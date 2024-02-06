In Palworld, crafting gear progresses through various levels of workbenches and assembly lines at your bases. Crafting takes time and players can enhance their work speed through stat upgrades and through a Pal's Handiwork level. . Pals need the Handiwork trait for most crafting tasks. Both players and Pals, including those assigned to the base or part of the player's team, can work on crafting tasks.
Below we have listed every production structure, the required level, type of Pal and the materials needed to craft each.
Palworld Production Structures List
|
Structure
|
Description
|
Level Required
|
Materials Required
|
Primitive Workbench
|
A Primitive Workbench for producing simple items. Requires a Pal that can work with their hands.
|
1
|
|
Repair Bench
|
Workbench for repairing broken tools. Materials are needed to make repairs.
|
2
|
Pal Gear Workbench
|
A Primitive Workbench for producing Pal tools. Make a saddle to ride Pals, or make a gun for Pals to use.
|
6
|
|
Logging Site
|
A facility for producing Wood. Cutting wood is hard work that requires much physical endurance. Leave it to Pals skilled in logging.
|
7
|
|
Stone Pit
|
A facility for producing Small Pal Soul. Mining Small Pal Soul is hard work that requires much physical endurance. Leave it to Pals skilled at mining.
|
7
|
|
Crusher
|
Facility for breaking down Small Pal Soul and Wood to exchange them for other materials. Requires Pal with the Watering trait to spin the water turbine.
|
8
|
|
Primitive Furnace
|
Allows refinement of Ingot. The quality leaves much to desire, and processing is slow. Requires a Fire Pal to light a flame.
|
10
|
|
High Quality Workbench
|
A High Quality Workbench for producing items and gear. A small workspace limits production speeds. Requires Pals that can work with their hands.
|
11
|
Medieval Medicine Workbench
|
A facility for making Pal medicine. It can only produce simple medicines. Leave its operation to a Pal that can make medicine.
|
12
|
|
Mill
|
Facility for milling Wheat to produce Flour. Requires Pal with the Watering trait to spin the water turbine.
|
15
|
Weapon Workbench
|
An Assembly Line for producing weapons and ammunition. A small workspace prevents the production of high quality weapons. Requires Pals that can work with their hands.
|
20
|
Production Assembly Line
|
A High Quality Workbench for producing items and gear. By splitting Pals into groups, production speeds have somewhat increased. Requires Pals that can work with their hands.
|
28
|
Production Assembly Line II
|
A High Quality Workbench for producing items and gear. Through clever management, production speeds have greatly increased. Requires Pals that can work with their hands.
|
32
|
|
Improved Furnace
|
Allows refinement of Refined Ingot. The quality has improved, but the processing speed is still unsatisfactory. Requires a Fire Pal to light a flame.
|
34
|
|
Production Assembly Line 2
|
An Assembly Line for producing weapons and ammunition. Dividing up work has allowed for the production of somewhat decent armaments. Requires Pals that can work with their hands.
|
42
|
|
Electric Medicine Workbench
|
A facility for making Pal medicine. It requires electricity, but can produce high quality medicine. Leave its operation to a Pal that can make medicine.
|
43
|
|
Electric Furnace
|
Allows refinement of Pal Metal Ingot. It requires electricity to use, but is quicker to process. Requires a Fire Pal to light a flame.
|
44
|
|
Weapon Assembly Line II
|
An Assembly Line for producing weapons and ammunition. Cleverly dividing up work has allowed for production of top-class weapons. Requires Pals that can work with their hands.
|
47
|
