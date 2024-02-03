There are a total of 4 Legendary Pals on Palpagos Island in Palworld. Generally you can start catching legendary Pals at around level 45.
Below are the Skills, Stats, location to catch and more on each Legendary Pal.
Frostallion
Changes the player's attack type to Ice
and enhances Ice attacks while mounted.
Frostallion
Guardian deity of Palpagos Island, known as the Winter Caller. In the past, when a calamity struck the land, it soared into the sky and sealed away the threat by casting the island into an eternal winter.
Where to Catch Frostallion
- Frostallion resides on the snowy mountain northwest of the map. You can find it east of the Land of Absolute Zero teleport point at coordinates -357, 508.
Jetragon
Can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted.
Jetragon
Watches over Palpagos Island from high above. When calamity returns to the land, the earth will split open, and the skies will burn. It is destined to strike down the calamity in a flash of total destruction.
Where to Catch Jetdragon
- North of the Beach of Everlasting Summer Teleport Location
Necromus
Can double jump while mounted.
Necromus
Once one with . Its darkened form is the embodiment of negative emotions. However, a glimmer of compassion can still be seen deep within its eyes.
Where to Catch Necromus
- Northwest of Deep Sand Dunes teleport locationat coordinates 446, 681
Paladius
Can triple jump while mounted.
Paladius
Once one with. Its gleaming form is free of all negative emotions. However, a glimmer of hatred can still be seen deep within its eyes.
Where to Catch Paladius
- Paladius can be caught Northwest of the Deep Sand Dunes Teleport in the North East Corner
Remember, Legendary Pals are considered long and hard fights so come prepared and don't expect an easy encounter!
