Medicine is an essential consumable that can be administered to Pals who are sick or injured. Depending on the severity of the illness, players will need to give their Pals higher-quality medicine. Medicine can be crafted at a Medieval Medicine Workbench or a Electric Medicine Workbench. Pals with the Medicine Production Work Skill can assist in crafting medicine.
Tip: Place a Witch Cauldron in your base to improve the speed of medicine production.
Item
Effect
Materials Required
Low Grade Medical Supplies
Low Grade Medical Supplies good for colds and sprains. They don't heal HP when eaten, however.
Medical Supplies
Strange Medical Supplies that are effective at treating Ulcer and Fracture, they do not heal Health.
High Grade Medical Supplies
High Grade Medical Supplies that are effective at treating Weakened and Depressed they do not heal Health.
Mind Control Meds
Mind Control Meds that are extremely effective in controlling dissidents. They do not replenish Health.
Suspicious Juice
Juice that improves mood when consumed. Drinking it greatly increases work speed for a period of time, but lowers SAN.
Strange Juice
Juice that greatly improves mood when consumed. Drinking it significantly increases work speed for a period of time, but significantly lowers SAN.
Memory Wiping Medicine
A potion that allows the player to reset status points when consumed. It has no effect if consumed by Pal.
