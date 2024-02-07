Here is a list of all Partner Skills, their description, and which Pal(s) have them. For quick reference, we've grouped the skills by type. Some Partner Skills have multiple bonuses and will appear multiple times below.
Partner Skills That Follow Player
Icon
Partner Skill
Description
Pal
|
Dream Chaser
|
While in team, appears near the player. Follows up player attacks with magic bullets.
|
|
Helper Bunny
|
While in team, appears near the player. Automatically picks up nearby items.
|
|
Lady of Lightning
|
While in team, appears near the player. Follows up player attacks with lightning bolts.
Partner Skills That Buff
Icon
Partner Skill
Description
Pal
|
Aqua Spout
|
While in team, increases attack power of Water Pals.
|
|
Skilled Fingers
|
While in team, increases attack power of Neutral Pals. While at a base, increases work efficiency if working at Weapon Workbench.
|
|
Fluffy Wool
|
While in team, increases attack power of Neutral Pals. Sometimes drops Wool when assigned to Ranch.
|
|
Princess Gaze
|
While in team, increases attack power of Grass Pals.
|
|
Aurora Guide
|
While in team, increases attack power of Ice Pals.
|
|
Soil Improver
|
While in team, increases attack power of Ground Pals.
|
|
Lava Spout
|
While in team, increases attack power of Fire Pals.
|
|
Tiny Spark
|
While in team, increases attack power of Fire Pals.
|
|
Static Electricity
|
While in team, increases attack power of Electric Pals.
|
|
Dark Knowledge
|
While in team, increases attack power of Dark Pals.
|
|
Antigravity
|
While in team, Lunaris manipulates gravity, increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
|
|
Cat Helper
|
While in team, Cattiva helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
|
|
Fluffy
|
While in team, Sweepa's stats will be increased.
|
|
Hard Armor
|
When fighting together, increases player's defense and applies Fire damage to the player's attacks.
|
|
Hawk Eye
|
While fighting together, allows you to deal more damage to weak points.
|
|
Heart Drain
|
While fighting together, grants the player and Lovander the life steal effect which absorbs some of the received damage and restores HP.
|
|
Life Steal
|
While fighting together, grants the player and Felbat the life steal effect which absorbs some of the received damage and restores HP.
|
|
Logging Assistance
|
While in team, improves efficiency of cutting trees.
|
|
Queen Bee Command
|
While fighting together, stats will increase the more Beegarde are in your team.
|
|
Grassland Speedster
|
When fighting together, increases player's movement speed and applies Grass damage to the player's attacks.
|
|
Guardian of the Desert
|
When fighting together, applies Ground damage to the player's attacks. Sometimes dodges attacks with a high speed sidestep while in battle.
|
|
Lord Fox
|
When fighting together, applies Fire damage to the player's attacks.
|
|
Kuudere
|
When fighting together, applies Dark damage to the player's attacks.
|
|
Brave Sailor
|
While fighting together, Fire Pals drop more items when defeated.
|
|
Candy Pop
|
Sometimes drops Cotton Candy when assigned to Ranch.
|
|
Dragon Hunter
|
While fighting together, Dragon Pals drop more items when defeated.
|
|
Ferocious Thunder Dragon
|
While fighting together, Water Pals drop more items when defeated.
|
|
Grimoire Collector
|
While fighting together, Neutral Pals drop more items when defeated.
|
|
Purification of Gaia
|
While fighting together, Ground Pals drop more items when defeated.
|
|
Steel Scorpion
|
When fighting together, increases the player's defense and Electric Pals drop more items when defeated.
Activated Partner Skills
Icon
Partner Skill
Description
Pal
|
Fluffy Shield
|
When activated, equips to the player and becomes a shield. Sometimes drops Wool when assigned to Ranch.
|
|
Blessing of the Flower Spirit
|
When activated, uses medicinal flowers to restore the player's HP.
|
|
Goddess of the Tranquil Light
|
When activated, the queen's soothing graces greatly restore the player's HP.
|
|
Harvest Goddess
|
When activated, the queen's soothing graces greatly restore the player's HP.
|
|
Soothing Shower
|
When activated, spouts mysterious water that soothes wounds and restores the player's HP.
|
|
Cold Bomb
|
When activated, equips Jolthog Cryst to the player's hand. When thrown at an enemy, causes an icy explosion upon impact.
|
|
Eggbomb Launcher
|
When activated, equips to the player and transforms into an egg launcher.
|
|
Huggy Fire
|
When activated, equips to the player and transforms into a flamethrower.
|
|
Jolt Bomb
|
When activated, equips Jolthog to the player's hand. When thrown at an enemy, causes an electrical explosion upon impact.
|
|
Pengullet Cannon
|
When activated, the player equips a Rocket Launcher and fires Penking as ammunition. Penking explodes on contact and is incapacitated.
