Ground Element Pals have an Offensive advantage over Electric Type Pals dealing 2x damage to them, but their damage will be halved when fighting against Grass Type Pals. Defensively, they are resistance to Electric types, but will receive 2x damage from Grass Type Pals.

2x Offensive Damage vs. Electric Types

0.5x Offensive Damage vs. Grass Types

0.5x Damage Taken vs. Electric Types (Resistant to Electric)

2x Damage Taken vs. Grass (Weak against Grass )

Here is a list of all Ground Element Type Pals in Palworld

Rushoar (020)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 020 Ground Hard Head Mining 1 Rushoar Pork

Leather

Bone

Fuddler (022)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 022 Ground Ore Detector Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Mining 1 Leather

Hangyu (032)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 032 Ground Flying Trapeze Handiwork 1

Transporting 2

Gathering 1 Fiber

Eikthyrdeer Terra (037b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 037b Ground Guardian of the Golden Forest Lumbering 2 Eikthyrdeer Venison

Leather

Horn

Dumud (043)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 043 Ground Soil Improver Transporting 1

Watering 1

Mining 2 Raw Dumud

High Quality Pal Oil

Robinquill Terra (048b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 048b Grass, Ground Hawk Eye Transporting 2

Handiwork 2

Lumbering 1

Medicine 1

Gathering 2 Wheat Seeds

Surfent Terra (065b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 065b Ground Sand Swimmer Gathering 1 Pal Fluids

Digtoise (067)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 067 Ground Drill Crusher Mining 3 Ore

High Quality Pal Oil

Reptyro (088)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 088 Fire, Ground Ore-loving Beast Kindling 3

Mining 3 Flame Organ

Ice Reptyro (088b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 088b Ice, Ground Ice-loving Beast Cooling 3

Mining 3 Ice Organ

Warsect (092)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 092 Ground, Grass Hard Armor Planting 1

Handiwork 1

Lumbering 3

Transporting 3 Honey

Menasting (099)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 099 Dark, Ground Steel Scorpion Lumbering 2

Mining 3 Coal

Venom Gland

Anubis (100)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 100 Ground Guardian of the Desert Handiwork 4

Transporting 2

Mining 3 Bone

Large Pal Soul

Innovative Technical Manual

