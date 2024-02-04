In Palworld, Carrying Capacity can increase with the Pal's Partner Skill which allows players to haul more items back and forth. Overloading during transport can be a significant issue which is why it's important t o consider adding Pal's that increase Carrying Capacity to your party.

In Palworld there are 8 Pals that increase Carrying Capacity.

List of Every Pal that Increases Carry Capacity

Cattiva +50 Carrying Capacity

Cattiva (002) Neutral 70 70 70 70 550 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Punch Flurry Air Cannon Sand Blast Power Shot Wind Cutter Seed Machine Gun Pal Blast 40 25 40 35 30 50 150 Handiwork Gathering Mining Transporting 1 1 1 1 Partner Skill Cat Helper While in team, Cattiva helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity. Possible Drops Red Berries Cattiva At a glance it appears full of confidence, but it is in fact weak and cowardly. Being toyed with by a is in many ways the greatest of disgraces.

Cat Helper

Increases the player's max carrying capacity by a small amount while Cattiva is on the team.

Lunaris + 80 Carrying Capacity

Lunaris (063) Neutral 90 90 80 100 650 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Air Cannon Power Shot Icicle Cutter Plasma Tornado Power Bomb Blizzard Spike Pal Blast 25 35 55 65 70 130 150 Handiwork Transporting Gathering 3 1 1 Partner Skill Antigravity While in team, Mutant manipulates gravity,

increasing the player's max carrying capacity. Possible Drops Paldium Fragment Lunaris It can control those who carelessly stare into its eyes. Those seen with a are in its mind, simply under its control.

Antigravity

Increases the player's max carrying capacity by a moderate amount while Lunaris is on the team.

Broncherry +100 Carrying Capacity

Broncherry (086) Grass 120 100 80 90 500 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Wind Cutter Sand Blast Muscle Slam Seed Mine Grass Tornado Spine Vine Solar Blast 30 40 80 65 80 95 150 Planting 3 Partner Skill Overaffectionate Can be ridden. Broncherry helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity. Possible Drops Broncherry Meat, Tomato Seeds Broncherry Its scent drastically changes before and after pairing. It exudes a pleasing aroma after finding a partner, which is called the "fragrance of first love."

Overaffectionate

Increases the player's max carrying capacity by a significant amount while Broncherry is on the team. Allows Broncherry to be mounted.

Broncherry Aqua + 100 Carrying Capacity

Broncherry Aqua (086b) Grass Water Active Skills Work Suitability Aqua Gun Bubble Blast Muscle Slam Seed Mine Spine Vine Aqua Burst Hydro Laser 40 65 80 65 95 100 150 Watering 3 Partner Skill Overaffectionate Can be ridden. While in team, Broncherry Aqua helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity. Possible Drops Broncherry Meat, Lettuce Seeds Broncherry Aqua Its scent drastically changes before and after pairing. It exudes a pleasing aroma before finding a partner, which is called the "perfume of purity."

Overaffectionate

Increases the player's max carrying capacity by a significant amount while Broncherry is on the team. Allows Broncherry to be mounted.

Kingpaca + 100 Carrying Capacity

Kingpaca (089) Neutral 120 90 100 85 700 90 Active Skills Work Suitability Sand Blast Power Shot Power Bomb Kingly Slam Tri-Lightning Rock Lance Pal Blast 40 35 70 100 90 150 150 Gathering 1 Partner Skill King of Muscles Can be ridden.

While in team, Kingpaca helps carry supplies,

increasing the player's max carrying capacity. Possible Drops Wool Kingpaca Melpaca serve this Pal. Contests between Kingpaca offer up their vassals as a wager. Those seen alone are losers of such contests.

King of Muscles

Increases the player's max carrying capacity by a significant amount while Kingpaca is on the team. Allows Kingpaca to be mounted.

Ice Kingpaca +100 Carrying Capacity

Ice Kingpaca (089b) Ice Active Skills Work Suitability Ice Missile Icicle Cutter Iceberg Kingly Slam Cryst Breath Aqua Burst Blizzard Spike 30 55 70 100 90 100 130 Gathering Cooling 1 3 Partner Skill King of Muscles Can be ridden.

While in team, Ice Kingpaca helps carry supplies,

increasing the player's max carrying capacity. Possible Drops Ice Organ, Wool Ice Kingpaca With a heart of ice, this Pal is terrible at expressing its emotions. A solitary individual is pitiable, seen as too clumsy in the eyes of Melpaca.

King of Muscles

Increases the player's max carrying capacity by a significant amount while Kingpaca is on the team. Allows Kingpaca to be mounted.

Wumpo +120 Carrying Capacity

Wumpo (091) Ice 140 100 100 80 550 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Ice Missile Wind Cutter Icicle Cutter Iceberg Cryst Breath Blizzard Spike Solar Blast 30 30 55 70 90 130 150 Handiwork Lumbering Transporting Cooling 2 3 4 2 Partner Skill Guardian of the Snowy Mountain Can be ridden. While in team, Yeti helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity. Possible Drops Ice Organ, Beautiful Flower Wumpo Researchers once tried to shave off its hair to reveal its true form. In the end, only hair was left, as if that was all there was to begin with.

Guardian of the Snowy Mountain

Increases the player's max carrying capacity by a large amount while Wumpo is on the team. Allows Wumpo to be mounted.

Wumpo Botan +120 Carrying Capacity

Wumpo Botan (091b) Grass Active Skills Work Suitability Wind Cutter Aqua Gun Seed Mine Grass Tornado Spine Vine Aqua Burst Solar Blast 30 40 65 80 95 100 150 Handiwork Lumbering Transporting Planting 2 3 4 1 Partner Skill Guardian of the Snowy Mountain Can be ridden.

While in team, Yeti_Grass helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity. Possible Drops Lettuce Seeds, Beautiful Flower, Tomato Seeds Wumpo Botan Researchers once tried to cut the grass off its body to reveal its true form. In the end, only grass was left, as if that was all there was to begin with.

Guardian of the Grassy Fields

Increases the player's max carrying capacity by a large amount while Wumpo Botan is on the team. Allows Wumpo Botan to be mounted.