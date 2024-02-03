In the Palpagos Islands of Palworld, three dungeon-exclusive Pals await discovery: Killamari, Mau, and Felbat. These companions can only be found within dungeons, offering a unique challenge for players. Notably, dungeons reset every 3.2 hours, necessitating exploration of new locations for these exclusive Pals.
Below are the Skills, Stats and more information on the Dungeon Pals.
Killamari
Can float for long periods of time while gliding.
It wraps itself around an enemy's head, sucking out their insides. Pal mummies are occasionally found, but these are in fact victims.
- Dungeon: Hillside Cavern Dungeon (Windswept Hills)
Mau
Mau Cryst
Its crystalline tail is beautiful, but shatters when this Pal dies. Some believe it is good luck to raise one, so in captivity are treated with great care.
- Dungeon: Hillside Cavern (Forest Region)
Felbat
which absorbs some of the received damage and restores HP.
Attacking from the shadows, this Pal traps its prey within its cloak-like wings. It's probably best not to know what happens within them, or why the inside of its wings are stained red.
- Dungeon: Mountain Stream Grotto (Middle Island - Moonless Shore, Verdant Brook)
As more Pals are discovered in dungeons we will keep this page updated.