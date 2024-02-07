Black Hare Can be ridden. Applies Dark damage to the player's attacks while mounted. Pyrin Noct

Clear Mind Can be ridden. Unaffected by the cold or heat while riding this Pal. Kitsun

Cool Body Can be ridden. Keeps the rider cool in hot environments. Reindrix

Dark Knight of the Abyss Can be ridden. Can double jump while mounted. Necromus

Darkflame Lion Can be ridden. While fighting together, Neutral Pals drop more items when defeated. Blazehowl Noct

Direhowl Rider Can be ridden. Moves slightly faster than most mounts. Direhowl

Fragrant Dragon Can be ridden. Enhances Grass attacks while mounted. Dinossom

Gaia Crusher Can be ridden. Improves efficiency of cutting trees and mining ores while mounted. Mammorest

Grenadier Panda Can be ridden. Can rapidly fire a grenade launcher while mounted. Mossanda,Mossanda Lux

Guardian of the Forest Can be ridden. Can perform a double jump while mounted. Increases efficiency of cutting trees. Eikthyrdeer

Guardian of the Golden Forest Can be ridden. Can perform a double jump while mounted. Increases efficiency of cutting trees. Eikthyrdeer Terra

Guardian of the Grassy Fields Can be ridden. While in team, Wumpo Botan helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity. Wumpo Botan

Guardian of the Snowy Mountain Can be ridden. While in team, Wumpo helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity. Wumpo

Hard Head Can be ridden. Increases efficiency of destroying boulders while mounted. Rushoar

Hellflame Lion Can be ridden. While fighting together, Grass Pals drop more items when defeated. Blazehowl

Holy Knight of the Firmament Can be ridden. Can triple jump while mounted. Paladius

Hungry Missile Can be ridden. Can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted. Relaxaurus

Ice Crusher Can be ridden. Improves efficiency of cutting trees and mining ores while mounted. Mammorest Cryst

Ice-loving Beast Can be ridden. Improves efficiency of mining ores while mounted. Ice Reptyro

Jumping Force Can be ridden. Can double jump while mounted. Rayhound

King of Fluff Can be ridden. While fighting together, stats will increase the more Swee are in your team. Sweepa

King of Muscles Can be ridden. While in team, Kingpaca helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity. Kingpaca,Ice Kingpaca

Magma Kaiser Can be ridden. Enhances Fire attacks while mounted. Blazamut

Messenger of Death Can be ridden. Applies Dark damage to the player's attacks while mounted. Maraith

Missile Party Can be ridden. Can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted. Relaxaurus Lux

Modified DNA Can be ridden as an flying mount. Enhances Dark attacks while mounted. Shadowbeak

Ore-loving Beast Can be ridden. Improves efficiency of mining ores while mounted. Reptyro

Overaffectionate Can be ridden. While in team, Broncherry helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity. Broncherry,Broncherry Aqua

Pacapaca Wool Can be ridden. Sometimes drops Wool when assigned to Ranch. Melpaca

Plump Body Can be ridden. Enhances Neutral attacks while mounted. Grintale

Red Hare Can be ridden. Applies Fire damage to the player's attacks while mounted. Pyrin

Sand Swimmer Can be ridden. Surfent Terra

Sky Dragon's Affection Can be ridden as an flying mount. Enhances Dragon attacks while mounted. Quivern

Stormbringer Lava Dragon Can be ridden. Enhances Fire attacks while mounted. Jormuntide Ignis

Stormbringer Sea Dragon Can be ridden to travel on water. While mounted, prevents stamina depletion while moving over water. Jormuntide

Swift Deity Can be ridden. Applies Electric damage to the player's attacks while mounted. Univolt

Swift Swimmer Can be ridden to travel on water. While mounted, prevents stamina depletion while moving over water. Surfent

Thunder Dragon Can be ridden. Enhances Electric attacks while mounted. Dinossom Lux

Warm Body Can be ridden. Keeps the rider warm in cold environments. Arsox

Waterwing Dance Can be ridden to travel on water. Applies Water damage to the player's attacks while mounted. Azurobe

Wind and Clouds Can be ridden. Can double jump while mounted. Fenglope

Wriggling Weasel Can be ridden. Applies Dragon damage to the player's attacks while mounted. Chillet