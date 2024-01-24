Dragon Element Pals have an Offensive advantage over Dark Type Pals dealing 2x damage to them, but their damage will be halved when fighting against Ice Type Pals. Defensively, they are resistance to Dark types, but will receive 2x damage from Dragon Type Pals.

2x Offensive Damage vs. Dark

0.5x Offensive Damage vs. Ice

0.5x Damage Taken vs. Dark (Resistant to Dark)

2x Damage Taken vs. Ice (Weak against Ice)

Here is a list of all Dragon Element Type Pals in Palworld

Chillet (055)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 055 Ice, Dragon Wriggling Weasel Gathering 1

Cooling 1 Leather

Dinossom (064)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 064 Grass, Dragon Fragrant Dragon Planting 2

Lumbering 2 Wheat Seeds

Dinossom Lux (064b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 064b Electric, Dragon Thunder Dragon Generating Electricity 2

Lumbering 2 Tomato Seeds

Elphidran (080)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 080 Dragon Amicable Holy Dragon Lumbering 2 High Quality Pal Oil

Azurobe (082)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 082 Water, Dragon Waterwing Dance Watering 3 Cloth

Relaxaurus (085)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 085 Dragon, Water Hungry Missile Transporting 1

Watering 2 High Quality Pal Oil

Ruby

Relaxaurus Lux (085b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 085b Dragon, Electric Missily Party Generating Electricity 3

Transporting 1 High Quality Pal Oil

Sapphire

Electric Organ

Quivern (095)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 095 Dragon Sky Dragon’s Affection Handiwork 1

Transporting 3

Gathering 2

Mining 2 High Quality Pal Oil

Astegon (098)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 098 Dragon, Dark Black Ankylosaur Handiwork 1

Mining 4 Pal Metal Ingot

Pure Quartz

Jormuntide (101)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 101 Dragon, Water Stormbringer Sea Dragon Watering 4 Pal Fluids

Jormuntide Ignis (101b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 101b Dragon, Fire Stormbringer Lava Dragon Kindling 4 Pal Fluids

High Quality Pal Oil

Orserk (106)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 106 Dragon, Electric Ferocious Thunder Dragon Generating Electricity 4

Handiwork 4

Transporting 3 Electric Organ

Jetragon (111)