Infrastructure Items such as beds, coolers, heaters and generators add utility and functionality to your base.

Below you will find a description, level and materials requirement for each Infrastructure item.

Every Infrastructure Item in Palworld

Structure

Description

Level Required

Materials Required

Shoddy Bed

A shoddy bed for humans. Use it when injured or to sleep at night. You won't be able to sleep soundly without a roof over your head.

3

Straw Pal Bed

A straw bed for Pals. Pals can rest on it when injured, or to sleep at night. It isn't soft, but it's better than nothing.

3

Hot Spring

Facility where Pals on base can rest. Restores SAN after a long day of hard work.

9

Heater

A device that blows warm air, raising the temperature of a base. It doesn't provide much warmth, but helps one to endure somewhat cold environments. Requires a Fire Pal to light a flame.

17

Cooler

A device that blows cool air, lowering the temperature of a base. It doesn't provide much relief from the heat, but helps one to endure somewhat hot environments. Requires an Ice Pal for cooling.

18

Fluffy Pal Bed

A fluffy bed that Pals can get a good rest on. Pals can rest on it when injured, or to sleep at night. Pals love sleeping on fluffy beds like this.

24

Power Generator

A Lightning Pal-powered electric generator. Electric equipment won't run without this.

26

Fine Bed

A fluffy bed for humans. Use it when injured or to sleep at night. You won't be able to sleep soundly without a roof over your head.

30

High Quality Hot Spring

Facility where Pals on base can rest. Now comfier and restores more SAN.

31

Large Pal Bed

Fluffy bed to give Pals a good rest. Pals can rest when injured or sleep at night. Even large Pals can sleep soundly on a bed like this.

36

Electric Heater

A device that blows warm air, raising the temperature of a base. Using electricity, it can really heat things up. Requires a Fire Pal to light a flame.

41

Electric Cooler

A device that blows cool air, lowering the temperature of a base. Using electricity, it can really lower the temperature. Requires an Ice Pal for cooling.

42