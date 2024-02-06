In Palworld, crafting gear progresses through various levels of workbenches and assembly lines at your bases. Crafting takes time and players can enhance their work speed through stat upgrades and through a Pal's Handiwork level. . Pals need the Handiwork trait for most crafting tasks. Both players and Pals, including those assigned to the base or part of the player's team, can work on crafting tasks.

Below we have listed every production structure, the required level, type of Pal and the materials needed to craft each.

Palworld Production Structures List

