Pal structures are an essential aspect of progression in Palworld. Their uses range from Breeding to Managing pals and capturing Pals.
Below you will find every structure with their level requirement and materials needed to craft.
List of Every Structure in Palworld
|
Structure
|
Description
|
Level Required
|
Materials Required
|
Palbox
|
Facility for storing captured Pals. Pals inside gradually recover HP. Area around this facility becomes a base.
|
2
|
|
Ranch
|
Farm for raising sheep and fowl-like Pals. Assign a Pal with the appropriate Partner Skill to a farm to produce items.
|
5
|
Statue of Power
|
Stone statue spoken of in legends on Palpagos Island. Offer up Lifmunk Effigy to receive strange powers.
|
6
|
|
Egg Incubator
|
Used for incubating a Pal Egg. If a Pal Egg is left in it, it will automatically hatch after some time has passed.
|
7
|
|
Pal Essence Condenser
|
A chamber for increasing a Pal's rank. Pals can surpass their physical limitations if given a concentrated extract taken from a Pal of the same type.
|
14
|
|
Sphere Workbench
|
An Assembly Line for producing spheres used for capturing Pals. A small workspace keeps the production speed slow. Requires Pals that can work with their hands.
|
14
|
|
Monitoring Stand
|
You can command your Pals to work on various things inside a base. Try not to overwork them!
|
15
|
Viewing Cage
|
Container for observing captured Pals. Pals inside cannot participate in battle or production, but they do not become hungry.
|
15
|
|
Breeding Farm
|
Assign one male and one female Pal to produce eggs. Placing Pancake in the facility is required for production.
|
19
|
Sphere Assembly Line
|
An Assembly Line for producing spheres used for capturing Pals. By splitting Pals into groups, production speeds have somewhat increased. Requires Pals that can work with their hands.
|
27
|
|
Sphere Assembly Line II
|
An Assembly Line for producing spheres used for capturing Pals. Through clever management, production speeds have greatly increased. Requires Pals that can work with their hands.
|
35
|
"