In Palworld, lighting illuminates vast areas at night. Below you will find a list of all lighting structures, their required crafting materials, and construction levels. Whether for your base or the wilderness, Palworld's lighting options allow you to survive at night.

Every Light Structure in Palworld

Structure

Description

Level Required

Materials Required

palworld-mounted-torch-icon

Mounted Torch

A light source that provides illumination to a base even at night. Requires a Fire Pal to light a flame.

6

palworld-wall-torch-icon

Wall Torch

A light source that provides illumination to a base even at night. It can be placed on walls. Requires a Fire Pal to light a flame.

14

palworld-brick-fireplace-icon

Brick Fireplace

Brick fireplace that provides illumination. Must be lit with fire from a Fire Pal.

17

palworld-fireplace-icon

Fireplace

Fireplace that provides illumination. Must be lit with fire from a Fire Pal.

17

palworld-lamp-icon

Lamp

A light source that provides illumination to a base even at night. Requires electricity, but lights up a larger area.

26

palworld-ceiling-lamp-icon

Ceiling Lamp

A light source that provides illumination to a base even at night. It can be placed on a ceiling. Requires electricity, but lights up a larger area.

27

palworld-antique-brown-floor-lamp-icon

Antique Brown Floor Lamp

Antique brown floor lamp that provides illumination. Requires electricity to light.

34

palworld-antique-red-floor-lamp-icon

Antique Red Floor Lamp

Antique red floor lamp that provides illumination. Requires electricity to light.

34

palworld-chandelier-icon

Chandelier

Chandelier that provides illumination. Requires electricity to light.

34

palworld-wall-lamp-icon

Wall Lamp

Wall lamp that provides illumination. Requires electricity to light.

34

palworld-double-street-lamp-icon

Double Street Lamp

Double street lamp that provides illumination. Requires electricity to light.

40

palworld-retro-street-lamp-icon

Retro Street Lamp

Retro street lamp that provides illumination. Requires electricity to light.

40

palworld-simple-street-lamp-icon

Simple Street Lamp

Simple street lamp that provides illumination. Requires electricity to light.

40

palworld-stylish-street-lamp-icon

Stylish Street Lamp

Stylish street lamp that provides illumination. Requires electricity to light.

40

palworld-large-mounted-lamp-icon

Large Mounted Lamp

A light source that provides illumination to a base even at night. Requires a significant amount of electricity, but lights up an even larger area.

46

palworld-large-ceiling-lamp-icon

Large Ceiling Lamp

A light source that provides illumination to a base even at night. It can be placed on a ceiling. Requires a significant amount of electricity, but lights up an even larger area.

47

