Electric Element Pals have an Offensive advantage over Water Type Pals dealing 2x damage to them, but their damage will be halved when fighting against Ground Type Pals. Defensively, they are resistance to Water types, but will receive 2x damage from Ground Type Pals.

2x Offensive Damage vs. Water Types

0.5x Offensive Damage vs. Ground Types

0.5x Damage Taken vs. Water Types (Resistant to Water)

2x Damage Taken vs. Ground (Weak against Ground)

Here is a list of all Electric Element Type Pals in Palworld

Sparkit (007)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 007 Electric Static Electricity Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Generating Electricity 1 Electric Organ

Jolthog (012)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 012 Electric Jolt Bomb Generating Electricity 1 Electric Organ

Mossanda Lux (033b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 033b Electric Grenadier Panda Generating Electricity 2

Handiwork 2

Lumbering 2

Transporting 3 Electric Organ

Leather

Mushroom

Univolt (056)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 056 Electric Swift Deity Lumbering 1

Generating Electricity 2 Leather

Electric Organ

Horn

Foxcicle (057)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 057 Electric Aurora Guide Lumbering 1

Generating Electricity 2 Leather

Electric Organ

Horn

Rayhound (060)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 060 Electric Jumping Force Generating Electricity 2 Electric Organ

Kitsun (061)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 061 Electric Clear Mind Generating Electricity 2 Electric Organ

Dazzi (062)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 062 Electric Lady of Lightning Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Generating Electricity 1 Electric Organ

Dinossom Lux (064b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 064b Electric, Dragon Thunder Dragon Generating Electricity 2

Lumbering 2 Tomato Seeds

Beakon (073)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 073 Electric Thunderous Transporting 3

Generating Electricity 2

Gathering 1 Electric Organ

Relaxaurus Lux (085b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 085b Dragon, Electric Missily Party Generating Electricity 3

Transporting 1 High Quality Pal Oil

Sapphire

Electric Organ

Grizzbolt (103)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 103 Electric Yellow Tank Handiwork 2

Lumbering 2

Transporting 3

Generating Electricity 3 Electric Organ

Leather

Orserk (106)