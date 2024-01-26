Fire Element Pals have an Offensive advantage over Grass and Ice Type Pals dealing 2x damage to them, but their damage will be halved when fighting against Water Type Pals. Defensively, they are resistance to Grass and Ice types, but will receive 2x damage from Water Type Pals.
Here is a list of all Fire Element Type Pals in Palworld
Foxparks (005)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
005
|
Fire
|
Huggy Fire
|
|
Rooby (009)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
009
|
Fire
|
Tiny Spark
|
|
Incineram (040)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
040
|
Fire, Dark
|
Flameclaw Hunter
|
|
" "
Arsox (042)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
042
|
Fire
|
Warm Body
|
|
Leezpunk Ignis (045b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
045b
|
Fire
|
Sixth Sense
|
|
Pyrin (058)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
058
|
Fire
|
Red Hare
|
|
Pyrin Noct (058b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
058b
|
Fire, Dark
|
Black Hare
|
|
Flambelle (070)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
070
|
Fire
|
Magma Tears
|
|
Vanwyrm (071)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
071
|
Fire, Dark
|
Aerial Marauder
|
|
Bushi (072)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
072
|
Fire
|
Brandish Blade
|
|
Ragnahawk (074)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
074
|
Fire
|
Flame Wing
|
|
Wixen (076)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
076
|
Fire
|
Lord Fox
|
|
Kelpsea Ignis (081b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
081b
|
Fire
|
Lava Spout
|
|
Blazehowl (084)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
084
|
Fire
|
Hellflame Lion
|
|
Blazehowl Noct (084b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
084b
|
Fire, Dark
|
Darkflame Lion
|
|
Reptyro (088)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
088
|
Fire, Ground
|
Ore-loving Beast
|
|
Blazamut (096)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
096
|
Fire
|
Magma Kaiser
|
|
Jormuntide Ignis (101b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
101b
|
Dragon, Fire
|
Stormbringer Lava Dragon
|
|
Suzaku (102)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
102
|
Fire
|
Wings of Flame
|
|
Faleris (105)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
105
|
Fire
|
Scorching Predator
|
|