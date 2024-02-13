Skill Fruits are a consumable item in Palworld that will teach your Pals a new Active Skill. Check out our in-depth guide on Skill Fruits for more information.

Palworld how to get Skill Fruits
Related
Palworld: How To Get Skill Fruits And What To Do With Them
These fruits can turn even weak Pals into veritable powerhouses.

Item

Description

Value

palworld-skillfruit-neutral-icon

Skill Fruit: Power Shot

Use on a Pal to teach it Power Shot.

1000

palworld-skillfruit-neutral-icon

Skill Fruit: Power Bomb

Use on a Pal to teach it Power Ball.

2500

palworld-skillfruit-neutral-icon

Skill Fruit: Pal Blast

Use on a Pal to teach it Pal Blast.

5000

palworld-skillfruit-neutral-icon

Skill Fruit: Air Cannon

Use on a Pal to teach it Air Canon.

1500

palworld-skillfruit-neutral-icon

Skill Fruit: Implode

Use on a Pal to teach it Implode.

5000

palworld-skillfruit-grass-icon

Grass Skill Fruit: Wind Cutter

Use on a Pal to teach it Wind Cutter.

1000

palworld-skillfruit-grass-icon

Grass Skill Fruit: Grass Tornado

Use on a Pal to teach it Grass Tornado

2500

palworld-skillfruit-grass-icon

Grass Skill Fruit: Solar Blast

Use on a Pal to teach it Solar Beam.

5000

palworld-skillfruit-grass-icon

Grass Skill Fruit: Seed Machine Gun

Use on a Pal to teach it Seed Machine Gun.

1500

palworld-skillfruit-grass-icon

Grass Skill Fruit: Spine Vine

Use on a Pal to teach it Spine Vine.

3000

palworld-skillfruit-grass-icon

Grass Skill Fruit: Seed Mine

Use on a Pal to teach it Seed Mine.

2000

palworld-skillfruit-water-icon

Water Skill Fruit: Aqua Gun

Use on a Pal to teach it Aqua Gun.

1000

palworld-skillfruit-water-icon

Water Skill Fruit: Aqua Burst

Use on a Pal to teach it Aqua Burst.

2500

palworld-skillfruit-water-icon

Water Skill Fruit: Hydro Laser

Use on a Pal to teach it Hydro Laser.

5000

palworld-skillfruit-water-icon

Water Skill Fruit: Hydro Jet

Use on a Pal to teach it Hydro Jet

1500

palworld-skillfruit-water-icon

Water Skill Fruit: Bubble Blast

Use on a Pal to teach it Bubble Blast.

2000

palworld-skillfruit-water-icon

Water Skill Fruit: Acid Rain

Use on a Pal to teach it Acid Rain.

3000

palworld-skillfruit-fire-icon

Fire Skill Fruit: Ignis Blast

Use on a Pal to teach it Ignis Blast

1000

palworld-skillfruit-fire-icon

Fire Skill Fruit: Ignis Breath

Use on a Pal to teach it Ignis Breath.

2500

palworld-skillfruit-fire-icon

Fire Skill Fruit: Fire Ball

Use on a Pal to teach it Fire Ball.

5000

palworld-skillfruit-fire-icon

Fire Skill Fruit: Flare Arrow

Use on a Pal to teach it Flare Arrow.

1500

palworld-skillfruit-fire-icon

Fire Skill Fruit: Spirit Fire

Use on a Pal to teach it Spirit Fire.

2000

palworld-skillfruit-fire-icon

Fire Skill Fruit: Ignis Rage

Use on a Pal to teach it Ignis Rage.

4000

palworld-skillfruit-fire-icon

Fire Skill Fruit: Flare Storm

Use on a Pal to teach it Flare Storm.

2500

palworld-skillfruit-electric-icon

Electric Skill Fruit: Shockwave

Use on a Pal to teach it Shockwave.

1000

palworld-skillfruit-electric-icon

Electric Skill Fruit: Lightning Bolt

Use on a Pal to teach it Lightning Bolt.

