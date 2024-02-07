Here is a list of all Partner Skills, their description, and which Pal(s) have them. For quick reference, we've grouped the skills by type. Some Partner Skills have multiple bonuses and will appear multiple times below.

Follower Passive Buff Active Skill Glider Ranch Drop Ground Mount Flying

Partner Skills That Follow Player

Icon

Partner Skill

Description

Pal
palworld-passive-pal-icon

Dream Chaser

While in team, appears near the player. Follows up player attacks with magic bullets.

Daedream
palworld-passive-pal-icon

Helper Bunny

While in team, appears near the player. Automatically picks up nearby items.

Flopie
palworld-passive-pal-icon

Lady of Lightning

While in team, appears near the player. Follows up player attacks with lightning bolts.

Dazzi

Back To Top

Partner Skills That Buff

Icon

Partner Skill

Description

Pal
palworld-party-water-up-icon

Aqua Spout

While in team, increases attack power of Water Pals.

Kelpsea
palworld-party-passive-icon

Skilled Fingers

While in team, increases attack power of Neutral Pals. While at a base, increases work efficiency if working at Weapon Workbench.

Ribbuny
palworld-party-neutral-up-icon

Fluffy Wool

While in team, increases attack power of Neutral Pals. Sometimes drops Wool when assigned to Ranch.

Cremis
palworld-party-leaf-up-icon

Princess Gaze

While in team, increases attack power of Grass Pals.

Bristla
palworld-party-ice-up-icon

Aurora Guide

While in team, increases attack power of Ice Pals.

Foxcicle
palworld-party-ground-up-icon

Soil Improver

While in team, increases attack power of Ground Pals.

Dumud
palworld-party-fire-up-icon

Lava Spout

While in team, increases attack power of Fire Pals.

Kelpsea Ignis
palworld-party-fire-up-icon

Tiny Spark

While in team, increases attack power of Fire Pals.

Rooby
palworld-party-electric-up-icon

Static Electricity

While in team, increases attack power of Electric Pals.

Sparkit
palworld-party-dark-up-icon

Dark Knowledge

While in team, increases attack power of Dark Pals.

Hoocrates
palworld-party-buff-icon

Antigravity

While in team, Lunaris manipulates gravity, increasing the player's max carrying capacity.

Lunaris
palworld-party-buff-icon

Cat Helper

While in team, Cattiva helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity.

Cattiva
palworld-party-buff-icon

Fluffy

While in team, Sweepa's stats will be increased.

Swee
palworld-party-buff-icon

Hard Armor

When fighting together, increases player's defense and applies Fire damage to the player's attacks.

Warsect
palworld-party-buff-icon

Hawk Eye

While fighting together, allows you to deal more damage to weak points.

Robinquill,Robinquill Terra
palworld-party-buff-icon

Heart Drain

While fighting together, grants the player and Lovander the life steal effect which absorbs some of the received damage and restores HP.

Lovander
palworld-party-buff-icon

Life Steal

While fighting together, grants the player and Felbat the life steal effect which absorbs some of the received damage and restores HP.

Felbat
palworld-party-buff-icon

Logging Assistance

While in team, improves efficiency of cutting trees.

Gumoss
palworld-party-buff-icon

Queen Bee Command

While fighting together, stats will increase the more Beegarde are in your team.

Elizabee
palworld-leaf-up-icon

Grassland Speedster

When fighting together, increases player's movement speed and applies Grass damage to the player's attacks.

Verdash
palworld-ground-up-icon

Guardian of the Desert

When fighting together, applies Ground damage to the player's attacks. Sometimes dodges attacks with a high speed sidestep while in battle.

Anubis
palworld-fire-up-icon

Lord Fox

When fighting together, applies Fire damage to the player's attacks.

Wixen
palworld-dark-up-icon

Kuudere

When fighting together, applies Dark damage to the player's attacks.

Nox
palworld-increase-drop-icon

Brave Sailor

While fighting together, Fire Pals drop more items when defeated.

Penking
palworld-increase-drop-icon

Candy Pop

Sometimes drops Cotton Candy when assigned to Ranch.

Woolipop
palworld-increase-drop-icon

Dragon Hunter

While fighting together, Dragon Pals drop more items when defeated.

Cryolinx
palworld-increase-drop-icon

Ferocious Thunder Dragon

While fighting together, Water Pals drop more items when defeated.

Orserk
palworld-increase-drop-icon

Grimoire Collector

While fighting together, Neutral Pals drop more items when defeated.

Katress
palworld-increase-drop-icon

Purification of Gaia

While fighting together, Ground Pals drop more items when defeated.

Vaelet
palworld-increase-drop-icon

Steel Scorpion

When fighting together, increases the player's defense and Electric Pals drop more items when defeated.

