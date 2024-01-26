Neutral pals have no offensive advantages over any other pal types. They are the only pal type that has no offensive advantage. Defensively, they are weak against Dark type pals and will receive 2x damage from them. They are not resistant to any type of pal.
- 2x Damage Taken vs. Dark (Weak against Dark)
Here is a list of all Neutral Element Type Pals in Palworld
Lamball (001)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
001
|
Neutral
|
Fluffy Shield
|
|
Cattiva (002)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
002
|
Neutral
|
Cat Helper
|
|
Chikipi (003)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
003
|
Neutral
|
Egg Layer
|
|
Vixy (014)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
014
|
Neutral
|
Dig Here!
|
|
Cremis (018)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
018
|
Neutral
|
Fluffy Wool
|
|
Direhowl (026)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
026
|
Neutral
|
Direhowl Rider
|
|
Tocotoco (027)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
027
|
Neutral
|
Eggbomb Launcher
|
|
Mozzarina (029)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
029
|
Neutral
|
Milk Maker
|
|
Woolipop (034)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
034
|
Neutral
|
Candy Pop
|
|
Melpaca (036)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
036
|
Neutral
|
Pacapaca Wool
|
|
Eikthyrdeer (037)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
037
|
Neutral
|
Guardian of the Forest
|
|
Nitewing (038)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
038
|
Neutral
|
Travel Companion
|
|
Ribbuny (039)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
039
|
Neutral
|
Skilled Fingers
|
|
Galeclaw (047)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
047
|
Neutral
|
Galeclaw Rider
|
|
Gorirat (049)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
049
|
Neutral
|
Full-power Gorilla Mode
|
|
Grintale (052)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
052
|
Neutral
|
Plump Body
|
|
Lunaris (063)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
063
|
Neutral
|
Antigravity
|
|
Lovander (069)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
069
|
Neutral
|
Heart Drain
|
|
Kingpaca (089)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
089
|
Neutral
|
King of Muscles
|
|
Fenglope (093)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
093
|
Neutral
|
Wind and Clouds
|
|