In Palworld, armor is your key to defense against Pals and the elements. Craftable in multiple tiers, it not only provides practical protection but also lets you showcase your style. This guide will explore the crafting recipes and stats of each item, helping you navigate Palworld with both resilience and flair.

All Armor in Palworld

Item

HP

Def

Level Required

Materials

palworld-farming-hat-icon

Farming Hat

30

10

palworld-farming-hat-icon

Farming Hat 1

45

15

palworld-feathered-hair-band-icon

Feathered Hair Band

60

15

10

palworld-long-eared-headband-icon

Long-eared Headband

60

20

palworld-witch-hat-icon

Witch Hat

60

20

Bowler Hat

60

20

palworld-tocotoco-cap-icon

Tocotoco Cap

60

20

palworld-grinning-tocotoco-cap-icon

Grinning Tocotoco Cap

60

20

palworld-gumoss-cap-icon

Gumoss Cap

60

20

palworld-penking-cap-icon

Penking Cap

60

20

palworld-katress-cap-icon

Katress Cap

60

20

palworld-farming-hat-icon

Farming Hat 2

67

22

Cloth Outfit

70

15

4

palworld-soft-hat-icon

Soft Hat

70

25

palworld-silk-hat-icon

Silk Hat

70

25

palworld-tricorne-icon

Tricorne

70

25

palworld-explorer-cap-icon

Explorer Cap

70

25

palworld-tropical-outfit-icon

Tropical Outfit

70

25

9

palworld-monarchs-crown-icon

Monarch's Crown

80

30

palworld-golden-crown-icon

Golden Crown

80

30

palworld-helmet-icon

Helmet

80

30

palworld-graduation-cap-icon

Graduation cap

80

30

palworld-long-eared-headband-icon

Long-eared Headband 1

90

30

palworld-witch-hat-icon

Witch Hat 1

90

30

palworld-farming-hat-icon

Farming Hat 3

90

30

Bowler Hat 1

90

30

palworld-tocotoco-cap-icon

Tocotoco Cap 1

90

30

palworld-grinning-tocotoco-cap-icon

Grinning Tocotoco Cap 1

90

30

palworld-gumoss-cap-icon

Gumoss Cap 1

90

30

palworld-penking-cap-icon

Penking Cap 1

90

30

palworld-katress-cap-icon

Katress Cap 1

90

30

palworld-metal-helm-icon

Metal Helm

100

50

23

palworld-soft-hat-icon

Soft Hat 1

105

37

palworld-silk-hat-icon

Silk Hat 1

105

37

palworld-tricorne-icon

Tricorne 1

105

37

palworld-explorer-cap-icon

Explorer Cap 1

105

37

palworld-monarchs-crown-icon

Monarch's Crown 1

120

45

palworld-golden-crown-icon

Golden Crown 1

120

45

palworld-helmet-icon

Helmet 1

120

45

palworld-graduation-cap-icon

Graduation cap 1

120

45

palworld-farming-hat-icon

Farming Hat 4

120

40

palworld-long-eared-headband-icon

Long-eared Headband 2

135

45

palworld-witch-hat-icon

Witch Hat 2

135

45

Bowler Hat 2

135

45

palworld-tocotoco-cap-icon

Tocotoco Cap 2

135

45

palworld-grinning-tocotoco-cap-icon

Grinning Tocotoco Cap 2

135

45

palworld-gumoss-cap-icon

Gumoss Cap 2

135

45

palworld-penking-cap-icon

Penking Cap 2

135

45

Item

HP

Def

Level Required

Materials

palworld-katress-cap-icon

Katress Cap 2

135

45

palworld-pelt-armor-icon

Pelt Armor

140

35

12

palworld-heat-resistant-pelt-armor-icon

Heat Resistant Pelt Armor

140

45

16

Cold Resistant Pelt Armor

140

45

18

palworld-soft-hat-icon

Soft Hat 2

157

56

palworld-silk-hat-icon

Silk Hat 2

157

56

palworld-tricorne-icon

Tricorne 2

157

56

palworld-explorer-cap-icon

Explorer Cap 2

157

56

palworld-monarchs-crown-icon

Monarch's Crown 2

180

67

palworld-golden-crown-icon

Golden Crown 2

180

67

palworld-long-eared-headband-icon

Long-eared Headband 3

180

60

palworld-witch-hat-icon

Witch Hat 3

180

60

palworld-helmet-icon

Helmet 2

180

67

palworld-graduation-cap-icon

Graduation cap 2

180

67

Bowler Hat 3

180

60

palworld-tocotoco-cap-icon

Tocotoco Cap 3

180

60

palworld-grinning-tocotoco-cap-icon

Grinning Tocotoco Cap 3

180

60

palworld-gumoss-cap-icon

Gumoss Cap 3

180

60

palworld-penking-cap-icon

Penking Cap 3

180

60

palworld-katress-cap-icon

Katress Cap 3

180

60

palworld-soft-hat-icon

Soft Hat 3

210

75

palworld-silk-hat-icon

Silk Hat 3

210

75

palworld-tricorne-icon

Tricorne 3

210

75

palworld-explorer-cap-icon

Explorer Cap 3

210

75

palworld-monarchs-crown-icon

Monarch's Crown 3

240

90

palworld-golden-crown-icon

Golden Crown 3

240

90

palworld-long-eared-headband-icon

Long-eared Headband 4

240

80

palworld-witch-hat-icon

Witch Hat 4

240

80

palworld-helmet-icon

Helmet 3

240

90

palworld-graduation-cap-icon

Graduation cap 3

240

90

Bowler Hat 4

240

80

palworld-tocotoco-cap-icon

Tocotoco Cap 4

240

80

palworld-grinning-tocotoco-cap-icon

Grinning Tocotoco Cap 4

240

80

palworld-gumoss-cap-icon

Gumoss Cap 4

240

80

palworld-penking-cap-icon

Penking Cap 4

240

80

palworld-katress-cap-icon

Katress Cap 4

240

80

palworld-metal-armor-icon

Metal Armor

250

70

23

palworld-refined-metal-helm-icon

Refined Metal Helm

250

100

37

Cold Resistant Metal Armor

250

105

27

palworld-soft-hat-icon

Soft Hat 4

280

100

palworld-silk-hat-icon

Silk Hat 4

280

100

palworld-tricorne-icon

Tricorne 4

280

100

palworld-explorer-cap-icon

Explorer Cap 4

280

100

palworld-monarchs-crown-icon

Monarch's Crown 4

320

120

palworld-golden-crown-icon

Golden Crown 4

320

120

palworld-helmet-icon

Helmet 4

320

120

palworld-graduation-cap-icon

Graduation cap 4

320

120

palworld-pal-metal-helm-icon

Pal Metal Helm

350

150

46

palworld-refined-metal-armor-icon

Refined Metal Armor

500

150

37

palworld-heat-resistant-refined-metal-armor-icon

Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor

500

180

40

Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor

500

180

41

palworld-pal-metal-armor-icon

Pal Metal Armor

750

220

46

palworld-heat-resistant-pal-metal-armor-icon

Heat Resistant Pal Metal Armor

750

250

48

Cold Resistant Pal Metal Armor

750

250

50