Dragon Element Pals have an Offensive advantage over Dark Type Pals dealing 2x damage to them, but their damage will be halved when fighting against Ice Type Pals. Defensively, they are resistance to Dark types, but will receive 2x damage from Dragon Type Pals.

  • 2x Offensive Damage vs. Dark
  • 0.5x Offensive Damage vs. Ice
  • 0.5x Damage Taken vs. Dark (Resistant to Dark)
  • 2x Damage Taken vs. Ice (Weak against Ice)

Here is a list of all Dragon Element Type Pals in Palworld

Chillet (055)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

055

Ice, Dragon

Wriggling Weasel
  • Gathering 1
  • Cooling 1

  • Leather

Dinossom (064)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

064

Grass, Dragon

Fragrant Dragon
  • Planting 2
  • Lumbering 2

  • Wheat Seeds

Dinossom Lux (064b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

064b

Electric, Dragon

Thunder Dragon
  • Generating Electricity 2
  • Lumbering 2

  • Tomato Seeds

Elphidran (080)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

080

Dragon

Amicable Holy Dragon
  • Lumbering 2

  • High Quality Pal Oil

Azurobe (082)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

082

Water, Dragon

Waterwing Dance
  • Watering 3

  • Cloth

Relaxaurus (085)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

085

Dragon, Water

Hungry Missile
  • Transporting 1
  • Watering 2

  • High Quality Pal Oil
  • Ruby

Relaxaurus Lux (085b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

085b

Dragon, Electric

Missily Party
  • Generating Electricity 3
  • Transporting 1

  • High Quality Pal Oil
  • Sapphire
  • Electric Organ

Quivern (095)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

095

Dragon

Sky Dragon’s Affection
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 3
  • Gathering 2
  • Mining 2

  • High Quality Pal Oil

Astegon (098)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

098

Dragon, Dark

Black Ankylosaur
  • Handiwork 1
  • Mining 4

  • Pal Metal Ingot
  • Pure Quartz

Jormuntide (101)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

101

Dragon, Water

Stormbringer Sea Dragon
  • Watering 4

  • Pal Fluids

Jormuntide Ignis (101b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

101b

Dragon, Fire

Stormbringer Lava Dragon
  • Kindling 4

  • Pal Fluids
  • High Quality Pal Oil

Orserk (106)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

106

Dragon, Electric

Ferocious Thunder Dragon
  • Generating Electricity 4
  • Handiwork 4
  • Transporting 3

  • Electric Organ

Jetragon (111)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

111

Dragon

Aerial Missile
  • Gathering 3

  • Pure Quartz
  • Polymer
  • Carbon Fiber
  • Diamond