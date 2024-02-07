Welcome, Pal Tamers!

Pal Spheres are a finite resource. Between catching all the Pals in the Paldeck, as well as duplicates, tougher Pals that simply will not be caught, and tragic slips of your pinky finger onto the Q key, Pal Spheres can be spent much faster than they can be made. No matter how many of these you make, you're going to run out of them sooner rather than later.

Thus, it's important to have multiple farms going... And a trick, just to make it a little easier.

The Vixy trick is a decent way to get some Pal Spheres in your hands. Vixy drops Pal Spheres when it grazes on your ranch, which is nice to have as it stands. However, you can, and should, improve this. All you need to do this trick are:

Where to get Vixy

Vixy (014) Neutral 70 70 70 70 450 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Air Cannon Sand Blast Power Shot Wind Cutter Seed Machine Gun Power Bomb Pal Blast 25 40 35 30 50 70 150 Gathering Farming 1 1 Partner Skill Dig Here! Sometimes digs up items from the ground when assigned to the Ranch. Possible Drops Leather, Bone The idol of Palpagos Island. If you bully a Vixy, you best be prepared to become enemies with the whole world.

Luckily for this farm, the Pal you need is really easy to get. Saddle up with a couple of Pal Spheres before you go out and head from the beginning area to the first Tower Boss area. This is a pretty quick walk, and you may even find Vixy along the way.

The areas to the immediate north and south of the Tower are full of Vixy. Catch all of them - even if you only upgrade one Vixy for this trick, you will still need the others. Plus catching more yields more experience, which you will need if you're not already Level 14. Here is a picture of Vixy habitats:

Once you've got all your Vixys and left their ecosystem in ruin, head back to camp and start on your next project.

Making the Pal Essence Condenser

The Pal Essence Condenser is an item you can use to upgrade your Pals. You will need it for this farm, but it's also just good to have for making your Pals stronger all round. You can unlock this starting at level 14 with Ancient Technology Points. Once you have it unlocked, you will some free space on your base and the following items to begin construction:

If you're having trouble with the Ancient Technology Points or the Ancient Civilization Parts, you should try killing a couple of the Level 11 Alphas. These guys drop both the Parts and give you some Ancient Technology Points to use per kill. You can also catch them, and get yourself some strong Pals to rock the early game with. We have a full list of Alphas and where you can find them here:

Upgrade your Vixy

Now, this is the trick. From all the Vixys you've caught, you will select one. The special one, who will become god of all Vixys and your primary Pal Sphere farmer. The Chosen Vixy will need to be upgraded to three stars, which will require a whopping 16 consumed Pals to be able to do.

Once you have sacrificed 16 Pals to the Chosen Vixy, you will have your Pal Sphere farmer. Simply place it onto your base and let it graze at the Ranch, and it will drop Mega Spheres for you regularly. This should help you during the early-game struggle of having enough Spheres to catch good Pals with. Additionally, when you grow out of using Pal Spheres and Mega Spheres, you can sell these to Merchants for a little buff to your wallet. There's really no downside to it and I highly recommend everyone gives this a shot.