In the Palpagos Islands of Palworld, three dungeon-exclusive Pals await discovery: Killamari, Mau, and Felbat. These companions can only be found within dungeons, offering a unique challenge for players. Notably, dungeons reset every 3.2 hours, necessitating exploration of new locations for these exclusive Pals.

Below are the Skills, Stats and more information on the Dungeon Pals.

Killamari

icon
Killamari (023)
Dark
60 70 100 60 550 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Hydro Jet Poison Blast Dark Ball Shadow Burst Acid Rain Nightmare Ball Dark Laser
30 30 40 55 80 100 150
Transporting Gathering
2 1
Partner Skill
Fried Squid
While in team, can be summoned and used instead of a glider.
Can float for long periods of time while gliding.
Possible Drops
Venom Gland
1200 XS
Killamari

It wraps itself around an enemy's head, sucking out their insides. Pal mummies are occasionally found, but these are in fact victims.

  • Dungeon: Hillside Cavern Dungeon (Windswept Hills)

Mau

icon
Mau Cryst (024b)
Ice
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Ice Missile Air Cannon Sand Blast Icicle Cutter Iceberg Cryst Breath Blizzard Spike
30 25 40 55 70 90 130
Cooling Farming
1 1
Partner Skill
Gold Digger
A passive skill that will cause Mau to dig up coins when assigned to a ranch.
Possible Drops
Ice Organ, Sapphire
Mau Cryst

Its crystalline tail is beautiful, but shatters when this Pal dies. Some believe it is good luck to raise one, so in captivity are treated with great care.

  • Dungeon: Hillside Cavern (Forest Region)

Felbat

icon
Felbat (094)
Dark
100 110 100 105 700 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Poison Blast Dark Ball Shadow Burst Spirit Flame Nightmare Ball Ignis Rage Dark Laser
30 40 55 75 100 120 150
Medicine
3
Partner Skill
Life Steal
While fighting together, grants the player and Felbat the life steal effect
which absorbs some of the received damage and restores HP.
Possible Drops
Cloth, Small Pal Soul
2100 M
Felbat

Attacking from the shadows, this Pal traps its prey within its cloak-like wings. It's probably best not to know what happens within them, or why the inside of its wings are stained red.

  • Dungeon: Mountain Stream Grotto (Middle Island - Moonless Shore, Verdant Brook)

As more Pals are discovered in dungeons we will keep this page updated.

Palworld_KeyVisual_1080p_Loco_C-1
Related
Every Pal In The Paldeck | Palworld
Complete your Paldeck entries with this list of all Pals that can be caught in the game.