchase the Mysterious Accessory Box for 100 Dog Coins to unlock the third accessory slot. To unlock that elusive fourth accessory slot, you'll need to buy the Box of Mystery Accessories, which comes at the steep price of 1,000 Dog Coins.

Where to Get Dog Coins in Palworld