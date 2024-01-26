Fire Element Pals have an Offensive advantage over Grass and Ice Type Pals dealing 2x damage to them, but their damage will be halved when fighting against Water Type Pals. Defensively, they are resistance to Grass and Ice types, but will receive 2x damage from Water Type Pals.

  • 2x Offensive Damage vs. Grass & Ice Types
  • 0.5x Offensive Damage vs. Water Types
  • 0.5x Damage Taken vs. Grass & Ice Types (Resistant to Grass & Ice)
  • 2x Damage Taken vs. Water (Weak against Water )

Here is a list of all Fire Element Type Pals in Palworld

Foxparks (005)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

005

Fire

Huggy Fire
  • Kindling 1

  • Leather
  • Flame Organ

Rooby (009)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

009

Fire

Tiny Spark
  • Kindling 1

  • Flame Organ
  • Leather

Incineram (040)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

040

Fire, Dark

Flameclaw Hunter
  • Kindling 1
  • Handiwork 2
  • Transporting 2
  • Mining 1

  • Horn
  • Leather

Arsox (042)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

042

Fire

Warm Body
  • Kindling 2
  • Lumbering 1

  • Horn
  • Flame Organ

Leezpunk Ignis (045b)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

045b

Fire

Sixth Sense
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1
  • Kindling 1

  • Flame Organ
  • Silver Key

Pyrin (058)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

058

Fire

Red Hare
  • Kindling 2
  • Lumbering 1

  • Flame Organ
  • Leather

Pyrin Noct (058b)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

058b

Fire, Dark

Black Hare
  • Kindling 2
  • Lumbering 1

  • Flame Organ
  • Leather

Flambelle (070)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

070

Fire

Magma Tears
  • Kindling 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Farming 1

  • Flame Organ
  • High Quality Pal Oil

Vanwyrm (071)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

071

Fire, Dark

Aerial Marauder
  • Kindling 1
  • Transporting 3

  • Bone
  • Ruby
  • Gold Coin

Bushi (072)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

072

Fire

Brandish Blade
  • Kindling 2
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 3
  • Transporting 2
  • Gathering 1

  • Bone
  • Ingot

Ragnahawk (074)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

074

Fire

Flame Wing
  • Kindling 3
  • Transporting 3

  • Flame Organ

Wixen (076)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

076

Fire

Lord Fox
  • Kindling 2
  • Handiwork 3
  • Transporting 2

  • Flame Organ
  • High Grade Technical Manual

Kelpsea Ignis (081b)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

081b

Fire

Lava Spout
  • Kindling 1

  • Flame Organ
  • Raw Kelpsea

Blazehowl (084)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

084

Fire

Hellflame Lion
  • Kindling 3
  • Lumbering 2

  • Flame Organ

Blazehowl Noct (084b)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

084b

Fire, Dark

Darkflame Lion
  • Kindling 3
  • Lumbering 2

  • Flame Organ

Reptyro (088)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

088

Fire, Ground

Ore-loving Beast
  • Kindling 3
  • Mining 3

  • Flame Organ

Blazamut (096)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

096

Fire

Magma Kaiser
  • Kindling 3
  • Mining 4

  • Coal
  • Flame Organ

Jormuntide Ignis (101b)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

101b

Dragon, Fire

Stormbringer Lava Dragon
  • Kindling 4

  • Pal Fluids
  • High Quality Pal Oil

Suzaku (102)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

102

Fire

Wings of Flame
  • Kindling 3

  • Flame Organ

Faleris (105)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

105

Fire

Scorching Predator
  • Kindling 3
  • Transporting 3

  • Flame Organ