|
|
Cheery Rifle
|
When activated, Tanzee will mercilessly fire an assault rifle at nearby enemies.
|
|
Lifmunk Recoil
|
When activated, leaps onto the player's head and uses a submachine gun to follows up player attacks.
|
|
Angry Shark
|
When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Aqua Gun. While in team, increases player's attack power.
|
|
Brandish Blade
|
When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Iaigiri.
|
|
Claws Glistening in the Dark
|
When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Jumping Claw.
|
|
Darkclaw Hunter
|
When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Hellfire Claw.
|
|
Drill Crusher
|
When activated, performs Shell Spin, follows the player while spinning, and mines ores efficiently.
|
|
Flameclaw Hunter
|
When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Hellfire Claw.
|
|
Mysterious Scales
|
When activated, attacks targeted enemy with Poison Fog.
|
|
Silk Maker
|
When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Blizzard Spike. Sometimes produces High Quality Cloth when assigned to Ranch.
|
|
Telepeck
|
When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Phantom Peck.
|
|
Ore Detector
|
When activated, generates subtle vibrations to detect nearby ore.
|
|
Sixth Sense
|
When activated, utilizes its sixth sense to detect nearby dungeons.
|
|
Ultrasonic Sensor
|
When activated, uses ultrasonic waves to detect the location of nearby Pals.
|
|
Caffeine Inoculation
|
When activated, Depresso drinks a massive amount of energy drinks, causing its movement speed to increase.
|
|
Full-power Gorilla Mode
|
When activated, unleashes a primal fury that increases Gorirat's attack power.
Glider Pals Partner Skills
Icon
Partner Skill
Description
Pal
|
Flying Trapeze
|
While in team, can be summoned and used instead of a glider.
|
|
Fried Squid
|
While in team, can be summoned and used instead of a glider. Can float for long periods of time while gliding.
|
|
Galeclaw Rider
|
While in team, can be summoned and used instead of a glider. Allows you to fire a gun while gliding with this Pal.
|
|
Winter Trapeze
|
While in team, can be summoned and used instead of a glider.
|
|
Zephyr Glider
|
While in team, can be summoned and used instead of a glider. Allows you to move quickly for long periods of time while gliding with this Pal.
Ranch Partner Skills
Icon
Partner Skill
Description
Pal
|
Berry Picker
|
Sometimes drops Baked Berries from its back when assigned to Ranch.
|
|
Dig Here!
|
Sometimes digs up items from the ground when assigned to Ranch.
|
|
Egg Layer
|
Sometimes lays an Egg when assigned to Ranch.
|
|
Gold Digger
|
Sometimes digs up Gold Coin when assigned to Ranch.
|
|
Magma Tears
|
Sometimes produces Flame Organ when assigned to Ranch.
|
|
Milk Maker
|
Sometimes produces Hot Milk when assigned to Ranch.
|
|
Worker Bee
|
Sometimes drops Honey when assigned to Ranch. While in team, Elizabee's stats will be increased.
|
|
Fluffy Shield
|
When activated, equips to the player and becomes a shield. Sometimes drops Wool when assigned to Ranch.
|
|
Silk Maker
|
When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Blizzard Spike. Sometimes produces High Quality Cloth when assigned to Ranch.
|
|
Fluffy Wool
|
While in team, increases attack power of Neutral Pals. Sometimes drops Wool when assigned to Ranch.
|
|
Pacapaca Wool
|
Can be ridden. Sometimes drops Wool when assigned to Ranch.
|
|
Candy Pop
|
Sometimes drops Cotton Candy when assigned to Ranch.
Ground Mount Partner Skills
Icon
Partner Skill
Description
Pal
|
Black Hare
|
Can be ridden. Applies Dark damage to the player's attacks while mounted.
|
|
Clear Mind
|
Can be ridden. Unaffected by the cold or heat while riding this Pal.
|
|
Cool Body
|
Can be ridden. Keeps the rider cool in hot environments.
|
|
Dark Knight of the Abyss
|
Can be ridden. Can double jump while mounted.
|
|
Darkflame Lion
|
Can be ridden. While fighting together, Neutral Pals drop more items when defeated.
|
|
Direhowl Rider
|
Can be ridden. Moves slightly faster than most mounts.
|
|
Fragrant Dragon
|
Can be ridden. Enhances Grass attacks while mounted.
|
|
Gaia Crusher
|
Can be ridden. Improves efficiency of cutting trees and mining ores while mounted.
|
|
Grenadier Panda
|
Can be ridden. Can rapidly fire a grenade launcher while mounted.
|
|
Guardian of the Forest
|
Can be ridden. Can perform a double jump while mounted. Increases efficiency of cutting trees.
|
|
Guardian of the Golden Forest
|
Can be ridden. Can perform a double jump while mounted. Increases efficiency of cutting trees.
