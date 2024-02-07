In Palworld, furniture serves as the cornerstone of personalization, enhancing both the aesthetic and personality of your base for you and your Pals. Below, discover a comprehensive list detailing every piece of furniture, complete with their corresponding level and material requirements.
Every Piece of Furniture in Palworld
|
Structure
|
Description
|
Level Required
|
Materials Required
|
Round Table
|
Decorative round table.
|
5
|
|
Square Table
|
Decorative square table.
|
5
|
|
Wooden Bar Stool
|
Decorative bar stool.
|
5
|
|
Wooden Bench
|
Decorative wooden bench.
|
5
|
|
Wooden Chair
|
Decorative wooden chair.
|
5
|
|
Wooden Stool
|
Decorative wooden stool.
|
5
|
|
Wooden Counter
|
Decorative wooden counter.
|
6
|
Wooden Decorative Wall Shelf
|
Decorative wooden shelf. Can be placed on a wall.
|
6
|
Houseplant
|
Decorative houseplant.
|
12
|
Houseplant and Chair
|
Decorative houseplant and chair.
|
12
|
Potted Houseplant
|
Decorative potted houseplant.
|
12
|
Tabletop Houseplant
|
Decorative tabletop houseplant.
|
12
|
Big Wall Ivy
|
Decorative large ivy. Can be placed on a wall.
|
16
|
|
Horizontal Wall Ivy
|
Decorative horizontal ivy. Can be placed on a wall.
|
16
|
|
Small Wall Ivy
|
Decorative small ivy. Can be placed on a wall.
|
16
|
|
Antique Carpet
|
Decorative antique carpet.
|
18
|
|
Antique Green Carpet
|
Decorative antique green carpet.
|
18
|
|
Antique Long Carpet
|
Decorative antique long carpet.
|
18
|
|
Antique Red Carpet
|
Decorative antique red carpet.
|
18
|
|
Antique Green Wooden Chair
|
Decorative antique green wooden chair.
|
19
|
|
Antique Stool
|
Decorative antique stool.
|
19
|
|
Antique Wooden Chair
|
Decorative antique wooden chair.
|
19
|
|
Antique Desk
|
Decorative antique desk.
|
21
|
Antique Dresser
|
Decorative antique dresser.
|
21
|
|
Antique Round Table
|
Decorative antique round table.
|
21
|
Antique Armchair
|
Decorative antique armchair.
|
22
|
|
Antique Couch
|
Decorative antique couch.
|
22
|
|
Antique Ottoman
|
Decorative antique ottoman.
|
22
|
|
Antique Bathtub
|
Decorative antique bathtub.
|
23
|
Antique Braided Basket
|
Decorative antique braided basket.
|
23
|
|
Antique Partition
|
Decorative antique partition.
|
23
|
|
Antique Towel Rack
|
Decorative antique towel rack.
|
23
|
Antique Mirror
|
Decorative antique mirror.
|
24
|
|
Antique Oval Mirror
|
Decorative antique oval mirror.
|
24
|
|
Antique Wall Mirror
|
Decorative antique wall mirror. Can be placed on walls.
|
24
|
|
Grand Piano
|
Decorative grand piano. Cannot be played.
|
25
|
Upright Piano
|
Decorative upright piano. Cannot be played.
|
25
|
Antique Toilet
|
Decorative antique toilet. Cannot be used for its original purpose.
|
27
|
Antique Toilet Paper Holder
|
Decorative antique toilet paper holder.
|
27
|
Antique Washstand
|
Decorative antique washstand.
|
27
|
|
Antique Grandfather Clock
|
Decorative antique grandfather clock. Broken, it doesn't tell time.
|
31
|
Wall Clock
|
Decorative wall clock. Broken, it doesn't tell time.
|
31
|
|
Iron Chair
|
Decorative wooden chair.
|
33
|
|
Iron Desk
|
Decorative iron desk.
|
33
|
Iron Stool
|
Decorative iron stool.
|
33
|
|
Round Iron Table
|
Decorative round iron table.
|
33
|
|
Ironwood Low Table
|
Decorative ironwood low table.
|
35
|
Ironwood Side Table
|
Decorative ironwood side table.
|
35
|
Ironwood Table
|
Decorative ironwood table.
|
35
|
|
Cable Reel
|
Decorative cable reel.
|
36
|
Earthen Pipe
|
Decorative earthen pipe.
|
36
|
|
Garbage Bag
|
Decorative garbage bag.
|
36
|
Tire
|
Decorative tire.
|
36
|
Blue Metal Barrel
|
Decorative blue metal barrel.
|
37
|
|
Green Metal Barrel
|
Decorative green metal barrel.
|
37
|
|
Red Metal Barrel
|
Decorative red metal barrel.
|
37
|
|
Frog Chair
|
Cute decorative chair.
|
39
|
Leather Armchair
|
Decorative leather armchair.
|
39
|
Leather Chair
|
Decorative leather chair.
|
39
|
Leather Couch
|
Decorative leather couch.
|
39
|
Claw Crane
|
Decorative claw crane. Broken, it can't be played.
|
41
|
Cola Vending Machine
|
Decorative cola vending machine. Cannot be used to buy items.
|
41
|
Old TV
|
Decorative old TV. Left behind by an ancient civilization, now it only shows images of Pengullet.
|
41
|
|
Soccer Goal
|
Decorative soccer goal. Kicking a Lamball into it will get you no points.
|
41
|
Emergency Exit Ceiling Sign
|
Decorative emergency exit sign. Can be placed on ceilings.
|
42
|
|
Emergency Exit Wall Sign
|
Decorative emergency exit sign. Can be placed on walls.
|
42
|
|
Fat Traffic Cone
|
Decorative fat traffic cone.
|
45
|
|
Skinny Traffic Cone
|
Decorative skinny traffic cone.
|
45
|
|
Traffic Cone
|
Decorative traffic cone.
|
45
|
|
Traffic Light
|
Decorative traffic light.
|
45
|
|
Beware of Eikthyrdeer Sign
|
Decorative Beware of Eikthyrdeer sign. In ancient times, collisions between Eikthyrdeer and other Pals were frequent.
|
46
|
|
Beware of Mammorest Sign
|
Decorative Beware of Mammorest sign. In ancient times, those who angered a Mammorest were often killed.
|
46
|
|
No Pals Beyond Sign
|
Decorative No Pals Beyond sign. Used in ancient times, it now serves no real purpose.
|
46
|
|
Stop Sign
|
Decorative Stop sign. Used in ancient times, it now serves no real purpose.
|
46
|
|
Barricade
|
Decorative barricade.
|
48
|
|
Iron Fence
|
Decorative iron fence.
|
48
|
|
Orange Barricade
|
Decorative orange barricade.
|
48
|
Red Iron Barricade
|
Decorative red barricade.
|
48
|
|
White Iron Barricade
|
Decorative white barricade.
|
48
|