Ice Element Pals have an Offensive advantage over Dragon Type Pals dealing 2x damage to them, but their damage will be halved when fighting against Fire Type Pals. Defensively, they are resistance to Dragon types, but will receive 2x damage from Fire Type Pals.

  • 2x Offensive Damage vs. Dragon Types
  • 0.5x Offensive Damage vs. Fire Types
  • 0.5x Damage Taken vs. Dragon Types (Resistant to Dragon)
  • 2x Damage Taken vs. Fire (Weak against Fire)

Ice type pals are also the only type that has the Cooling Work Suitability ability!

Here is a list of all Ice Element Type Pals in Palworld

Pengullet (010)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

010

Water, Ice

Pengullet Cannon
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Watering 1
  • Cooling 1

  • Ice Organ
  • Pal Fluids

Penking (011)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

011

Water, Ice

Brave Sailor
  • Handiwork 2
  • Transporting 2
  • Watering 2
  • Mining 2
  • Cooling 2

  • Ice Organ
  • Penking Plume

Jolthog Cryst (012b)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

012b

Ice

Cold Bomb
  • Cooling 1

  • Ice Organ

Mau Cryst (024b)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

024b

Ice

Gold Digger
  • Cooling 1
  • Farming 1

  • Ice Organ
  • Sapphire

Hangyu Cryst (032b)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

032b

Ice

Winter Trapeze
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 2
  • Gathering 1
  • Cooling 1

Swee (053)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

053

Ice

Fluffy
  • Gathering 1
  • Cooling 1

  • Wool

Sweepa (054)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

054

Ice

King of Fluff
  • Gathering 2
  • Cooling 2

  • Wool

Chillet (055)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

055

Ice, Dragon

Wriggling Weasel
  • Gathering 1
  • Cooling 1

  • Leather

Reindrix (059)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

059

Ice

Cool Body
  • Lumbering 2
  • Cooling 2

  • Reindrix Venison
  • Leather
  • Horn
  • Ice Organ

Vanwyrm Cryst (071b)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

071b

Ice, Dark

Aerial Marauder
  • Cooling 2
  • Transporting 3

  • Bone
  • Ice Organ
  • Sapphire

Sibelyx (079)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

079

Ice

Silk Maker
  • Medicine 2
  • Cooling 2
  • Farming 1

Cryolinx (083)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

083

Ice

Dragon Hunter
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 2
  • Cooling 3

  • Ice Organ

Ice Reptyro (088b)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

088b

Ice, Ground

Ice-loving Beast
  • Cooling 3
  • Mining 3

  • Ice Organ

Ice Kingpaca (089b)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

089b

Ice

King of Muscles
  • Gathering 1
  • Cooling 3

  • Ice Organ
  • Wool

Mammorest Cryst (090b)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

090b

Ice

Ice Crusher
  • Cooling 2
  • Lumbering 2
  • Mining 2

  • High Quality Pal Oil
  • Leather
  • Mammorest Meat

Wumpo (091)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

091

Ice

Guardian of the Snowy Mountain
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 3
  • Transporting 4
  • Cooling 2

  • Ice Organ
  • Beautiful Flower

Frostallion (110)

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

110

Ice

Ice Steed
  • Cooling 4

  • Ice Organ
  • Diamond