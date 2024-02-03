In the Palpagos Islands of Palworld, three dungeon-exclusive Pals await discovery: Killamari, Mau, and Felbat. These companions can only be found within dungeons, offering a unique challenge for players. Notably, dungeons reset every 3.2 hours, necessitating exploration of new locations for these exclusive Pals.

Below are the Skills, Stats and more information on the Dungeon Pals.

Killamari (023) Dark 60 70 100 60 550 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Hydro Jet Poison Blast Dark Ball Shadow Burst Acid Rain Nightmare Ball Dark Laser 30 30 40 55 80 100 150 Transporting Gathering 2 1 Partner Skill Fried Squid While in team, can be summoned and used instead of a glider.

Can float for long periods of time while gliding. Possible Drops Venom Gland Killamari It wraps itself around an enemy's head, sucking out their insides. Pal mummies are occasionally found, but these are in fact victims.

Dungeon: Hillside Cavern Dungeon (Windswept Hills)

Mau Cryst (024b) Ice Active Skills Work Suitability Ice Missile Air Cannon Sand Blast Icicle Cutter Iceberg Cryst Breath Blizzard Spike 30 25 40 55 70 90 130 Cooling Farming 1 1 Partner Skill Gold Digger A passive skill that will cause Mau to dig up coins when assigned to a ranch. Possible Drops Ice Organ, Sapphire Mau Cryst Its crystalline tail is beautiful, but shatters when this Pal dies. Some believe it is good luck to raise one, so in captivity are treated with great care.

Dungeon: Hillside Cavern (Forest Region)

Felbat (094) Dark 100 110 100 105 700 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Poison Blast Dark Ball Shadow Burst Spirit Flame Nightmare Ball Ignis Rage Dark Laser 30 40 55 75 100 120 150 Medicine 3 Partner Skill Life Steal While fighting together, grants the player and Felbat the life steal effect

which absorbs some of the received damage and restores HP. Possible Drops Cloth, Small Pal Soul Felbat Attacking from the shadows, this Pal traps its prey within its cloak-like wings. It's probably best not to know what happens within them, or why the inside of its wings are stained red.

Dungeon: Mountain Stream Grotto (Middle Island - Moonless Shore, Verdant Brook)

As more Pals are discovered in dungeons we will keep this page updated.