In Palworld, Players must craft storage containers to store the various items, food, weapons and armor that are acquired and crafted throughout the game.
Below is a list of each storage container, the level required and how to craft them. If you click on each item you can find out more.
Every Storage Container in Palworld
|
Structure
|
Description
|
Level Required
|
Materials Required
|
Wooden Chest
|
Stores items. Made of wood, it is easy to break. It's probably not the best thing to store valuables in.
|
2
|
Wooden Barrel
|
Wooden barrel for storing items.
|
8
|
Wooden Barrel Shelf
|
Wooden barrel shelf for storing items.
|
8
|
Wooden Box
|
Wooden box for storing items.
|
8
|
Wooden Shelf
|
Wooden shelf for storing items.
|
8
|
Wooden Wall Shelf
|
Wooden shelf for storing items. Can be placed on a wall.
|
8
|
Cooler Box
|
Small food vault. Assign an Ice Pal to help prevent food stored inside from spoiling.
|
13
|
Antique Bookshelf
|
Antique bookshelf for storing items.
|
14
|
Antique Chest
|
Antique chest for storing items. Adorned with a photo of a Pal.
|
14
|
Antique Side Chest
|
Antique side chest for storing items. Adorned with a photo of a Pal.
|
14
|
Antique Wardrobe
|
Antique wardrobe for storing items.
|
14
|
Iron Wall Shelf
|
Iron wall shelf for storing items. Can be placed on a wall.
|
14
|
Metal Chest
|
Stores items. Reinforced with metal, it is somewhat durable. The increased size allows for the storage of more things.
|
16
|
Antique Cabinet
|
Antique cabinet for storing items.
|
20
|
Antique Long Cabinet
|
Antique long cabinet for storing items. Adorned with a photo of a Pal.
|
20
|
Antique Wall Cabinet
|
Antique cabinet for storing items. Can be placed on walls.
|
20
|
|
Large Antique Cabinet
|
Large antique cabinet for storing items.
|
20
|
Iron Shelf
|
Iron shelf for storing items.
|
26
|
Locker
|
Locker for storing items. Decorated with Pal stickers.
|
26
|
Long Iron Shelf
|
Long iron shelf for storing items.
|
26
|
Orange Locker
|
Orange locker for storing items. Decorated with Pal stickers.
|
26
|
Cloth Covered Container
|
Cloth covered container for storing items.
|
32
|
Large Container
|
Large container for storing items. Imitates the designs left behind by an ancient and prosperous civilization.
|
32
|
|
Small Container
|
Small container for storing items.
|
32
|
Refrigerator
|
Large food vault. Assign an Ice Pal to help prevent food stored inside from spoiling.
|
38
|
|
Refined Metal Chest
|
Stores items. Made of iron, it is extremely durable. It is useful as a large, secure storage box.
|
39
|
