Foundation structures such as doors, roofs, stairs, walls and gates are the building blocks for your base in Palworld. Your base can be damaged and destroyed from raids so i'ts important to always update and improve your fortress.

Every Foundation Structure in Palworld

Structure

Description

Level Required

Materials Required

palworld-wooden-door-icon

Wooden Door

Door built on a foundation. Becomes an entrance. Made from wood, it breaks easily.

2

palworld-wooden-foundation-icon

Wooden Foundation

A foundation for building walls or facilities on. Made of wood, it is easy to break.

2

palworld-wooden-roof-icon

Wooden Roof

A roof built on top of walls to keep out the rain and wind. Made of wood, it is easy to break.

2

palworld-wooden-slanted-roof-icon

Wooden Slanted Roof

Slanted roof built on top of walls to keep out the rain and wind. Made of wood, it is easy to break.

2

palworld-wooden-stairs-icon

Wooden Stairs

Stairs placed below a foundation or roof for climbing up. Made of wood, they are easy to break.

2

palworld-wooden-triangular-wall-icon

Wooden Triangular Wall

Triangular wall built on a foundation for keeping out intruders. Made of wood, it is easy to break.

2

palworld-wooden-wall-icon

Wooden Wall

Walls built on foundations for keeping out intruders. Made of wood, they are easy to break.

2

palworld-wooden-wall-and-window-icon

Wooden Wall and Window

Wall built on a foundation for keeping out intruders. Includes a window. Made of wood, it is easy to break.

2

palworld-wooden-gate-icon

Wooden Gate

Gate large enough for big Pals to pass through. Made from wood, it breaks easily.

11

palworld-wooden-defensive-wall-icon

Wooden Defensive Wall

Massive defensive wall to prevent enemy intrusions. Made from wood, it breaks easily.

16

palworld-stone-door-icon

Stone Door

Door built on a foundation. Becomes an entrance. Made of stone, it is reasonably sturdy. Placing more than one has no additional effect.

18

palworld-stone-slanted-roof-icon

Stone Slanted Roof

Slanted roof built on top of walls to keep out the rain and wind. Made of stone, it is reasonably sturdy.

18

palworld-stone-triangular-wall-icon

Stone Triangular Wall

Triangular wall built on a foundation for keeping out intruders. Made of stone, it is reasonably sturdy.

18

palworld-stone-wall-icon

Stone Wall

Walls built on foundations for keeping out intruders. Made of stone, they are reasonably sturdy.

18

palworld-stone-wall-and-window-icon

Stone Wall and Window

Wall built on a foundation for keeping out intruders. Includes a window. Made of stone, it is reasonably sturdy.

18

palworld-defensive-wall-icon

Defensive Wall

Massive defensive wall to prevent enemy intrusions. Made from stone, it is reasonably sturdy.

29

palworld-metal-door-icon

Metal Door

Door built on a foundation. Becomes an entrance. Made of metal, it is extremely durable.

30

palworld-metal-slanted-roof-icon

Metal Slanted Roof

Slanted roof built on top of walls to keep out the rain and wind. Made of metal, it is extremely durable.

30

palworld-metal-triangular-wall-icon

Metal Triangular Wall

Triangular wall built on a foundation for keeping out intruders. Made of metal, it is extremely durable.

30

palworld-metal-wall-icon

Metal Wall

Walls built on foundations for keeping out intruders. Made of metal, they are extremely durable.

30

palworld-metal-wall-and-window-icon

Metal Wall and Window

Wall built on a foundation for keeping out intruders. Includes a window. Made of metal, it is extremely durable.

30

palworld-stone-gate-icon

Stone Gate

Gate large enough for big Pals to pass through. Made from stone, it is reasonably sturdy.

31

palworld-iron-gate-icon

Iron Gate

Gate large enough for big Pals to pass through. Made from metal, it is extremely durable.

42

palworld-metal-defensive-wall-icon

Metal Defensive Wall

Massive defensive wall to prevent enemy intrusions. Made from metal, it is extremely durable.

43

"