Electric Element Pals have an Offensive advantage over Water Type Pals dealing 2x damage to them, but their damage will be halved when fighting against Ground Type Pals. Defensively, they are resistance to Water types, but will receive 2x damage from Ground Type Pals.

  • 2x Offensive Damage vs. Water Types
  • 0.5x Offensive Damage vs. Ground Types
  • 0.5x Damage Taken vs. Water Types (Resistant to Water)
  • 2x Damage Taken vs. Ground (Weak against Ground)

Here is a list of all Electric Element Type Pals in Palworld

Sparkit (007)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

007

Electric

Static Electricity
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Generating Electricity 1

  • Electric Organ

Jolthog (012)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

012

Electric

Jolt Bomb
  • Generating Electricity 1

  • Electric Organ

Mossanda Lux (033b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

033b

Electric

Grenadier Panda
  • Generating Electricity 2
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 2
  • Transporting 3

  • Electric Organ
  • Leather
  • Mushroom

Univolt (056)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

056

Electric

Swift Deity
  • Lumbering 1
  • Generating Electricity 2

  • Leather
  • Electric Organ
  • Horn

Foxcicle (057)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

057

Electric

Aurora Guide
  • Lumbering 1
  • Generating Electricity 2

  • Leather
  • Electric Organ
  • Horn

Rayhound (060)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

060

Electric

Jumping Force
  • Generating Electricity 2

  • Electric Organ

Kitsun (061)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

061

Electric

Clear Mind
  • Generating Electricity 2

  • Electric Organ

Dazzi (062)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

062

Electric

Lady of Lightning
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Generating Electricity 1

  • Electric Organ

Dinossom Lux (064b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

064b

Electric, Dragon

Thunder Dragon
  • Generating Electricity 2
  • Lumbering 2

  • Tomato Seeds

Beakon (073)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

073

Electric

Thunderous
  • Transporting 3
  • Generating Electricity 2
  • Gathering 1

  • Electric Organ

Relaxaurus Lux (085b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

085b

Dragon, Electric

Missily Party
  • Generating Electricity 3
  • Transporting 1

  • High Quality Pal Oil
  • Sapphire
  • Electric Organ

Grizzbolt (103)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

103

Electric

Yellow Tank
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 2
  • Transporting 3
  • Generating Electricity 3

  • Electric Organ
  • Leather

Orserk (106)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

106

Dragon, Electric

Ferocious Thunder Dragon
  • Generating Electricity 4
  • Handiwork 4
  • Transporting 3

  • Electric Organ