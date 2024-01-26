Fire Element Pals have an Offensive advantage over Grass and Ice Type Pals dealing 2x damage to them, but their damage will be halved when fighting against Water Type Pals. Defensively, they are resistance to Grass and Ice types, but will receive 2x damage from Water Type Pals.

2x Offensive Damage vs. Grass & Ice Types

0.5x Offensive Damage vs. Water Types

0.5x Damage Taken vs. Grass & Ice Types (Resistant to Grass & Ice)

2x Damage Taken vs. Water (Weak against Water )

Here is a list of all Fire Element Type Pals in Palworld

Foxparks (005)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 005 Fire Huggy Fire Kindling 1 Leather

Flame Organ

Rooby (009)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 009 Fire Tiny Spark Kindling 1 Flame Organ

Leather

Incineram (040)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 040 Fire, Dark Flameclaw Hunter Kindling 1

Handiwork 2

Transporting 2

Mining 1 Horn

Leather

Arsox (042)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 042 Fire Warm Body Kindling 2

Lumbering 1 Horn

Flame Organ

Leezpunk Ignis (045b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 045b Fire Sixth Sense Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Gathering 1

Kindling 1 Flame Organ

Silver Key

Pyrin (058)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 058 Fire Red Hare Kindling 2

Lumbering 1 Flame Organ

Leather

Pyrin Noct (058b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 058b Fire, Dark Black Hare Kindling 2

Lumbering 1 Flame Organ

Leather

Flambelle (070)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 070 Fire Magma Tears Kindling 1

Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Farming 1 Flame Organ

High Quality Pal Oil

Vanwyrm (071)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 071 Fire, Dark Aerial Marauder Kindling 1

Transporting 3 Bone

Ruby

Gold Coin

Bushi (072)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 072 Fire Brandish Blade Kindling 2

Handiwork 1

Lumbering 3

Transporting 2

Gathering 1 Bone

Ingot

Ragnahawk (074)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 074 Fire Flame Wing Kindling 3

Transporting 3 Flame Organ

Wixen (076)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 076 Fire Lord Fox Kindling 2

Handiwork 3

Transporting 2 Flame Organ

High Grade Technical Manual

Kelpsea Ignis (081b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 081b Fire Lava Spout Kindling 1 Flame Organ

Raw Kelpsea

Blazehowl (084)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 084 Fire Hellflame Lion Kindling 3

Lumbering 2 Flame Organ

Blazehowl Noct (084b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 084b Fire, Dark Darkflame Lion Kindling 3

Lumbering 2 Flame Organ

Reptyro (088)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 088 Fire, Ground Ore-loving Beast Kindling 3

Mining 3 Flame Organ

Blazamut (096)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 096 Fire Magma Kaiser Kindling 3

Mining 4 Coal

Flame Organ

Jormuntide Ignis (101b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 101b Dragon, Fire Stormbringer Lava Dragon Kindling 4 Pal Fluids

High Quality Pal Oil

Suzaku (102)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 102 Fire Wings of Flame Kindling 3 Flame Organ

Faleris (105)