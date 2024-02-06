Key Takeaways Palworld's Sanity Level (SAN) is important - keep Pals' Sanity high by providing tools and improving working conditions.

Low Sanity levels can lead to Pal dissatisfaction and slow work - make sure to provide essentials like beds and hot springs.

Improve working conditions by crafting high-level beds, providing access to sleep and hot springs, and grazing in the ranch. Change food to nutritious options like salads.

Hey there, Pal Tamers!

Palworld’s Sanity Level (SAN) is a mechanic that serves to tell Players about the status of their Pals. Every Pal in your Palbox is going to have a Sanity level, and it’s something that you need to pay special attention to for Pals who work on your base.

How Sanity Levels Work

The higher a Pal’s sanity is, the better. Your goal with the Pals working on your base should be to keep their Sanity levels decently high, and to give them tools to be able to raise their own Sanity when it dips.

Sanity levels dropping is just going to happen on the base. There isn’t too much you can do to stop it normally. Here are the things that can cause Sanity levels to drop:

Forcing Pals to work harder (by using the Monitoring Stand)

When Pals are hungry (or, by extension, starving)

When Pals have no place to sleep

Pals’ Sanity levels will naturally go lower throughout the day as they work on the base.

The Effects of Low Sanity

Despite Sanity lowering naturally throughout the day, you want to make sure that your Pals do not stay at low levels as much as possible. Low Sanity levels can have serious and dangerous consequences for your Pals, and minor annoyances for you as the player.

Pals with low Sanity will hate working for you, and will frequently take breaks or work slowly out of hatred for the work. You can see this happening when you see these:

When the Pal is slacking off

When the Pal is sleeping in the middle of the day

These are normal to see throughout your time playing Palworld. As long as your Pal has access to a decent Hot Spring, and has a bed, you shouldn’t have to worry about this too much or at all. They will need a break from time to time to raise their sanity levels, and then be right back to it. Keep in mind, some Pals are just never going to be easy to appease – you will want to check on the passives of your Pal, to make sure they don’t have Passives that make their Sanity drain faster while working.

We have a helpful guide listing all the Passive Skills in the game, which you can take a look at here:

Pals who cannot get out of the low Sanity danger zone, however, are at risk of developing the ‘Depression’ debuff. You will need medicine to cure this, so to save your resources you should try to make your Pals’ lives as comfortable as possible.

Raising Sanity

If you notice that the Pals on your base are struggling, there are a few things that you can do to help them get back on their emotional feet. Your goal should be to improve the working conditions of your Pals as much as possible at your level.

You can improve your Pals’ working conditions by doing the following:

Crafting the highest level beds you have access to.

you have access to. Ensuring your Pal has access to a place to sleep ( all Pals should have a bed , even nocturnal ones)

, even nocturnal ones) That your Pal is not working too hard (making them take a nap is sometimes worth it if you’re worried about Depression)

(making them take a nap is sometimes worth it if you’re worried about Depression) Crafting the highest level Hot Spring that you can. Hot Springs let Pals regain their Sanity quicker, as long as they have access to use it.

that you can. Hot Springs let Pals regain their Sanity quicker, as long as they have access to use it. Allowing Pals with the Farming skill to graze in the Ranch.

You can manually feed Pals food to help increase their Sanity, however this method is not going to be as efficient as ensuring that your Pals have access to good, nutritious meals. You know those berries you’ve been making your Pal eat for the last few weeks? Yeah, that’s not good enough.

We recommend you change your food to Salads as quickly as possible. This food is highly nutritious and will help keep your Pals happy, while simultaneously not using materials you need to craft Cakes for breeding. It’s the best of both worlds. You can also feed them some special dishes you make from the meat of Pals you’ve hunted, as a treat.