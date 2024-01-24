Electric Element Pals have an Offensive advantage over Water Type Pals dealing 2x damage to them, but their damage will be halved when fighting against Ground Type Pals. Defensively, they are resistance to Water types, but will receive 2x damage from Ground Type Pals.
- 2x Offensive Damage vs. Water Types
- 0.5x Offensive Damage vs. Ground Types
- 0.5x Damage Taken vs. Water Types (Resistant to Water)
- 2x Damage Taken vs. Ground (Weak against Ground)
Here is a list of all Electric Element Type Pals in Palworld
Sparkit (007)
#
Elements
Partner Skill
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
007
Electric
Static Electricity
Jolthog (012)
#
Elements
Partner Skill
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
012
Electric
Jolt Bomb
Mossanda Lux (033b)
#
Elements
Partner Skill
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
033b
Electric
Grenadier Panda
Univolt (056)
#
Elements
Partner Skill
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
056
Electric
Swift Deity
Foxcicle (057)
#
Elements
Partner Skill
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
057
Electric
Aurora Guide
Rayhound (060)
#
Elements
Partner Skill
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
060
Electric
Jumping Force
Kitsun (061)
#
Elements
Partner Skill
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
061
Electric
Clear Mind
Dazzi (062)
#
Elements
Partner Skill
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
062
Electric
Lady of Lightning
Dinossom Lux (064b)
#
Elements
Partner Skill
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
064b
Electric, Dragon
Thunder Dragon
Beakon (073)
#
Elements
Partner Skill
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
073
Electric
Thunderous
Relaxaurus Lux (085b)
#
Elements
Partner Skill
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
085b
Dragon, Electric
Missily Party
Grizzbolt (103)
#
Elements
Partner Skill
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
103
Electric
Yellow Tank
Orserk (106)
#
Elements
Partner Skill
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
106
Dragon, Electric
Ferocious Thunder Dragon
