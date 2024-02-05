In Palworld, armor is your key to defense against Pals and the elements. Craftable in multiple tiers, it not only provides practical protection but also lets you showcase your style. This guide will explore the crafting recipes and stats of each item, helping you navigate Palworld with both resilience and flair.
All Armor in Palworld
|
Item
|
HP
|
Def
|
Level Required
|
Materials
|
Farming Hat
|
30
|
10
|
Farming Hat 1
|
45
|
15
|
|
Feathered Hair Band
|
60
|
15
|
10
|
|
Long-eared Headband
|
60
|
20
|
Witch Hat
|
60
|
20
|
Bowler Hat
|
60
|
20
|
Tocotoco Cap
|
60
|
20
|
Grinning Tocotoco Cap
|
60
|
20
|
Gumoss Cap
|
60
|
20
|
Penking Cap
|
60
|
20
|
Katress Cap
|
60
|
20
|
Farming Hat 2
|
67
|
22
|
|
Cloth Outfit
|
70
|
15
|
4
|
|
Soft Hat
|
70
|
25
|
Silk Hat
|
70
|
25
|
Tricorne
|
70
|
25
|
Explorer Cap
|
70
|
25
|
Tropical Outfit
|
70
|
25
|
9
|
|
Monarch's Crown
|
80
|
30
|
Golden Crown
|
80
|
30
|
Helmet
|
80
|
30
|
Graduation cap
|
80
|
30
|
Long-eared Headband 1
|
90
|
30
|
|
Witch Hat 1
|
90
|
30
|
|
Farming Hat 3
|
90
|
30
|
|
Bowler Hat 1
|
90
|
30
|
|
Tocotoco Cap 1
|
90
|
30
|
Grinning Tocotoco Cap 1
|
90
|
30
|
Gumoss Cap 1
|
90
|
30
|
Penking Cap 1
|
90
|
30
|
Katress Cap 1
|
90
|
30
|
Metal Helm
|
100
|
50
|
23
|
|
Soft Hat 1
|
105
|
37
|
|
Silk Hat 1
|
105
|
37
|
|
Tricorne 1
|
105
|
37
|
Explorer Cap 1
|
105
|
37
|
|
Monarch's Crown 1
|
120
|
45
|
|
Golden Crown 1
|
120
|
45
|
|
Helmet 1
|
120
|
45
|
|
Graduation cap 1
|
120
|
45
|
|
Farming Hat 4
|
120
|
40
|
|
Long-eared Headband 2
|
135
|
45
|
|
Witch Hat 2
|
135
|
45
|
|
Bowler Hat 2
|
135
|
45
|
|
Tocotoco Cap 2
|
135
|
45
|
Grinning Tocotoco Cap 2
|
135
|
45
|
Gumoss Cap 2
|
135
|
45
|
Penking Cap 2
|
135
|
45
|
Katress Cap 2
|
135
|
45
|
Pelt Armor
|
140
|
35
|
12
|
|
Heat Resistant Pelt Armor
|
140
|
45
|
16
|
|
Cold Resistant Pelt Armor
|
140
|
45
|
18
|
Soft Hat 2
|
157
|
56
|
|
Silk Hat 2
|
157
|
56
|
|
Tricorne 2
|
157
|
56
|
Explorer Cap 2
|
157
|
56
|
|
Monarch's Crown 2
|
180
|
67
|
|
Golden Crown 2
|
180
|
67
|
|
Long-eared Headband 3
|
180
|
60
|
|
Witch Hat 3
|
180
|
60
|
|
Helmet 2
|
180
|
67
|
|
Graduation cap 2
|
180
|
67
|
|
Bowler Hat 3
|
180
|
60
|
|
Tocotoco Cap 3
|
180
|
60
|
Grinning Tocotoco Cap 3
|
180
|
60
|
Gumoss Cap 3
|
180
|
60
|
Penking Cap 3
|
180
|
60
|
Katress Cap 3
|
180
|
60
|
Soft Hat 3
|
210
|
75
|
|
Silk Hat 3
|
210
|
75
|
|
Tricorne 3
|
210
|
75
|
Explorer Cap 3
|
210
|
75
|
|
Monarch's Crown 3
|
240
|
90
|
|
Golden Crown 3
|
240
|
90
|
|
Long-eared Headband 4
|
240
|
80
|
|
Witch Hat 4
|
240
|
80
|
|
Helmet 3
|
240
|
90
|
|
Graduation cap 3
|
240
|
90
|
|
Bowler Hat 4
|
240
|
80
|
|
Tocotoco Cap 4
|
240
|
80
|
Grinning Tocotoco Cap 4
|
240
|
80
|
Gumoss Cap 4
|
240
|
80
|
Penking Cap 4
|
240
|
80
|
Katress Cap 4
|
240
|
80
|
Metal Armor
|
250
|
70
|
23
|
Refined Metal Helm
|
250
|
100
|
37
|
|
Cold Resistant Metal Armor
|
250
|
105
|
27
|
Soft Hat 4
|
280
|
100
|
|
Silk Hat 4
|
280
|
100
|
|
Tricorne 4
|
280
|
100
|
|
Explorer Cap 4
|
280
|
100
|
|
Monarch's Crown 4
|
320
|
120
|
|
Golden Crown 4
|
320
|
120
|
|
Helmet 4
|
320
|
120
|
|
Graduation cap 4
|
320
|
120
|
|
Pal Metal Helm
|
350
|
150
|
46
|
|
Refined Metal Armor
|
500
|
150
|
37
|
|
Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor
|
500
|
180
|
40
|
|
Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor
|
500
|
180
|
41
|
|
Pal Metal Armor
|
750
|
220
|
46
|
|
Heat Resistant Pal Metal Armor
|
750
|
250
|
48
|
|
Cold Resistant Pal Metal Armor
|
750
|
250
|
50
|