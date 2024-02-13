Ammunition in Palworld is required to effectively use Bows (Arrows) and Guns (Bullets/Shells) to damage Pals and Enemies. Some ammo can be used interchangeably with a couple weapons but others require specific ammo to function, ex: Poison Arrow for Poison Bow. Here is a list of all the items classified as ammo in Palworld.

Item

Value

Materials

Arrow

5

palworld-poison-arrow-icon

Poison Arrow

15

palworld-fire-arrow-icon

Fire Arrow

15

palworld-rocket-ammo-icon

Rocket Ammo

400

palworld-decal-ink-icon

Decal Ink

10

palworld-handgun-ammo-icon

Handgun Ammo

120

palworld-rifle-ammo-icon

Rifle Ammo

220

palworld-shotgun-shells-icon

Shotgun Shells

220

Coarse Ammo

120

palworld-machine-gun-ammo-icon

Machine Gun Ammo

150

Assault Rifle Ammo

150

palworld-magnum-ammo-icon

Magnum Ammo

150

Pengullet

Pengullet's Rocket Launcher