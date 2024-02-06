Wooden Door Door built on a foundation. Becomes an entrance. Made from wood, it breaks easily. 2 2x Wood

Wooden Foundation A foundation for building walls or facilities on. Made of wood, it is easy to break. 2 2x Wood

Wooden Roof A roof built on top of walls to keep out the rain and wind. Made of wood, it is easy to break. 2 2x Wood

Wooden Slanted Roof Slanted roof built on top of walls to keep out the rain and wind. Made of wood, it is easy to break. 2 2x Wood

Wooden Stairs Stairs placed below a foundation or roof for climbing up. Made of wood, they are easy to break. 2 2x Wood

Wooden Triangular Wall Triangular wall built on a foundation for keeping out intruders. Made of wood, it is easy to break. 2 2x Wood

Wooden Wall Walls built on foundations for keeping out intruders. Made of wood, they are easy to break. 2 2x Wood

Wooden Wall and Window Wall built on a foundation for keeping out intruders. Includes a window. Made of wood, it is easy to break. 2 2x Wood

Wooden Gate Gate large enough for big Pals to pass through. Made from wood, it breaks easily. 11 10x Wood

Wooden Defensive Wall Massive defensive wall to prevent enemy intrusions. Made from wood, it breaks easily. 16 10x Wood

Stone Door Door built on a foundation. Becomes an entrance. Made of stone, it is reasonably sturdy. Placing more than one has no additional effect. 18 3x Stone

Stone Slanted Roof Slanted roof built on top of walls to keep out the rain and wind. Made of stone, it is reasonably sturdy. 18 3x Stone

Stone Triangular Wall Triangular wall built on a foundation for keeping out intruders. Made of stone, it is reasonably sturdy. 18 3x Stone

Stone Wall Walls built on foundations for keeping out intruders. Made of stone, they are reasonably sturdy. 18 3x Stone

Stone Wall and Window Wall built on a foundation for keeping out intruders. Includes a window. Made of stone, it is reasonably sturdy. 18 3x Stone

Defensive Wall Massive defensive wall to prevent enemy intrusions. Made from stone, it is reasonably sturdy. 29 10x Stone

1x Cement

Metal Door Door built on a foundation. Becomes an entrance. Made of metal, it is extremely durable. 30 1x Ingot

2x Stone

Metal Slanted Roof Slanted roof built on top of walls to keep out the rain and wind. Made of metal, it is extremely durable. 30 1x Ingot

2x Stone

Metal Triangular Wall Triangular wall built on a foundation for keeping out intruders. Made of metal, it is extremely durable. 30 1x Ingot

2x Stone

Metal Wall Walls built on foundations for keeping out intruders. Made of metal, they are extremely durable. 30 1x Ingot

2x Stone

Metal Wall and Window Wall built on a foundation for keeping out intruders. Includes a window. Made of metal, it is extremely durable. 30 1x Ingot

2x Stone

Stone Gate Gate large enough for big Pals to pass through. Made from stone, it is reasonably sturdy. 31 10x Stone

1x Cement

Iron Gate Gate large enough for big Pals to pass through. Made from metal, it is extremely durable. 42 10x Ingot

1x Cement