Ice Element Pals have an Offensive advantage over Dragon Type Pals dealing 2x damage to them, but their damage will be halved when fighting against Fire Type Pals. Defensively, they are resistance to Dragon types, but will receive 2x damage from Fire Type Pals.

2x Offensive Damage vs. Dragon Types

0.5x Offensive Damage vs. Fire Types

0.5x Damage Taken vs. Dragon Types (Resistant to Dragon)

2x Damage Taken vs. Fire (Weak against Fire)

Ice type pals are also the only type that has the Cooling Work Suitability ability!

Here is a list of all Ice Element Type Pals in Palworld

Pengullet (010)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 010 Water, Ice Pengullet Cannon Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Watering 1

Cooling 1 Ice Organ

Pal Fluids

Penking (011)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 011 Water, Ice Brave Sailor Handiwork 2

Transporting 2

Watering 2

Mining 2

Cooling 2 Ice Organ

Penking Plume

Jolthog Cryst (012b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 012b Ice Cold Bomb Cooling 1 Ice Organ

Mau Cryst (024b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 024b Ice Gold Digger Cooling 1

Farming 1 Ice Organ

Sapphire

Hangyu Cryst (032b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 032b Ice Winter Trapeze Handiwork 1

Transporting 2

Gathering 1

Cooling 1

Swee (053)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 053 Ice Fluffy Gathering 1

Cooling 1 Wool

Sweepa (054)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 054 Ice King of Fluff Gathering 2

Cooling 2 Wool

Chillet (055)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 055 Ice, Dragon Wriggling Weasel Gathering 1

Cooling 1 Leather

Reindrix (059)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 059 Ice Cool Body Lumbering 2

Cooling 2 Reindrix Venison

Leather

Horn

Ice Organ

Vanwyrm Cryst (071b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 071b Ice, Dark Aerial Marauder Cooling 2

Transporting 3 Bone

Ice Organ

Sapphire

Sibelyx (079)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 079 Ice Silk Maker Medicine 2

Cooling 2

Farming 1

Cryolinx (083)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 083 Ice Dragon Hunter Handiwork 1

Lumbering 2

Cooling 3 Ice Organ

Ice Reptyro (088b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 088b Ice, Ground Ice-loving Beast Cooling 3

Mining 3 Ice Organ

Ice Kingpaca (089b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 089b Ice King of Muscles Gathering 1

Cooling 3 Ice Organ

Wool

Mammorest Cryst (090b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 090b Ice Ice Crusher Cooling 2

Lumbering 2

Mining 2 High Quality Pal Oil

Leather

Mammorest Meat

Wumpo (091)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 091 Ice Guardian of the Snowy Mountain Handiwork 2

Lumbering 3

Transporting 4

Cooling 2 Ice Organ

Beautiful Flower

Frostallion (110)