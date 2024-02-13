Medicine is an essential consumable that can be administered to Pals who are sick or injured. Depending on the severity of the illness, players will need to give their Pals higher-quality medicine. Medicine can be crafted at a Medieval Medicine Workbench or a Electric Medicine Workbench. Pals with the Medicine Production Work Skill can assist in crafting medicine.

Tip: Place a Witch Cauldron in your base to improve the speed of medicine production.

Item

Effect

Materials Required

palworld-low-grade-medical-supplies-icon

Low Grade Medical Supplies

Low Grade Medical Supplies good for colds and sprains. They don't heal HP when eaten, however.

palworld-medical-supplies-icon

Medical Supplies

Strange Medical Supplies that are effective at treating Ulcer and Fracture, they do not heal Health.

palworld-high-grade-medical-supplies-icon

High Grade Medical Supplies

High Grade Medical Supplies that are effective at treating Weakened and Depressed they do not heal Health.

palworld-mind-control-meds-icon

Mind Control Meds

Mind Control Meds that are extremely effective in controlling dissidents. They do not replenish Health.

palworld-suspicious-juice-icon

Suspicious Juice

Juice that improves mood when consumed. Drinking it greatly increases work speed for a period of time, but lowers SAN.

palworld-strange-juice-icon

Strange Juice

Juice that greatly improves mood when consumed. Drinking it significantly increases work speed for a period of time, but significantly lowers SAN.

palworld-memory-wiping-medicine-icon

Memory Wiping Medicine

A potion that allows the player to reset status points when consumed. It has no effect if consumed by Pal.