Neutral pals have no offensive advantages over any other pal types. They are the only pal type that has no offensive advantage. Defensively, they are weak against Dark type pals and will receive 2x damage from them. They are not resistant to any type of pal.

2x Damage Taken vs. Dark (Weak against Dark)

Here is a list of all Neutral Element Type Pals in Palworld

Lamball (001)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 001 Neutral Fluffy Shield Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Farming 1 Wool

Lamball Mutton

Cattiva (002)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 002 Neutral Cat Helper Handiwork 1

Gathering 1

Mining 1

Transporting 1 Red Berries

Chikipi (003)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 003 Neutral Egg Layer Gathering 1

Farming 1 Egg

Chikipi Poultry

Vixy (014)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 014 Neutral Dig Here! Gathering 1

Farming 1 Leather

Bone

Cremis (018)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 018 Neutral Fluffy Wool Gathering 1

Farming 1 Wool

Direhowl (026)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 026 Neutral Direhowl Rider Gathering 1 Leather

Ruby

Gold Coin

Tocotoco (027)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 027 Neutral Eggbomb Launcher Gathering 1 Gunpowder

Tocotoco Feather

Mozzarina (029)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 029 Neutral Milk Maker Farming 1 Mozzarina Meat

Milk

Woolipop (034)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 034 Neutral Candy Pop Farming 1 Cotton Candy

High Quality Pal Oil

Melpaca (036)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 036 Neutral Pacapaca Wool Farming 1 Wool

Leather

Eikthyrdeer (037)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 037 Neutral Guardian of the Forest Lumbering 2 Eikthyrdeer Venison

Leather

Horn

Nitewing (038)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 038 Neutral Travel Companion Gathering 2 Leather

Ribbuny (039)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 039 Neutral Skilled Fingers Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Gathering 1 Leather

Beautiful Flower

Galeclaw (047)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 047 Neutral Galeclaw Rider Gathering 2 Galeclaw Poultry

Leather

Gorirat (049)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 049 Neutral Full-power Gorilla Mode Handiwork 1

Lumbering 2

Transporting 3 Leather

Bone

Grintale (052)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 052 Neutral Plump Body Gathering 2 High Quality Pal Oil

Lunaris (063)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 063 Neutral Antigravity Handiwork 3

Transporting 1

Gathering 1 Paldium Fragment

Lovander (069)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 069 Neutral Heart Drain Handiwork 2

Medicine 2

Transporting 2

Mining 1 Mushroom

Cake

Suspicious Juice

Strange Juice

Kingpaca (089)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 089 Neutral King of Muscles Gathering 1 Flame Wool

Fenglope (093)