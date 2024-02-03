There are a total of 4 Legendary Pals on Palpagos Island in Palworld. Generally you can start catching legendary Pals at around level 45.

Below are the Skills, Stats, location to catch and more on each Legendary Pal.

Frostallion (110) Ice 140 120 100 140 1500 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Air Cannon Ice Missile Icicle Cutter Iceberg Crystal Wing Cryst Breath Blizzard Spike 25 30 55 70 110 90 130 Cooling 4 Partner Skill Ice Steed Can be ridden as an flying mount.

Changes the player's attack type to Ice

and enhances Ice attacks while mounted. Possible Drops Ice Organ, Diamond Frostallion Guardian deity of Palpagos Island, known as the Winter Caller. In the past, when a calamity struck the land, it soared into the sky and sealed away the threat by casting the island into an eternal winter.

Where to Catch Frostallion

Frostallion resides on the snowy mountain northwest of the map. You can find it east of the Land of Absolute Zero teleport point at coordinates -357, 508.

Jetragon (111) Dragon 110 110 100 140 3300 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Spirit Fire Dragon Burst Flare Storm Draconic Breath Beam Comet Fire Ball Dragon Meteor 45 55 80 70 140 150 150 Gathering 3 Partner Skill Aerial Missile Can be ridden as an flying mount.

Can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted. Possible Drops Pure Quartz, Polymer, Carbon Fiber, Diamond Jetragon Watches over Palpagos Island from high above. When calamity returns to the land, the earth will split open, and the skies will burn. It is destined to strike down the calamity in a flash of total destruction.

Where to Catch Jetdragon

North of the Beach of Everlasting Summer Teleport Location

Necromus (109) Dark 130 120 100 145 1600 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Shadow Burst Spirit Fire Spirit Flame Nightmare Ball Rock Lance Twin Spears Dark Laser 55 45 75 100 150 120 150 Gathering 1 Partner Skill Can be ridden.

Can double jump while mounted. Possible Drops Pal Metal Ingot, Carbon Fiber, Innovative Technical Manual Necromus Once one with . Its darkened form is the embodiment of negative emotions. However, a glimmer of compassion can still be seen deep within its eyes.

Where to Catch Necromus

Northwest of Deep Sand Dunes teleport locationat coordinates 446, 681

Paladius (108) Neutral 130 145 110 120 1400 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Power Shot Ice Missile Iceberg Power Bomb Blizzard Spike Spear Thrust Pal Blast 35 30 70 70 130 120 150 Gathering 1 Partner Skill Can be ridden.

Can triple jump while mounted. Possible Drops Pal Metal Ingot, Carbon Fiber, Innovative Technical Manual Paladius Once one with. Its gleaming form is free of all negative emotions. However, a glimmer of hatred can still be seen deep within its eyes.

Where to Catch Paladius

Paladius can be caught Northwest of the Deep Sand Dunes Teleport in the North East Corner

Remember, Legendary Pals are considered long and hard fights so come prepared and don't expect an easy encounter!