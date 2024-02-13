Ammunition in Palworld is required to effectively use Bows (Arrows) and Guns (Bullets/Shells) to damage Pals and Enemies. Some ammo can be used interchangeably with a couple weapons but others require specific ammo to function, ex: Poison Arrow for Poison Bow. Here is a list of all the items classified as ammo in Palworld.
|
Item
|
Value
|
Materials
|
Arrow
|
5
|
Poison Arrow
|
15
|
|
Fire Arrow
|
15
|
|
Rocket Ammo
|
400
|
|
Decal Ink
|
10
|
Handgun Ammo
|
120
|
Rifle Ammo
|
220
|
|
Shotgun Shells
|
220
|
|
Coarse Ammo
|
120
|
Machine Gun Ammo
|
150
|
Assault Rifle Ammo
|
150
|
|
Magnum Ammo
|
150
|
