Skill Fruits are a consumable item in Palworld that will teach your Pals a new Active Skill. Check out our in-depth guide on Skill Fruits for more information.
Palworld: How To Get Skill Fruits And What To Do With ThemThese fruits can turn even weak Pals into veritable powerhouses.
|
Item
|
Description
|
Value
|
Skill Fruit: Power Shot
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Power Shot.
|
1000
|
Skill Fruit: Power Bomb
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Power Ball.
|
2500
|
Skill Fruit: Pal Blast
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Pal Blast.
|
5000
|
Skill Fruit: Air Cannon
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Air Canon.
|
1500
|
Skill Fruit: Implode
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Implode.
|
5000
|
Grass Skill Fruit: Wind Cutter
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Wind Cutter.
|
1000
|
Grass Skill Fruit: Grass Tornado
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Grass Tornado
|
2500
|
Grass Skill Fruit: Solar Blast
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Solar Beam.
|
5000
|
Grass Skill Fruit: Seed Machine Gun
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Seed Machine Gun.
|
1500
|
Grass Skill Fruit: Spine Vine
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Spine Vine.
|
3000
|
Grass Skill Fruit: Seed Mine
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Seed Mine.
|
2000
|
Water Skill Fruit: Aqua Gun
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Aqua Gun.
|
1000
|
Water Skill Fruit: Aqua Burst
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Aqua Burst.
|
2500
|
Water Skill Fruit: Hydro Laser
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Hydro Laser.
|
5000
|
Water Skill Fruit: Hydro Jet
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Hydro Jet
|
1500
|
Water Skill Fruit: Bubble Blast
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Bubble Blast.
|
2000
|
Water Skill Fruit: Acid Rain
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Acid Rain.
|
3000
|
Fire Skill Fruit: Ignis Blast
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Ignis Blast
|
1000
|
Fire Skill Fruit: Ignis Breath
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Ignis Breath.
|
2500
|
Fire Skill Fruit: Fire Ball
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Fire Ball.
|
5000
|
Fire Skill Fruit: Flare Arrow
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Flare Arrow.
|
1500
|
Fire Skill Fruit: Spirit Fire
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Spirit Fire.
|
2000
|
Fire Skill Fruit: Ignis Rage
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Ignis Rage.
|
4000
|
Fire Skill Fruit: Flare Storm
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Flare Storm.
|
2500
|
Electric Skill Fruit: Shockwave
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Shockwave.
|
1000
|
Electric Skill Fruit: Lightning Bolt
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Lightning Bolt.
|
5000
|
Electric Skill Fruit: Lightning Streak
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Lightning Streak.
|
2500
|
Electric Skill Fruit: Plasma Tornado
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Plasma Tornado.
|
2000
|
Electric Skill Fruit: Spark Blast
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Spark Blast.
|
1500
|
Electric Skill Fruit: Lock-on Laser
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Lock-on Laser.
|
3000
|
Electric Skill Fruit: Electric Ball
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Electric Ball.
|
2500
|
Electric Skill Fruit: Tri- Lightning
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Tri- Lightning.
|
3500
|
Electric Skill Fruit: Lightning Strike
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Lightning Strike.
|
5000
|
Earth Skill Fruit: Stone Cannon
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Stone Cannon.
|
1000
|
Earth Skill Fruit: Sand Tornado
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Sand Tornado.
|
2500
|
Earth Skill Fruit: Rock Lance
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Rock Lance.
|
5000
|
Earth Skill Fruit: Sand Blast
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Sand Blast.
|
1500
|
Earth Skill Fruit: Stone Blast
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Stone Blast.
|
2000
|
Ice Skill Fruit: Ice Missile
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Ice Missile.
|
1000
|
Ice Skill Fruit: Iceberg
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Iceberg.
|
3000
|
Ice Skill Fruit: Blizzard Spike
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Blizzard Spike.
|
2500
|
Ice Skill Fruit: Icicle Cutter
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Icicle Cutter.
|
3000
|
Ice Skill Fruit: Cryst Breath
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Cryst Breath.
|
2500
|
Dark Skill Fruit: Shadow Burst
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Shadow Burst.
|
1000
|
Dark Skill Fruit: Nightmare Ball
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Nightmare Ball.
|
2500
|
Dark Skill Fruit: Psycho Gravity
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Psycho Gravity.
|
3500
|
Dark Skill Fruit: Poison Blast
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Poison Blast.
|
1500
|
Dark Skill Fruit: Spirit Flame
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Spirit Flame.
|
2000
|
Dark Skill Fruit: Dark Laser
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Dark Laser.
|
5000
|
Dragon Skill Fruit: Draconic Breath
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Draconic Breath.
|
4000
|
Dragon Skill Fruit: Dragon Cannon
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Dragon Cannon.
|
2000
|
Dragon Skill Fruit: Dragon Burst
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Dragon Burst.
|
3000
|
Dragon Skill Fruit: Dragon Meteor
|
Use on a Pal to teach it Dragon Meteor.
|
5000