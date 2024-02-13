Skill Fruit: Power Shot Use on a Pal to teach it Power Shot. 1000

Skill Fruit: Power Bomb Use on a Pal to teach it Power Ball. 2500

Skill Fruit: Pal Blast Use on a Pal to teach it Pal Blast. 5000

Skill Fruit: Air Cannon Use on a Pal to teach it Air Canon. 1500

Skill Fruit: Implode Use on a Pal to teach it Implode. 5000

Grass Skill Fruit: Wind Cutter Use on a Pal to teach it Wind Cutter. 1000

Grass Skill Fruit: Grass Tornado Use on a Pal to teach it Grass Tornado 2500

Grass Skill Fruit: Solar Blast Use on a Pal to teach it Solar Beam. 5000

Grass Skill Fruit: Seed Machine Gun Use on a Pal to teach it Seed Machine Gun. 1500

Grass Skill Fruit: Spine Vine Use on a Pal to teach it Spine Vine. 3000

Grass Skill Fruit: Seed Mine Use on a Pal to teach it Seed Mine. 2000

Water Skill Fruit: Aqua Gun Use on a Pal to teach it Aqua Gun. 1000

Water Skill Fruit: Aqua Burst Use on a Pal to teach it Aqua Burst. 2500

Water Skill Fruit: Hydro Laser Use on a Pal to teach it Hydro Laser. 5000

Water Skill Fruit: Hydro Jet Use on a Pal to teach it Hydro Jet 1500

Water Skill Fruit: Bubble Blast Use on a Pal to teach it Bubble Blast. 2000

Water Skill Fruit: Acid Rain Use on a Pal to teach it Acid Rain. 3000

Fire Skill Fruit: Ignis Blast Use on a Pal to teach it Ignis Blast 1000

Fire Skill Fruit: Ignis Breath Use on a Pal to teach it Ignis Breath. 2500

Fire Skill Fruit: Fire Ball Use on a Pal to teach it Fire Ball. 5000

Fire Skill Fruit: Flare Arrow Use on a Pal to teach it Flare Arrow. 1500

Fire Skill Fruit: Spirit Fire Use on a Pal to teach it Spirit Fire. 2000

Fire Skill Fruit: Ignis Rage Use on a Pal to teach it Ignis Rage. 4000

Fire Skill Fruit: Flare Storm Use on a Pal to teach it Flare Storm. 2500

Electric Skill Fruit: Shockwave Use on a Pal to teach it Shockwave. 1000

Electric Skill Fruit: Lightning Bolt Use on a Pal to teach it Lightning Bolt. 5000

Electric Skill Fruit: Lightning Streak Use on a Pal to teach it Lightning Streak. 2500

Electric Skill Fruit: Plasma Tornado Use on a Pal to teach it Plasma Tornado. 2000

Electric Skill Fruit: Spark Blast Use on a Pal to teach it Spark Blast. 1500

Electric Skill Fruit: Lock-on Laser Use on a Pal to teach it Lock-on Laser. 3000

Electric Skill Fruit: Electric Ball Use on a Pal to teach it Electric Ball. 2500

Electric Skill Fruit: Tri- Lightning Use on a Pal to teach it Tri- Lightning. 3500

Electric Skill Fruit: Lightning Strike Use on a Pal to teach it Lightning Strike. 5000

Earth Skill Fruit: Stone Cannon Use on a Pal to teach it Stone Cannon. 1000

Earth Skill Fruit: Sand Tornado Use on a Pal to teach it Sand Tornado. 2500

Earth Skill Fruit: Rock Lance Use on a Pal to teach it Rock Lance. 5000

Earth Skill Fruit: Sand Blast Use on a Pal to teach it Sand Blast. 1500

Earth Skill Fruit: Stone Blast Use on a Pal to teach it Stone Blast. 2000

Ice Skill Fruit: Ice Missile Use on a Pal to teach it Ice Missile. 1000

Ice Skill Fruit: Iceberg Use on a Pal to teach it Iceberg. 3000

Ice Skill Fruit: Blizzard Spike Use on a Pal to teach it Blizzard Spike. 2500

Ice Skill Fruit: Icicle Cutter Use on a Pal to teach it Icicle Cutter. 3000

Ice Skill Fruit: Cryst Breath Use on a Pal to teach it Cryst Breath. 2500

Dark Skill Fruit: Shadow Burst Use on a Pal to teach it Shadow Burst. 1000

Dark Skill Fruit: Nightmare Ball Use on a Pal to teach it Nightmare Ball. 2500

Dark Skill Fruit: Psycho Gravity Use on a Pal to teach it Psycho Gravity. 3500

Dark Skill Fruit: Poison Blast Use on a Pal to teach it Poison Blast. 1500

Dark Skill Fruit: Spirit Flame Use on a Pal to teach it Spirit Flame. 2000

Dark Skill Fruit: Dark Laser Use on a Pal to teach it Dark Laser. 5000

Dragon Skill Fruit: Draconic Breath Use on a Pal to teach it Draconic Breath. 4000

Dragon Skill Fruit: Dragon Cannon Use on a Pal to teach it Dragon Cannon. 2000

Dragon Skill Fruit: Dragon Burst Use on a Pal to teach it Dragon Burst. 3000