Menasting

Back To Top

Activated Partner Skills

Icon

Partner Skill

Description

Pal
palworld-shield-icon

Fluffy Shield

When activated, equips to the player and becomes a shield. Sometimes drops Wool when assigned to Ranch.

Lamball
palworld-healer-icon

Blessing of the Flower Spirit

When activated, uses medicinal flowers to restore the player's HP.

Petallia
palworld-healer-icon

Goddess of the Tranquil Light

When activated, the queen's soothing graces greatly restore the player's HP.

Lyleen Noct
palworld-healer-icon

Harvest Goddess

When activated, the queen's soothing graces greatly restore the player's HP.

Lyleen
palworld-healer-icon

Soothing Shower

When activated, spouts mysterious water that soothes wounds and restores the player's HP.

Teafant
palworld-hand-weapon-icon

Cold Bomb

When activated, equips Jolthog Cryst to the player's hand. When thrown at an enemy, causes an icy explosion upon impact.

Jolthog Cryst
palworld-hand-weapon-icon

Eggbomb Launcher

When activated, equips to the player and transforms into an egg launcher.

Tocotoco
palworld-hand-weapon-icon

Huggy Fire

When activated, equips to the player and transforms into a flamethrower.

Foxparks
palworld-hand-weapon-icon

Jolt Bomb

When activated, equips Jolthog to the player's hand. When thrown at an enemy, causes an electrical explosion upon impact.

Jolthog
palworld-hand-weapon-icon

Pengullet Cannon

When activated, the player equips a Rocket Launcher and fires Penking as ammunition. Penking explodes on contact and is incapacitated.

Pengullet
palworld-gunner-icon

Cheery Rifle

When activated, Tanzee will mercilessly fire an assault rifle at nearby enemies.

Tanzee
palworld-gunner-icon

Lifmunk Recoil

When activated, leaps onto the player's head and uses a submachine gun to follows up player attacks.

Lifmunk
palworld-p-active-skill-icon

Angry Shark

When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Aqua Gun. While in team, increases player's attack power.

Gobfin,Gobfin Ignis
palworld-p-active-skill-icon

Brandish Blade

When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Iaigiri.

Bushi
palworld-p-active-skill-icon

Claws Glistening in the Dark

When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Jumping Claw.

Loupmoon
palworld-p-active-skill-icon

Darkclaw Hunter

When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Hellfire Claw.

Incineram Noct
palworld-p-active-skill-icon

Drill Crusher

When activated, performs Shell Spin, follows the player while spinning, and mines ores efficiently.

Digtoise
palworld-p-active-skill-icon

Flameclaw Hunter

When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Hellfire Claw.

Incineram
palworld-p-active-skill-icon

Mysterious Scales

When activated, attacks targeted enemy with Poison Fog.

Cinnamoth
palworld-p-active-skill-icon

Silk Maker

When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Blizzard Spike. Sometimes produces High Quality Cloth when assigned to Ranch.

Sibelyx
palworld-p-active-skill-icon

Telepeck

When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Phantom Peck.

Cawgnito
palworld-detection-icon

Ore Detector

When activated, generates subtle vibrations to detect nearby ore.

Fuddler
palworld-detection-icon

Sixth Sense

When activated, utilizes its sixth sense to detect nearby dungeons.

Leezpunk,Leezpunk Ignis
palworld-detection-icon

Ultrasonic Sensor

When activated, uses ultrasonic waves to detect the location of nearby Pals.

Tombat
palworld-activate-buff-icon

Caffeine Inoculation

When activated, Depresso drinks a massive amount of energy drinks, causing its movement speed to increase.

Depresso
palworld-activate-buff-icon

Full-power Gorilla Mode

When activated, unleashes a primal fury that increases Gorirat's attack power.

Gorirat

Back To Top

Glider Pals Partner Skills

Icon

Partner Skill

Description

Pal
palworld-glider-icon

Flying Trapeze

While in team, can be summoned and used instead of a glider.

Hangyu
palworld-glider-icon

Fried Squid

While in team, can be summoned and used instead of a glider. Can float for long periods of time while gliding.

Killamari
palworld-glider-icon

Galeclaw Rider

While in team, can be summoned and used instead of a glider. Allows you to fire a gun while gliding with this Pal.

Galeclaw
palworld-glider-icon

Winter Trapeze

While in team, can be summoned and used instead of a glider.

Hangyu Cryst
palworld-glider-icon

Zephyr Glider

While in team, can be summoned and used instead of a glider. Allows you to move quickly for long periods of time while gliding with this Pal.

Celaray

Back To Top

Ranch Partner Skills

Icon

Partner Skill

Description

Pal
palworld-base-work-icon

Berry Picker

Sometimes drops Baked Berries from its back when assigned to Ranch.

Caprity
palworld-base-work-icon

Dig Here!

