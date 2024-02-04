In Palworld, Carrying Capacity can increase with the Pal's Partner Skill which allows players to haul more items back and forth. Overloading during transport can be a significant issue which is why it's important t o consider adding Pal's that increase Carrying Capacity to your party.
In Palworld there are 8 Pals that increase Carrying Capacity.
List of Every Pal that Increases Carry Capacity
Cattiva +50 Carrying Capacity
Cattiva
At a glance it appears full of confidence, but it is in fact weak and cowardly. Being toyed with by a is in many ways the greatest of disgraces.
Cat Helper
Increases the player's max carrying capacity by a small amount while Cattiva is on the team.
Lunaris + 80 Carrying Capacity
increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
Lunaris
It can control those who carelessly stare into its eyes. Those seen with a are in its mind, simply under its control.
Antigravity
Increases the player's max carrying capacity by a moderate amount while Lunaris is on the team.
Broncherry +100 Carrying Capacity
Broncherry
Its scent drastically changes before and after pairing. It exudes a pleasing aroma after finding a partner, which is called the "fragrance of first love."
Overaffectionate
Increases the player's max carrying capacity by a significant amount while Broncherry is on the team. Allows Broncherry to be mounted.
Broncherry Aqua + 100 Carrying Capacity
Broncherry Aqua
Its scent drastically changes before and after pairing. It exudes a pleasing aroma before finding a partner, which is called the "perfume of purity."
Overaffectionate
Increases the player's max carrying capacity by a significant amount while Broncherry is on the team. Allows Broncherry to be mounted.
Kingpaca + 100 Carrying Capacity
While in team, Kingpaca helps carry supplies,
increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
Kingpaca
Melpaca serve this Pal. Contests between Kingpaca offer up their vassals as a wager. Those seen alone are losers of such contests.
King of Muscles
Increases the player's max carrying capacity by a significant amount while Kingpaca is on the team. Allows Kingpaca to be mounted.
Ice Kingpaca +100 Carrying Capacity
While in team, Ice Kingpaca helps carry supplies,
increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
Ice Kingpaca
With a heart of ice, this Pal is terrible at expressing its emotions. A solitary individual is pitiable, seen as too clumsy in the eyes of Melpaca.
King of Muscles
Increases the player's max carrying capacity by a significant amount while Kingpaca is on the team. Allows Kingpaca to be mounted.
Wumpo +120 Carrying Capacity
Wumpo
Researchers once tried to shave off its hair to reveal its true form. In the end, only hair was left, as if that was all there was to begin with.
Guardian of the Snowy Mountain
Increases the player's max carrying capacity by a large amount while Wumpo is on the team. Allows Wumpo to be mounted.
Wumpo Botan +120 Carrying Capacity
While in team, Yeti_Grass helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
Wumpo Botan
Researchers once tried to cut the grass off its body to reveal its true form. In the end, only grass was left, as if that was all there was to begin with.
Guardian of the Grassy Fields
Increases the player's max carrying capacity by a large amount while Wumpo Botan is on the team. Allows Wumpo Botan to be mounted.