Key Takeaways Palworld teases new Pals in summer update trailer, including frog-like, turkeyish, and dinosaur-like creatures.

New island hinted in update with anthropomorphic fox creature and Shrine, different from upcoming PVP-focused arena.

Palworld boasts massive success with over 2 million players, 1.3 billion hours played in 100 days since release.

During the ID@Xbox event today, Pocket Pair teased the upcoming Palworld update coming this summer. We already knew there was the Palworld arena coming in another update, but today gave us our first sighting of some of what might be coming in the Palworld summer update.

In the trailer, after introducing the default character walking through the cherry blossoms with their Cattiva, it cuts away to say New Pals and shows a few of them. We have no names for these Pals, but we can describe and show them here in images, at least as much as we know from the trailer. First, we see more of a frog-like Pal wearing a martial arts-type outfit, while holding a stick, which we see the Pal swing around as a weapon. The second was a bit like a turkeyish creature with dodo height via an aboriginal headpiece and appearance. We see it being able to call rocks up from the ground, which then have flames erupt from them, mixing both earth and fire elements.

The third looks to be sort of a dinosaur, like the Relaxosaurus, with a mushroom on its head like it just came from the Mushroom Kingdom. We see the player avatar using a flamethrower against the Pal, perhaps planning to barbecue it for a meal. Lastly, there is an anthropomorphic fox-type creature dressed in Asian clothing who is floating in the air and spins around and bows to the camera. After the Pal showcase and action, we then cut back to the default avatar and their Cattiva, as they are walking towards what might be a shrine, not far from one of the towers, that is looming in the distance. This would seem to be the new island that was teased in the Palworld roadmap that mentioned some of the content coming this summer. What is not part of this update though, is the PVP-focused Palworld arena, which also got a small mention during the ID@ XBox event during the segment that focused on the Triple I Initiative games coming to, or already on, Xbox.

Palworld was released earlier this year as a standout star, achieving over 2 million players on Steam concurrently at one point, and looks poised to be a longterm part of the gaming ecosystem as long as Pocket Pair doesn't make major mistakes with how many millions it has sold. Only yesterday, they shared that in the 100 days since its release, Palworld has been played for over 1.3 billion hours, or about 150, 000 years, which is an insane amount of time.