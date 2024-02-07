A light source that provides illumination to a base even at night. Requires a Fire Pal to light a flame.

A light source that provides illumination to a base even at night. It can be placed on walls. Requires a Fire Pal to light a flame.

Brick fireplace that provides illumination. Must be lit with fire from a Fire Pal.

Fireplace that provides illumination. Must be lit with fire from a Fire Pal.

A light source that provides illumination to a base even at night. Requires electricity, but lights up a larger area.

A light source that provides illumination to a base even at night. It can be placed on a ceiling. Requires electricity, but lights up a larger area.

A light source that provides illumination to a base even at night. Requires a significant amount of electricity, but lights up an even larger area.

Large Ceiling Lamp

A light source that provides illumination to a base even at night. It can be placed on a ceiling. Requires a significant amount of electricity, but lights up an even larger area.

47