|
|
Guardian of the Grassy Fields
|
Can be ridden. While in team, Wumpo Botan helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
|
|
Guardian of the Snowy Mountain
|
Can be ridden. While in team, Wumpo helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
|
|
Hard Head
|
Can be ridden. Increases efficiency of destroying boulders while mounted.
|
|
Hellflame Lion
|
Can be ridden. While fighting together, Grass Pals drop more items when defeated.
|
|
Holy Knight of the Firmament
|
Can be ridden. Can triple jump while mounted.
|
|
Hungry Missile
|
Can be ridden. Can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted.
|
|
Ice Crusher
|
Can be ridden. Improves efficiency of cutting trees and mining ores while mounted.
|
|
Ice-loving Beast
|
Can be ridden. Improves efficiency of mining ores while mounted.
|
|
Jumping Force
|
Can be ridden. Can double jump while mounted.
|
|
King of Fluff
|
Can be ridden. While fighting together, stats will increase the more Swee are in your team.
|
|
King of Muscles
|
Can be ridden. While in team, Kingpaca helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
|
|
Magma Kaiser
|
Can be ridden. Enhances Fire attacks while mounted.
|
|
Messenger of Death
|
Can be ridden. Applies Dark damage to the player's attacks while mounted.
|
|
Missile Party
|
Can be ridden. Can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted.
|
|
Modified DNA
|
Can be ridden as an flying mount. Enhances Dark attacks while mounted.
|
|
Ore-loving Beast
|
Can be ridden. Improves efficiency of mining ores while mounted.
|
|
Overaffectionate
|
Can be ridden. While in team, Broncherry helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
|
|
Pacapaca Wool
|
Can be ridden. Sometimes drops Wool when assigned to Ranch.
|
|
Plump Body
|
Can be ridden. Enhances Neutral attacks while mounted.
|
|
Red Hare
|
Can be ridden. Applies Fire damage to the player's attacks while mounted.
|
|
Sand Swimmer
|
Can be ridden.
|
|
Sky Dragon's Affection
|
Can be ridden as an flying mount. Enhances Dragon attacks while mounted.
|
|
Stormbringer Lava Dragon
|
Can be ridden. Enhances Fire attacks while mounted.
|
|
Stormbringer Sea Dragon
|
Can be ridden to travel on water. While mounted, prevents stamina depletion while moving over water.
|
|
Swift Deity
|
Can be ridden. Applies Electric damage to the player's attacks while mounted.
|
|
Swift Swimmer
|
Can be ridden to travel on water. While mounted, prevents stamina depletion while moving over water.
|
|
Thunder Dragon
|
Can be ridden. Enhances Electric attacks while mounted.
|
|
Warm Body
|
Can be ridden. Keeps the rider warm in cold environments.
|
|
Waterwing Dance
|
Can be ridden to travel on water. Applies Water damage to the player's attacks while mounted.
|
|
Wind and Clouds
|
Can be ridden. Can double jump while mounted.
|
|
Wriggling Weasel
|
Can be ridden. Applies Dragon damage to the player's attacks while mounted.
|
|
Yellow Tank
|
Can be ridden. Can rapidly fire a minigun while mounted.
Flying Mount Partner Skills
Icon
Partner Skill
Description
Pal
|
Amicable Holy Dragon
|
Can be ridden as an flying mount. While fighting together, Dark Pals drop more items when defeated.
|
|
Amicable Water Dragon
|
Can be ridden as an flying mount. While fighting together, Fire Pals drop more items when defeated.
|
|
Black Ankylosaur
|
Can be ridden as an flying mount. Increases damage dealt to ore while mounted.
|
|
Aerial Marauder
|
Can be ridden as an flying mount. Increases damage player deals to enemy weak points while mounted.
|
|
Aerial Missile
|
Can be ridden as an flying mount. Can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted.
|
|
Black Steed
|
Can be ridden as an flying mount. Changes the player's attack type to Dark and enhances Dark attacks while mounted.
|
|
Flame Wing
|
Can be ridden as an flying mount. Applies Fire damage to the player's attacks while mounted.
|
|
Ice Steed
|
Can be ridden as an flying mount. Changes the player's attack type to Ice and enhances Ice attacks while mounted.
|
|
Scorching Predator
|
Can be ridden as an flying mount. While fighting together, Ice Pals drop more items when defeated.
|
|
Thunderous
|
Can be ridden as an flying mount. Applies Electric damage to the player's attacks while mounted.
|
|
Travel Companion
|
Can be ridden as an flying mount.
|
|
Wings of Death
|
Can be ridden as an flying mount. Applies Dark damage to the player's attacks while mounted.
|
|
Wings of Flame
|
Can be ridden as an flying mount. Enhances Fire attacks while mounted.
|
|
Wings of Water
|
Can be ridden as an flying mount. Enhances Water attacks while mounted.