Sometimes digs up items from the ground when assigned to Ranch.

Vixy
palworld-base-work-icon

Egg Layer

Sometimes lays an Egg when assigned to Ranch.

Chikipi
palworld-base-work-icon

Gold Digger

Sometimes digs up Gold Coin when assigned to Ranch.

Mau,Mau Cryst
palworld-base-work-icon

Magma Tears

Sometimes produces Flame Organ when assigned to Ranch.

Flambelle
palworld-base-work-icon

Milk Maker

Sometimes produces Hot Milk when assigned to Ranch.

Mozzarina
palworld-base-work-icon

Worker Bee

Sometimes drops Honey when assigned to Ranch. While in team, Elizabee's stats will be increased.

Beegarde
palworld-shield-icon

Fluffy Shield

When activated, equips to the player and becomes a shield. Sometimes drops Wool when assigned to Ranch.

Lamball
palworld-p-active-skill-icon

Silk Maker

When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Blizzard Spike. Sometimes produces High Quality Cloth when assigned to Ranch.

Sibelyx
palworld-party-neutral-up-icon

Fluffy Wool

While in team, increases attack power of Neutral Pals. Sometimes drops Wool when assigned to Ranch.

Cremis
palworld-mount-icon

Pacapaca Wool

Can be ridden. Sometimes drops Wool when assigned to Ranch.

Melpaca
palworld-increase-drop-icon

Candy Pop

Sometimes drops Cotton Candy when assigned to Ranch.

Woolipop

Back To Top

Ground Mount Partner Skills

Icon

Partner Skill

Description

Pal
palworld-mount-icon

Black Hare

Can be ridden. Applies Dark damage to the player's attacks while mounted.

Pyrin Noct
palworld-mount-icon

Clear Mind

Can be ridden. Unaffected by the cold or heat while riding this Pal.

Kitsun
palworld-mount-icon

Cool Body

Can be ridden. Keeps the rider cool in hot environments.

Reindrix
palworld-mount-icon

Dark Knight of the Abyss

Can be ridden. Can double jump while mounted.

Necromus
palworld-mount-icon

Darkflame Lion

Can be ridden. While fighting together, Neutral Pals drop more items when defeated.

Blazehowl Noct
palworld-mount-icon

Direhowl Rider

Can be ridden. Moves slightly faster than most mounts.

Direhowl
palworld-mount-icon

Fragrant Dragon

Can be ridden. Enhances Grass attacks while mounted.

Dinossom
palworld-mount-icon

Gaia Crusher

Can be ridden. Improves efficiency of cutting trees and mining ores while mounted.

Mammorest
palworld-mount-icon

Grenadier Panda

Can be ridden. Can rapidly fire a grenade launcher while mounted.

Mossanda,Mossanda Lux
palworld-mount-icon

Guardian of the Forest

Can be ridden. Can perform a double jump while mounted. Increases efficiency of cutting trees.

Eikthyrdeer
palworld-mount-icon

Guardian of the Golden Forest

Can be ridden. Can perform a double jump while mounted. Increases efficiency of cutting trees.

Eikthyrdeer Terra
palworld-mount-icon

Guardian of the Grassy Fields

Can be ridden. While in team, Wumpo Botan helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity.

Wumpo Botan
palworld-mount-icon

Guardian of the Snowy Mountain

Can be ridden. While in team, Wumpo helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity.

Wumpo
palworld-mount-icon

Hard Head

Can be ridden. Increases efficiency of destroying boulders while mounted.

Rushoar
palworld-mount-icon

Hellflame Lion

Can be ridden. While fighting together, Grass Pals drop more items when defeated.

Blazehowl
palworld-mount-icon

Holy Knight of the Firmament

Can be ridden. Can triple jump while mounted.

Paladius
palworld-mount-icon

Hungry Missile

Can be ridden. Can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted.

Relaxaurus
palworld-mount-icon

Ice Crusher

Can be ridden. Improves efficiency of cutting trees and mining ores while mounted.

Mammorest Cryst
palworld-mount-icon

Ice-loving Beast

Can be ridden. Improves efficiency of mining ores while mounted.

Ice Reptyro
palworld-mount-icon

Jumping Force

Can be ridden. Can double jump while mounted.

Rayhound
palworld-mount-icon

King of Fluff

Can be ridden. While fighting together, stats will increase the more Swee are in your team.

Sweepa
palworld-mount-icon

King of Muscles

Can be ridden. While in team, Kingpaca helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity.

Kingpaca,Ice Kingpaca
palworld-mount-icon

Magma Kaiser

Can be ridden. Enhances Fire attacks while mounted.

Blazamut
palworld-mount-icon

Messenger of Death

Can be ridden. Applies Dark damage to the player's attacks while mounted.

