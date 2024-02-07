In Palworld, furniture serves as the cornerstone of personalization, enhancing both the aesthetic and personality of your base for you and your Pals. Below, discover a comprehensive list detailing every piece of furniture, complete with their corresponding level and material requirements.

Every Piece of Furniture in Palworld

Structure

Description

Level Required

Materials Required

palworld-round-table-icon

Round Table

Decorative round table.

5

palworld-square-table-icon

Square Table

Decorative square table.

5

palworld-wooden-bar-stool-icon

Wooden Bar Stool

Decorative bar stool.

5

palworld-wooden-bench-icon

Wooden Bench

Decorative wooden bench.

5

palworld-wooden-chair-icon

Wooden Chair

Decorative wooden chair.

5

palworld-wooden-stool-icon

Wooden Stool

Decorative wooden stool.

5

palworld-wooden-counter-icon

Wooden Counter

Decorative wooden counter.

6

palworld-wooden-decorative-wall-shelf-icon

Wooden Decorative Wall Shelf

Decorative wooden shelf. Can be placed on a wall.

6

palworld-houseplant-icon

Houseplant

Decorative houseplant.

12

palworld-houseplant-and-chair-icon

Houseplant and Chair

Decorative houseplant and chair.

12

palworld-potted-houseplant-icon

Potted Houseplant

Decorative potted houseplant.

12

palworld-tabletop-houseplant-icon

Tabletop Houseplant

Decorative tabletop houseplant.

12

palworld-big-wall-ivy-icon

Big Wall Ivy

Decorative large ivy. Can be placed on a wall.

16

palworld-horizontal-wall-ivy-icon

Horizontal Wall Ivy

Decorative horizontal ivy. Can be placed on a wall.

16

palworld-small-wall-ivy-icon

Small Wall Ivy

Decorative small ivy. Can be placed on a wall.

16

palworld-antique-carpet-icon

Antique Carpet

Decorative antique carpet.

18

palworld-antique-green-carpet-icon

Antique Green Carpet

Decorative antique green carpet.

18

palworld-antique-long-carpet-icon

Antique Long Carpet

Decorative antique long carpet.

18

palworld-antique-red-carpet-icon

Antique Red Carpet

Decorative antique red carpet.

18

palworld-antique-green-wooden-chair-icon

Antique Green Wooden Chair

Decorative antique green wooden chair.

19

palworld-antique-stool-icon

Antique Stool

Decorative antique stool.

19

palworld-antique-wooden-chair-icon

Antique Wooden Chair

Decorative antique wooden chair.

19

palworld-antique-desk-icon

Antique Desk

Decorative antique desk.

21

palworld-antique-dresser-icon

Antique Dresser

Decorative antique dresser.

21

palworld-antique-round-table-icon

Antique Round Table

Decorative antique round table.

21

palworld-antique-armchair-icon

Antique Armchair

Decorative antique armchair.

22

palworld-antique-couch-icon

Antique Couch

Decorative antique couch.

22

palworld-antique-ottoman-icon

Antique Ottoman

Decorative antique ottoman.

22

palworld-antique-bathtub-icon

Antique Bathtub

Decorative antique bathtub.

23

palworld-antique-braided-basket-icon

Antique Braided Basket

Decorative antique braided basket.

23

palworld-antique-partition-icon

Antique Partition

Decorative antique partition.

23

palworld-antique-towel-rack-icon

Antique Towel Rack

Decorative antique towel rack.

23

palworld-antique-mirror-icon

Antique Mirror

Decorative antique mirror.

24

palworld-antique-oval-mirror-icon

Antique Oval Mirror

Decorative antique oval mirror.

24

palworld-antique-wall-mirror-icon

Antique Wall Mirror

Decorative antique wall mirror. Can be placed on walls.

24

palworld-grand-piano-icon

Grand Piano

Decorative grand piano. Cannot be played.

25

palworld-upright-piano-icon

Upright Piano

Decorative upright piano. Cannot be played.

25

palworld-antique-toilet-icon

Antique Toilet

Decorative antique toilet. Cannot be used for its original purpose.

27

palworld-antique-toilet-paper-holder-icon

Antique Toilet Paper Holder

Decorative antique toilet paper holder.

