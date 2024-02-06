Foundation structures such as doors, roofs, stairs, walls and gates are the building blocks for your base in Palworld. Your base can be damaged and destroyed from raids so i'ts important to always update and improve your fortress.
Every Foundation Structure in Palworld
|
Structure
|
Description
|
Level Required
|
Materials Required
|
Wooden Door
|
Door built on a foundation. Becomes an entrance. Made from wood, it breaks easily.
|
2
|
|
Wooden Foundation
|
A foundation for building walls or facilities on. Made of wood, it is easy to break.
|
2
|
|
Wooden Roof
|
A roof built on top of walls to keep out the rain and wind. Made of wood, it is easy to break.
|
2
|
|
Wooden Slanted Roof
|
Slanted roof built on top of walls to keep out the rain and wind. Made of wood, it is easy to break.
|
2
|
|
Wooden Stairs
|
Stairs placed below a foundation or roof for climbing up. Made of wood, they are easy to break.
|
2
|
|
Wooden Triangular Wall
|
Triangular wall built on a foundation for keeping out intruders. Made of wood, it is easy to break.
|
2
|
|
Wooden Wall
|
Walls built on foundations for keeping out intruders. Made of wood, they are easy to break.
|
2
|
|
Wooden Wall and Window
|
Wall built on a foundation for keeping out intruders. Includes a window. Made of wood, it is easy to break.
|
2
|
|
Wooden Gate
|
Gate large enough for big Pals to pass through. Made from wood, it breaks easily.
|
11
|
|
Wooden Defensive Wall
|
Massive defensive wall to prevent enemy intrusions. Made from wood, it breaks easily.
|
16
|
|
Stone Door
|
Door built on a foundation. Becomes an entrance. Made of stone, it is reasonably sturdy. Placing more than one has no additional effect.
|
18
|
|
Stone Slanted Roof
|
Slanted roof built on top of walls to keep out the rain and wind. Made of stone, it is reasonably sturdy.
|
18
|
|
Stone Triangular Wall
|
Triangular wall built on a foundation for keeping out intruders. Made of stone, it is reasonably sturdy.
|
18
|
|
Stone Wall
|
Walls built on foundations for keeping out intruders. Made of stone, they are reasonably sturdy.
|
18
|
|
Stone Wall and Window
|
Wall built on a foundation for keeping out intruders. Includes a window. Made of stone, it is reasonably sturdy.
|
18
|
|
Defensive Wall
|
Massive defensive wall to prevent enemy intrusions. Made from stone, it is reasonably sturdy.
|
29
|
Metal Door
|
Door built on a foundation. Becomes an entrance. Made of metal, it is extremely durable.
|
30
|
Metal Slanted Roof
|
Slanted roof built on top of walls to keep out the rain and wind. Made of metal, it is extremely durable.
|
30
|
Metal Triangular Wall
|
Triangular wall built on a foundation for keeping out intruders. Made of metal, it is extremely durable.
|
30
|
Metal Wall
|
Walls built on foundations for keeping out intruders. Made of metal, they are extremely durable.
|
30
|
Metal Wall and Window
|
Wall built on a foundation for keeping out intruders. Includes a window. Made of metal, it is extremely durable.
|
30
|
Stone Gate
|
Gate large enough for big Pals to pass through. Made from stone, it is reasonably sturdy.
|
31
|
Iron Gate
|
Gate large enough for big Pals to pass through. Made from metal, it is extremely durable.
|
42
|
Metal Defensive Wall
|
Massive defensive wall to prevent enemy intrusions. Made from metal, it is extremely durable.
|
43
