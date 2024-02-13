Gliders are an equipable accessory that players can craft that allows them to fall safely from heights. Higher-quality Gliders also allow players to travel further before running out of stamina or reaching the ground. A neat trick to help players get the most distance out of their Glider usage is to slide downhill to build momentum and then jump and glide to transfer that momentum to the glider!

Item

Level Required

Technology Points

Materials Required

palworld-normal-parachute-icon

Normal Parachute

5

2

palworld-mega-glider-icon

Mega Glider

18

2

palworld-giga-glider-icon

Giga Glider

40

3

palworld-hyper-glider-icon

Hyper Glider

Glider Pals

Some Pals can be used as a glider when they are in your party. Check out the Key Items or Partner Skills posts to find those Pals!

