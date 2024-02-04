In Palworld, Carrying Capacity can increase with the Pal's Partner Skill which allows players to haul more items back and forth. Overloading during transport can be a significant issue which is why it's important t o consider adding Pal's that increase Carrying Capacity to your party.

In Palworld there are 8 Pals that increase Carrying Capacity.

List of Every Pal that Increases Carry Capacity

Cattiva +50 Carrying Capacity

icon
Cattiva (002)
Neutral
70 70 70 70 550 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Punch Flurry Air Cannon Sand Blast Power Shot Wind Cutter Seed Machine Gun Pal Blast
40 25 40 35 30 50 150
Handiwork Gathering Mining Transporting
1 1 1 1
Partner Skill
Cat Helper
While in team, Cattiva helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
Possible Drops
Red Berries
1000 XS
Cattiva

At a glance it appears full of confidence, but it is in fact weak and cowardly. Being toyed with by a is in many ways the greatest of disgraces.

Cat Helper

Increases the player's max carrying capacity by a small amount while Cattiva is on the team.

Lunaris + 80 Carrying Capacity

icon
Lunaris (063)
Neutral
90 90 80 100 650 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Air Cannon Power Shot Icicle Cutter Plasma Tornado Power Bomb Blizzard Spike Pal Blast
25 35 55 65 70 130 150
Handiwork Transporting Gathering
3 1 1
Partner Skill
Antigravity
While in team, Mutant manipulates gravity,
increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
Possible Drops
Paldium Fragment
1760 M
Lunaris

It can control those who carelessly stare into its eyes. Those seen with a are in its mind, simply under its control.

Antigravity

Increases the player's max carrying capacity by a moderate amount while Lunaris is on the team.

Broncherry +100 Carrying Capacity

icon
Broncherry (086)
Grass
120 100 80 90 500 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Wind Cutter Sand Blast Muscle Slam Seed Mine Grass Tornado Spine Vine Solar Blast
30 40 80 65 80 95 150
Planting
3
Partner Skill
Overaffectionate
Can be ridden. Broncherry helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
Possible Drops
Broncherry Meat, Tomato Seeds
2920 XL
Broncherry

Its scent drastically changes before and after pairing. It exudes a pleasing aroma after finding a partner, which is called the "fragrance of first love."

Overaffectionate

Increases the player's max carrying capacity by a significant amount while Broncherry is on the team. Allows Broncherry to be mounted.

Broncherry Aqua + 100 Carrying Capacity

icon
Broncherry Aqua (086b)
Grass Water
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Aqua Gun Bubble Blast Muscle Slam Seed Mine Spine Vine Aqua Burst Hydro Laser
40 65 80 65 95 100 150
Watering
3
Partner Skill
Overaffectionate
Can be ridden. While in team, Broncherry Aqua helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
Possible Drops
Broncherry Meat, Lettuce Seeds
Broncherry Aqua

Its scent drastically changes before and after pairing. It exudes a pleasing aroma before finding a partner, which is called the "perfume of purity."

Overaffectionate

Increases the player's max carrying capacity by a significant amount while Broncherry is on the team. Allows Broncherry to be mounted.

Kingpaca + 100 Carrying Capacity

icon
Kingpaca (089)
Neutral
120 90 100 85 700 90
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Sand Blast Power Shot Power Bomb Kingly Slam Tri-Lightning Rock Lance Pal Blast
40 35 70 100 90 150 150
Gathering
1
Partner Skill
King of Muscles
Can be ridden.
While in team, Kingpaca helps carry supplies,
increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
Possible Drops
Wool
5800 XL
Kingpaca

Melpaca serve this Pal. Contests between Kingpaca offer up their vassals as a wager. Those seen alone are losers of such contests.

King of Muscles

Increases the player's max carrying capacity by a significant amount while Kingpaca is on the team. Allows Kingpaca to be mounted.

Ice Kingpaca +100 Carrying Capacity

icon
Ice Kingpaca (089b)
Ice
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Ice Missile Icicle Cutter Iceberg Kingly Slam Cryst Breath Aqua Burst Blizzard Spike
30 55 70 100 90 100 130
Gathering Cooling
1 3
Partner Skill
King of Muscles
Can be ridden.
While in team, Ice Kingpaca helps carry supplies,
increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
Possible Drops
Ice Organ, Wool
Ice Kingpaca

With a heart of ice, this Pal is terrible at expressing its emotions. A solitary individual is pitiable, seen as too clumsy in the eyes of Melpaca.

King of Muscles

Increases the player's max carrying capacity by a significant amount while Kingpaca is on the team. Allows Kingpaca to be mounted.

Wumpo +120 Carrying Capacity

icon
Wumpo (091)
Ice
140 100 100 80 550 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Ice Missile Wind Cutter Icicle Cutter Iceberg Cryst Breath Blizzard Spike Solar Blast
30 30 55 70 90 130 150
Handiwork Lumbering Transporting Cooling
2 3 4 2
Partner Skill
Guardian of the Snowy Mountain
Can be ridden. While in team, Yeti helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
Possible Drops
Ice Organ, Beautiful Flower
5900 L
Wumpo

Researchers once tried to shave off its hair to reveal its true form. In the end, only hair was left, as if that was all there was to begin with.

Guardian of the Snowy Mountain

Increases the player's max carrying capacity by a large amount while Wumpo is on the team. Allows Wumpo to be mounted.

Wumpo Botan +120 Carrying Capacity

icon
Wumpo Botan (091b)
Grass
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Wind Cutter Aqua Gun Seed Mine Grass Tornado Spine Vine Aqua Burst Solar Blast
30 40 65 80 95 100 150
Handiwork Lumbering Transporting Planting
2 3 4 1
Partner Skill
Guardian of the Snowy Mountain
Can be ridden.
While in team, Yeti_Grass helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
Possible Drops
Lettuce Seeds, Beautiful Flower, Tomato Seeds
Wumpo Botan

Researchers once tried to cut the grass off its body to reveal its true form. In the end, only grass was left, as if that was all there was to begin with.

Guardian of the Grassy Fields

Increases the player's max carrying capacity by a large amount while Wumpo Botan is on the team. Allows Wumpo Botan to be mounted.

Palworld_KeyVisual_1080p_Loco_C-1
Related
Every Pal In The Paldeck | Palworld
Complete your Paldeck entries with this list of all Pals that can be caught in the game.