Ice Element Pals have an Offensive advantage over Dragon Type Pals dealing 2x damage to them, but their damage will be halved when fighting against Fire Type Pals. Defensively, they are resistance to Dragon types, but will receive 2x damage from Fire Type Pals.
- 2x Offensive Damage vs. Dragon Types
- 0.5x Offensive Damage vs. Fire Types
- 0.5x Damage Taken vs. Dragon Types (Resistant to Dragon)
- 2x Damage Taken vs. Fire (Weak against Fire)
Ice type pals are also the only type that has the Cooling Work Suitability ability!
Here is a list of all Ice Element Type Pals in Palworld
Pengullet (010)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
010
|
Water, Ice
|
Pengullet Cannon
|
|
Penking (011)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
011
|
Water, Ice
|
Brave Sailor
|
|
Jolthog Cryst (012b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
012b
|
Ice
|
Cold Bomb
|
|
Mau Cryst (024b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
024b
|
Ice
|
Gold Digger
|
|
Hangyu Cryst (032b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
032b
|
Ice
|
Winter Trapeze
|
Swee (053)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
053
|
Ice
|
Fluffy
|
|
Sweepa (054)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
054
|
Ice
|
King of Fluff
|
|
Chillet (055)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
055
|
Ice, Dragon
|
Wriggling Weasel
|
|
Reindrix (059)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
059
|
Ice
|
Cool Body
|
|
Vanwyrm Cryst (071b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
071b
|
Ice, Dark
|
Aerial Marauder
|
|
Sibelyx (079)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
079
|
Ice
|
Silk Maker
|
Cryolinx (083)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
083
|
Ice
|
Dragon Hunter
|
|
Ice Reptyro (088b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
088b
|
Ice, Ground
|
Ice-loving Beast
|
|
Ice Kingpaca (089b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
089b
|
Ice
|
King of Muscles
|
|
Mammorest Cryst (090b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
090b
|
Ice
|
Ice Crusher
|
|
Wumpo (091)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
091
|
Ice
|
Guardian of the Snowy Mountain
|
|
Frostallion (110)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
110
|
Ice
|
Ice Steed
|
|