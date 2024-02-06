In Palworld, Players must craft storage containers to store the various items, food, weapons and armor that are acquired and crafted throughout the game.

Below is a list of each storage container, the level required and how to craft them. If you click on each item you can find out more.

Every Storage Container in Palworld

Structure

Description

Level Required

Materials Required

palworld-wooden-chest-icon

Wooden Chest

Stores items. Made of wood, it is easy to break. It's probably not the best thing to store valuables in.

2

palworld-wooden-barrel-icon

Wooden Barrel

Wooden barrel for storing items.

8

palworld-wooden-barrel-shelf-icon

Wooden Barrel Shelf

Wooden barrel shelf for storing items.

8

palworld-wooden-box-icon

Wooden Box

Wooden box for storing items.

8

palworld-wooden-shelf-icon

Wooden Shelf

Wooden shelf for storing items.

8

palworld-wooden-wall-shelf-icon

Wooden Wall Shelf

Wooden shelf for storing items. Can be placed on a wall.

8

palworld-cooler-box-icon

Cooler Box

Small food vault. Assign an Ice Pal to help prevent food stored inside from spoiling.

13

palworld-antique-bookshelf-icon

Antique Bookshelf

Antique bookshelf for storing items.

14

palworld-antique-chest-icon

Antique Chest

Antique chest for storing items. Adorned with a photo of a Pal.

14

palworld-antique-side-chest-icon

Antique Side Chest

Antique side chest for storing items. Adorned with a photo of a Pal.

14

palworld-antique-wardrobe-icon

Antique Wardrobe

Antique wardrobe for storing items.

14

palworld-iron-wall-shelf-icon

Iron Wall Shelf

Iron wall shelf for storing items. Can be placed on a wall.

14

palworld-metal-chest-icon

Metal Chest

Stores items. Reinforced with metal, it is somewhat durable. The increased size allows for the storage of more things.

16

palworld-antique-cabinet-icon

Antique Cabinet

Antique cabinet for storing items.

20

palworld-antique-long-cabinet-icon

Antique Long Cabinet

Antique long cabinet for storing items. Adorned with a photo of a Pal.

20

palworld-antique-wall-cabinet-icon

Antique Wall Cabinet

Antique cabinet for storing items. Can be placed on walls.

20

palworld-large-antique-cabinet-icon

Large Antique Cabinet

Large antique cabinet for storing items.

20

palworld-iron-shelf-icon

Iron Shelf

Iron shelf for storing items.

26

palworld-locker-icon

Locker

Locker for storing items. Decorated with Pal stickers.

26

palworld-long-iron-shelf-icon

Long Iron Shelf

Long iron shelf for storing items.

26

palworld-orange-locker-icon

Orange Locker

Orange locker for storing items. Decorated with Pal stickers.

26

palworld-cloth-covered-container-icon

Cloth Covered Container

Cloth covered container for storing items.

32

palworld-large-container-icon

Large Container

Large container for storing items. Imitates the designs left behind by an ancient and prosperous civilization.

32

palworld-small-container-icon

Small Container

Small container for storing items.

32

palworld-refrigerator-icon

Refrigerator

Large food vault. Assign an Ice Pal to help prevent food stored inside from spoiling.

38

palworld-refined-metal-chest-icon

Refined Metal Chest

Stores items. Made of iron, it is extremely durable. It is useful as a large, secure storage box.

39

