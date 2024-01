Grass Element Pals have an Offensive advantage over Ground Type Pals dealing 2x damage to them, but their damage will be halved when fighting against Fire Type Pals. Defensively, they are resistance to Ground types, but will receive 2x damage from Fire Type Pals.

2x Offensive Damage vs. Ground Types

0.5x Offensive Damage vs. Fire Types

0.5x Damage Taken vs. Ground Types (Resistant to Ground)

2x Damage Taken vs. Fire (Weak against Fire)

Here is a list of all Green Element Type Pals in Palworld

Lifmunk (004)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 004 Grass Lifmunk Recoil Planting 1

Handiwork 1

Lumbering 1

Medicine 1

Gathering 1 Berry Seeds

Low Grade Medical Supplies

Tanzee (008)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 008 Grass Cheery Rifle Planting 1

Handiwork 1

Lumbering 1

Transporting 1

Gathering 1 Mushroom

Gumoss (013)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 013 Grass Logging Assistance Planting 1 Berry Seeds

Gumoss Leaf

Flopie (028)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 028 Grass Helper Bunny Planting 1

Handiwork 1

Medicine 1

Transporting 1

Gathering 1 Low Grade Medical Supplies

Wheat Seeds

Bristla (030)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 030 Grass Princess Gaze Planting 1

Handiwork 1

Medicine 2

Transporting 1

Gathering 1 Wheat Seeds

Lettuce Seeds

Mossanda (033)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 033 Grass Grenadier Panda Planting 2

Handiwork 2

Lumbering 2

Transporting 3 Mushroom

Leather

Tomato Seeds

Caprity (035)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 035 Grass Berry Picker Planting 2

Farming 1 Caprity Meat

Red Berries

Horn

Cinnamoth (041)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 041 Grass Mysterious Scales Planting 2

Medicine 1 Honey

Lettuce Seeds

Wheat Seeds

Robinquill (048)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 048 Grass Hawk Eye Planting 1

Handiwork 2

Lumbering 1

Medicine 1

Transporting 2 Wheat Seeds

Arrow

Robinquill Terra (048b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 048b Grass, Ground Hawk Eye Transporting 2

Handiwork 2

Lumbering 1

Medicine 1

Gathering 2 Wheat Seeds

Beegarde (050)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 050 Grass Worker Bee Planting 1

Handiwork 1

Lumbering 1

Medicine 1

Transporting 2 Honey

Elizabee (051)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 051 Grass Queen Bee Command Planting 2

Handiwork 2

Lumbering 1

Medicine 2

Gathering 2 Honey

Elizabee’s Staff

Dinossom (064)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 064 Grass, Dragon Fragrant Dragon Planting 2

Lumbering 2 Wheat Seeds

Verdash (077)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 077 Grass Grassland Speedster Planting 2

Handiwork 3

Lumbering 2

Transporting 2

Gathering 3 Leather

Bone

Vaelet (078)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 078 Grass Purification of Gaia Planting 2

Handiwork 2

Medicine 3

Transporting 1

Gathering 2 Low Grade Medical Supplies

Tomato Seeds

Broncherry (086)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 086 Grass Overaffectionate Planting 3 Broncherry Meat

Tomato Seeds

Broncherry Aqua (086b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 086b Grass, Water Overaffectionate Watering 3 Broncherry Meat

Lettuce Seeds

Petallia (087)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 087 Grass Blessing of the Flower Spirit Planting 3

Handiwork 2

Medicine 2

Transporting 1

Gathering 2 Beautiful Flower

Mammorest (090)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 090 Grass Gaia Crusher Planting 2

Lumbering 2

Mining 2 High Quality Pal Oil

Leather

Mammorest Meat

Wumpo Botan (091b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 091b Grass Guardian of the Grassy Fields Handiwork 2

Lumbering 3

Transporting 4

Planting 1 Lettuce Seeds

Beautiful Flower

Tomato Seeds

Warsect (092)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 092 Ground, Grass Hard Armor Planting 1

Handiwork 1

Lumbering 3

Transporting 3 Honey

Lyleen (104)