Neutral pals have no offensive advantages over any other pal types. They are the only pal type that has no offensive advantage. Defensively, they are weak against Dark type pals and will receive 2x damage from them. They are not resistant to any type of pal.

  • 2x Damage Taken vs. Dark (Weak against Dark)

Here is a list of all Neutral Element Type Pals in Palworld

Lamball (001)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

001

Neutral

Fluffy Shield
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Farming 1

  • Wool
  • Lamball Mutton

Cattiva (002)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

002

Neutral

Cat Helper
  • Handiwork 1
  • Gathering 1
  • Mining 1
  • Transporting 1

  • Red Berries

Chikipi (003)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

003

Neutral

Egg Layer
  • Gathering 1
  • Farming 1

  • Egg
  • Chikipi Poultry

Vixy (014)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

014

Neutral

Dig Here!
  • Gathering 1
  • Farming 1

  • Leather
  • Bone

Cremis (018)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

018

Neutral

Fluffy Wool
  • Gathering 1
  • Farming 1

  • Wool

Direhowl (026)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

026

Neutral

Direhowl Rider
  • Gathering 1

  • Leather
  • Ruby
  • Gold Coin

Tocotoco (027)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

027

Neutral

Eggbomb Launcher
  • Gathering 1

  • Gunpowder
  • Tocotoco Feather

Mozzarina (029)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

029

Neutral

Milk Maker
  • Farming 1

  • Mozzarina Meat
  • Milk

Woolipop (034)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

034

Neutral

Candy Pop
  • Farming 1

  • Cotton Candy
  • High Quality Pal Oil

Melpaca (036)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

036

Neutral

Pacapaca Wool
  • Farming 1

  • Wool
  • Leather

Eikthyrdeer (037)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

037

Neutral

Guardian of the Forest
  • Lumbering 2

  • Eikthyrdeer Venison
  • Leather
  • Horn

Nitewing (038)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

038

Neutral

Travel Companion
  • Gathering 2

  • Leather

Ribbuny (039)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

039

Neutral

Skilled Fingers
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Leather
  • Beautiful Flower

Galeclaw (047)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

047

Neutral

Galeclaw Rider
  • Gathering 2

  • Galeclaw Poultry
  • Leather

Gorirat (049)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

049

Neutral

Full-power Gorilla Mode
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 2
  • Transporting 3

  • Leather
  • Bone

Grintale (052)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

052

Neutral

Plump Body
  • Gathering 2

  • High Quality Pal Oil

Lunaris (063)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

063

Neutral

Antigravity
  • Handiwork 3
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Paldium Fragment

Lovander (069)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

069

Neutral

Heart Drain
  • Handiwork 2
  • Medicine 2
  • Transporting 2
  • Mining 1

  • Mushroom
  • Cake
  • Suspicious Juice
  • Strange Juice

Kingpaca (089)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

089

Neutral

King of Muscles
  • Gathering 1

  • Flame Wool

Fenglope (093)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

093

Neutral

Wind and Clouds
  • Lumbering 2

  • Leather
  • Horn