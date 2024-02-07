In Palworld, lighting illuminates vast areas at night. Below you will find a list of all lighting structures, their required crafting materials, and construction levels. Whether for your base or the wilderness, Palworld's lighting options allow you to survive at night.
Every Light Structure in Palworld
|
Structure
|
Description
|
Level Required
|
Materials Required
|
Mounted Torch
|
A light source that provides illumination to a base even at night. Requires a Fire Pal to light a flame.
|
6
|
Wall Torch
|
A light source that provides illumination to a base even at night. It can be placed on walls. Requires a Fire Pal to light a flame.
|
14
|
Brick Fireplace
|
Brick fireplace that provides illumination. Must be lit with fire from a Fire Pal.
|
17
|
Fireplace
|
Fireplace that provides illumination. Must be lit with fire from a Fire Pal.
|
17
|
Lamp
|
A light source that provides illumination to a base even at night. Requires electricity, but lights up a larger area.
|
26
|
|
Ceiling Lamp
|
A light source that provides illumination to a base even at night. It can be placed on a ceiling. Requires electricity, but lights up a larger area.
|
27
|
|
Antique Brown Floor Lamp
|
Antique brown floor lamp that provides illumination. Requires electricity to light.
|
34
|
|
Antique Red Floor Lamp
|
Antique red floor lamp that provides illumination. Requires electricity to light.
|
34
|
|
Chandelier
|
Chandelier that provides illumination. Requires electricity to light.
|
34
|
|
Wall Lamp
|
Wall lamp that provides illumination. Requires electricity to light.
|
34
|
|
Double Street Lamp
|
Double street lamp that provides illumination. Requires electricity to light.
|
40
|
|
Retro Street Lamp
|
Retro street lamp that provides illumination. Requires electricity to light.
|
40
|
|
Simple Street Lamp
|
Simple street lamp that provides illumination. Requires electricity to light.
|
40
|
|
Stylish Street Lamp
|
Stylish street lamp that provides illumination. Requires electricity to light.
|
40
|
|
Large Mounted Lamp
|
A light source that provides illumination to a base even at night. Requires a significant amount of electricity, but lights up an even larger area.
|
46
|
|
Large Ceiling Lamp
|
A light source that provides illumination to a base even at night. It can be placed on a ceiling. Requires a significant amount of electricity, but lights up an even larger area.
|
47
|