Maraith
palworld-mount-icon

Missile Party

Can be ridden. Can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted.

Relaxaurus Lux
palworld-mount-icon

Modified DNA

Can be ridden as an flying mount. Enhances Dark attacks while mounted.

Shadowbeak
palworld-mount-icon

Ore-loving Beast

Can be ridden. Improves efficiency of mining ores while mounted.

Reptyro
palworld-mount-icon

Overaffectionate

Can be ridden. While in team, Broncherry helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity.

Broncherry,Broncherry Aqua
palworld-mount-icon

Pacapaca Wool

Can be ridden. Sometimes drops Wool when assigned to Ranch.

Melpaca
palworld-mount-icon

Plump Body

Can be ridden. Enhances Neutral attacks while mounted.

Grintale
palworld-mount-icon

Red Hare

Can be ridden. Applies Fire damage to the player's attacks while mounted.

Pyrin
palworld-mount-icon

Sand Swimmer

Can be ridden.

Surfent Terra
palworld-mount-icon

Sky Dragon's Affection

Can be ridden as an flying mount. Enhances Dragon attacks while mounted.

Quivern
palworld-mount-icon

Stormbringer Lava Dragon

Can be ridden. Enhances Fire attacks while mounted.

Jormuntide Ignis
palworld-mount-icon

Stormbringer Sea Dragon

Can be ridden to travel on water. While mounted, prevents stamina depletion while moving over water.

Jormuntide
palworld-mount-icon

Swift Deity

Can be ridden. Applies Electric damage to the player's attacks while mounted.

Univolt
palworld-mount-icon

Swift Swimmer

Can be ridden to travel on water. While mounted, prevents stamina depletion while moving over water.

Surfent
palworld-mount-icon

Thunder Dragon

Can be ridden. Enhances Electric attacks while mounted.

Dinossom Lux
palworld-mount-icon

Warm Body

Can be ridden. Keeps the rider warm in cold environments.

Arsox
palworld-mount-icon

Waterwing Dance

Can be ridden to travel on water. Applies Water damage to the player's attacks while mounted.

Azurobe
palworld-mount-icon

Wind and Clouds

Can be ridden. Can double jump while mounted.

Fenglope
palworld-mount-icon

Wriggling Weasel

Can be ridden. Applies Dragon damage to the player's attacks while mounted.

Chillet
palworld-mount-icon

Yellow Tank

Can be ridden. Can rapidly fire a minigun while mounted.

Grizzbolt

Back To Top

Flying Mount Partner Skills

Icon

Partner Skill

Description

Pal
palworld-mount-icon

Amicable Holy Dragon

Can be ridden as an flying mount. While fighting together, Dark Pals drop more items when defeated.

Elphidran
palworld-mount-icon

Amicable Water Dragon

Can be ridden as an flying mount. While fighting together, Fire Pals drop more items when defeated.

Elphidran Aqua
palworld-mount-icon

Black Ankylosaur

Can be ridden as an flying mount. Increases damage dealt to ore while mounted.

Astegon
palworld-flying-mount-atk-icon

Aerial Marauder

Can be ridden as an flying mount. Increases damage player deals to enemy weak points while mounted.

Vanwyrm,Vanwyrm Cryst
palworld-flying-mount-atk-icon

Aerial Missile

Can be ridden as an flying mount. Can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted.

Jetragon
palworld-flying-mount-atk-icon

Black Steed

Can be ridden as an flying mount. Changes the player's attack type to Dark and enhances Dark attacks while mounted.

Frostallion Noct
palworld-flying-mount-atk-icon

Flame Wing

Can be ridden as an flying mount. Applies Fire damage to the player's attacks while mounted.

Ragnahawk
palworld-flying-mount-atk-icon

Ice Steed

Can be ridden as an flying mount. Changes the player's attack type to Ice and enhances Ice attacks while mounted.

Frostallion
palworld-flying-mount-atk-icon

Scorching Predator

Can be ridden as an flying mount. While fighting together, Ice Pals drop more items when defeated.

Faleris
palworld-flying-mount-atk-icon

Thunderous

Can be ridden as an flying mount. Applies Electric damage to the player's attacks while mounted.

Beakon
palworld-flying-mount-atk-icon

Travel Companion

Can be ridden as an flying mount.

Nitewing
palworld-flying-mount-atk-icon

Wings of Death

Can be ridden as an flying mount. Applies Dark damage to the player's attacks while mounted.

Helzephyr
palworld-flying-mount-atk-icon

Wings of Flame

Can be ridden as an flying mount. Enhances Fire attacks while mounted.

Suzaku
palworld-flying-mount-atk-icon

Wings of Water

Can be ridden as an flying mount. Enhances Water attacks while mounted.

Suzaku Aqua

Back To Top