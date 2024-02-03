There are a total of 4 Legendary Pals on Palpagos Island in Palworld. Generally you can start catching legendary Pals at around level 45.

Below are the Skills, Stats, location to catch and more on each Legendary Pal.

Frostallion

icon
Frostallion (110)
Ice
140 120 100 140 1500 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Air Cannon Ice Missile Icicle Cutter Iceberg Crystal Wing Cryst Breath Blizzard Spike
25 30 55 70 110 90 130
Cooling
4
Partner Skill
Ice Steed
Can be ridden as an flying mount.
Changes the player's attack type to Ice
and enhances Ice attacks while mounted.
Possible Drops
Ice Organ, Diamond
8440 L
Frostallion

Guardian deity of Palpagos Island, known as the Winter Caller. In the past, when a calamity struck the land, it soared into the sky and sealed away the threat by casting the island into an eternal winter.

Where to Catch Frostallion

  • Frostallion resides on the snowy mountain northwest of the map. You can find it east of the Land of Absolute Zero teleport point at coordinates -357, 508.

Jetragon

icon
Jetragon (111)
Dragon
110 110 100 140 3300 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Spirit Fire Dragon Burst Flare Storm Draconic Breath Beam Comet Fire Ball Dragon Meteor
45 55 80 70 140 150 150
Gathering
3
Partner Skill
Aerial Missile
Can be ridden as an flying mount.
Can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted.
Possible Drops
Pure Quartz, Polymer, Carbon Fiber, Diamond
8680 XL
Jetragon

Watches over Palpagos Island from high above. When calamity returns to the land, the earth will split open, and the skies will burn. It is destined to strike down the calamity in a flash of total destruction.

Where to Catch Jetdragon

  • North of the Beach of Everlasting Summer Teleport Location

Necromus

icon
Necromus (109)
Dark
130 120 100 145 1600 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Shadow Burst Spirit Fire Spirit Flame Nightmare Ball Rock Lance Twin Spears Dark Laser
55 45 75 100 150 120 150
Gathering
1
Partner Skill
Can be ridden.
Can double jump while mounted.
Possible Drops
Pal Metal Ingot, Carbon Fiber, Innovative Technical Manual
8930 L
Necromus

Once one with . Its darkened form is the embodiment of negative emotions. However, a glimmer of compassion can still be seen deep within its eyes.

Where to Catch Necromus

  • Northwest of Deep Sand Dunes teleport locationat coordinates 446, 681

Paladius

icon
Paladius (108)
Neutral
130 145 110 120 1400 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Power Shot Ice Missile Iceberg Power Bomb Blizzard Spike Spear Thrust Pal Blast
35 30 70 70 130 120 150
Gathering
1
Partner Skill
Can be ridden.
Can triple jump while mounted.
Possible Drops
Pal Metal Ingot, Carbon Fiber, Innovative Technical Manual
8810 L
Paladius

Once one with. Its gleaming form is free of all negative emotions. However, a glimmer of hatred can still be seen deep within its eyes.

Where to Catch Paladius

  • Paladius can be caught Northwest of the Deep Sand Dunes Teleport in the North East Corner

Remember, Legendary Pals are considered long and hard fights so come prepared and don't expect an easy encounter!