27

palworld-antique-washstand-icon

Antique Washstand

Decorative antique washstand.

27

palworld-antique-grandfather-clock-icon

Antique Grandfather Clock

Decorative antique grandfather clock. Broken, it doesn't tell time.

31

palworld-wall-clock-icon

Wall Clock

Decorative wall clock. Broken, it doesn't tell time.

31

palworld-iron-chair-icon

Iron Chair

Decorative wooden chair.

33

palworld-iron-desk-icon

Iron Desk

Decorative iron desk.

33

palworld-iron-stool-icon

Iron Stool

Decorative iron stool.

33

palworld-round-iron-table-icon

Round Iron Table

Decorative round iron table.

33

palworld-ironwood-low-table-icon

Ironwood Low Table

Decorative ironwood low table.

35

palworld-ironwood-side-table-icon

Ironwood Side Table

Decorative ironwood side table.

35

palworld-ironwood-table-icon

Ironwood Table

Decorative ironwood table.

35

palworld-cable-reel-icon

Cable Reel

Decorative cable reel.

36

palworld-earthen-pipe-icon

Earthen Pipe

Decorative earthen pipe.

36

palworld-garbage-bag-icon

Garbage Bag

Decorative garbage bag.

36

palworld-tire-icon

Tire

Decorative tire.

36

palworld-blue-metal-barrel-icon

Blue Metal Barrel

Decorative blue metal barrel.

37

palworld-green-metal-barrel-icon

Green Metal Barrel

Decorative green metal barrel.

37

palworld-red-metal-barrel-icon

Red Metal Barrel

Decorative red metal barrel.

37

palworld-frog-chair-icon

Frog Chair

Cute decorative chair.

39

palworld-leather-armchair-icon

Leather Armchair

Decorative leather armchair.

39

palworld-leather-chair-icon

Leather Chair

Decorative leather chair.

39

palworld-leather-couch-icon

Leather Couch

Decorative leather couch.

39

palworld-claw-crane-icon

Claw Crane

Decorative claw crane. Broken, it can't be played.

41

palworld-cola-vending-machine-icon

Cola Vending Machine

Decorative cola vending machine. Cannot be used to buy items.

41

palworld-old-tv-icon

Old TV

Decorative old TV. Left behind by an ancient civilization, now it only shows images of Pengullet.

41

palworld-soccer-goal-icon

Soccer Goal

Decorative soccer goal. Kicking a Lamball into it will get you no points.

41

palworld-emergency-exit-ceiling-sign-icon

Emergency Exit Ceiling Sign

Decorative emergency exit sign. Can be placed on ceilings.

42

palworld-emergency-exit-wall-sign-icon

Emergency Exit Wall Sign

Decorative emergency exit sign. Can be placed on walls.

42

palworld-fat-traffic-cone-icon

Fat Traffic Cone

Decorative fat traffic cone.

45

palworld-skinny-traffic-cone-icon

Skinny Traffic Cone

Decorative skinny traffic cone.

45

palworld-traffic-cone-icon

Traffic Cone

Decorative traffic cone.

45

palworld-traffic-light-icon

Traffic Light

Decorative traffic light.

45

palworld-beware-of-eikthyrdeer-sign-icon

Beware of Eikthyrdeer Sign

Decorative Beware of Eikthyrdeer sign. In ancient times, collisions between Eikthyrdeer and other Pals were frequent.

46

palworld-beware-of-mammorest-sign-icon

Beware of Mammorest Sign

Decorative Beware of Mammorest sign. In ancient times, those who angered a Mammorest were often killed.

46

palworld-no-pals-beyond-sign-icon

No Pals Beyond Sign

Decorative No Pals Beyond sign. Used in ancient times, it now serves no real purpose.

46

palworld-stop-sign-icon

Stop Sign

Decorative Stop sign. Used in ancient times, it now serves no real purpose.

46

palworld-barricade-icon

Barricade

Decorative barricade.

48

palworld-iron-fence-icon

Iron Fence

Decorative iron fence.

48

palworld-orange-barricade-icon

Orange Barricade

Decorative orange barricade.

48

palworld-red-iron-barricade-icon

Red Iron Barricade

Decorative red barricade.

48

palworld-white-iron-barricade-icon

White Iron Barricade

Decorative white barricade.

48