Dragon Element Pals have an Offensive advantage over Dark Type Pals dealing 2x damage to them, but their damage will be halved when fighting against Ice Type Pals. Defensively, they are resistance to Dark types, but will receive 2x damage from Dragon Type Pals.
- 2x Offensive Damage vs. Dark
- 0.5x Offensive Damage vs. Ice
- 0.5x Damage Taken vs. Dark (Resistant to Dark)
- 2x Damage Taken vs. Ice (Weak against Ice)
Here is a list of all Dragon Element Type Pals in Palworld
Chillet (055)
#
Elements
Partner Skill
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
055
Ice, Dragon
Wriggling Weasel
Dinossom (064)
#
Elements
Partner Skill
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
064
Grass, Dragon
Fragrant Dragon
Dinossom Lux (064b)
#
Elements
Partner Skill
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
064b
Electric, Dragon
Thunder Dragon
Elphidran (080)
#
Elements
Partner Skill
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
080
Dragon
Amicable Holy Dragon
Azurobe (082)
#
Elements
Partner Skill
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
082
Water, Dragon
Waterwing Dance
Relaxaurus (085)
#
Elements
Partner Skill
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
085
Dragon, Water
Hungry Missile
Relaxaurus Lux (085b)
#
Elements
Partner Skill
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
085b
Dragon, Electric
Missily Party
Quivern (095)
#
Elements
Partner Skill
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
095
Dragon
Sky Dragon’s Affection
Astegon (098)
#
Elements
Partner Skill
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
098
Dragon, Dark
Black Ankylosaur
Jormuntide (101)
#
Elements
Partner Skill
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
101
Dragon, Water
Stormbringer Sea Dragon
Jormuntide Ignis (101b)
#
Elements
Partner Skill
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
101b
Dragon, Fire
Stormbringer Lava Dragon
Orserk (106)
#
Elements
Partner Skill
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
106
Dragon, Electric
Ferocious Thunder Dragon
Jetragon (111)
#
Elements
Partner Skill
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
111
Dragon
Aerial Missile
