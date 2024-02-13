Medicine is an essential consumable that can be administered to Pals who are sick or injured. Depending on the severity of the illness, players will need to give their Pals higher-quality medicine. Medicine can be crafted at a Medieval Medicine Workbench or a Electric Medicine Workbench. Pals with the Medicine Production Work Skill can assist in crafting medicine.

Tip: Place a Witch Cauldron in your base to improve the speed of medicine production.