5000

palworld-skillfruit-electric-icon

Electric Skill Fruit: Lightning Streak

Use on a Pal to teach it Lightning Streak.

2500

palworld-skillfruit-electric-icon

Electric Skill Fruit: Plasma Tornado

Use on a Pal to teach it Plasma Tornado.

2000

palworld-skillfruit-electric-icon

Electric Skill Fruit: Spark Blast

Use on a Pal to teach it Spark Blast.

1500

palworld-skillfruit-electric-icon

Electric Skill Fruit: Lock-on Laser

Use on a Pal to teach it Lock-on Laser.

3000

palworld-skillfruit-electric-icon

Electric Skill Fruit: Electric Ball

Use on a Pal to teach it Electric Ball.

2500

palworld-skillfruit-electric-icon

Electric Skill Fruit: Tri- Lightning

Use on a Pal to teach it Tri- Lightning.

3500

palworld-skillfruit-electric-icon

Electric Skill Fruit: Lightning Strike

Use on a Pal to teach it Lightning Strike.

5000

palworld-skillfruit-ground-icon

Earth Skill Fruit: Stone Cannon

Use on a Pal to teach it Stone Cannon.

1000

palworld-skillfruit-ground-icon

Earth Skill Fruit: Sand Tornado

Use on a Pal to teach it Sand Tornado.

2500

palworld-skillfruit-ground-icon

Earth Skill Fruit: Rock Lance

Use on a Pal to teach it Rock Lance.

5000

palworld-skillfruit-ground-icon

Earth Skill Fruit: Sand Blast

Use on a Pal to teach it Sand Blast.

1500

palworld-skillfruit-ground-icon

Earth Skill Fruit: Stone Blast

Use on a Pal to teach it Stone Blast.

2000

palworld-skillfruit-ice-icon

Ice Skill Fruit: Ice Missile

Use on a Pal to teach it Ice Missile.

1000

palworld-skillfruit-ice-icon

Ice Skill Fruit: Iceberg

Use on a Pal to teach it Iceberg.

3000

palworld-skillfruit-ice-icon

Ice Skill Fruit: Blizzard Spike

Use on a Pal to teach it Blizzard Spike.

2500

palworld-skillfruit-ice-icon

Ice Skill Fruit: Icicle Cutter

Use on a Pal to teach it Icicle Cutter.

3000

palworld-skillfruit-ice-icon

Ice Skill Fruit: Cryst Breath

Use on a Pal to teach it Cryst Breath.

2500

palworld-skillfruit-dark-icon

Dark Skill Fruit: Shadow Burst

Use on a Pal to teach it Shadow Burst.

1000

palworld-skillfruit-dark-icon

Dark Skill Fruit: Nightmare Ball

Use on a Pal to teach it Nightmare Ball.

2500

palworld-skillfruit-dark-icon

Dark Skill Fruit: Psycho Gravity

Use on a Pal to teach it Psycho Gravity.

3500

palworld-skillfruit-dark-icon

Dark Skill Fruit: Poison Blast

Use on a Pal to teach it Poison Blast.

1500

palworld-skillfruit-dark-icon

Dark Skill Fruit: Spirit Flame

Use on a Pal to teach it Spirit Flame.

2000

palworld-skillfruit-dark-icon

Dark Skill Fruit: Dark Laser

Use on a Pal to teach it Dark Laser.

5000

palworld-skillfruit-dragon-icon

Dragon Skill Fruit: Draconic Breath

Use on a Pal to teach it Draconic Breath.

4000

palworld-skillfruit-dragon-icon

Dragon Skill Fruit: Dragon Cannon

Use on a Pal to teach it Dragon Cannon.

2000

palworld-skillfruit-dragon-icon

Dragon Skill Fruit: Dragon Burst

Use on a Pal to teach it Dragon Burst.

3000

palworld-skillfruit-dragon-icon

Dragon Skill Fruit: Dragon Meteor

Use on a Pal to teach it Dragon Meteor.

5000