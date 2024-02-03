Explore the aquatic realm of Palworld with its three current water mounts, each designed for efficient traversal without stamina consumption. Positioned as mid-game companions, these swimming mounts prove invaluable for navigating the game's diverse water bodies.

Unlike Flying Mounts in Palworld, swimming mounts are particularly advantageous for their stamina-saving feature, especially in deep waters. Discover the stats and locations of these rideable pals, and gain insights into their strategic advantages within the gaming landscape.

To ride a water mount you need to create the corresponding Pal Gear for that Pal at a Pal Gear Workbench.

All Water Mounts in Palworld:

Azurobe

Azurobe (082) Water Dragon 110 100 70 100 800 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Aqua Gun Dragon Cannon Bubble Blast Dragon Burst Draconic Breath Hydro Laser Dragon Meteor 40 30 65 55 70 150 150 Watering 3 Partner Skill Waterwing Dance Can be ridden to travel on water.

Applies Water damage to the player's attacks while mounted. Possible Drops Cloth Azurobe This Pal's white ribbon turns black if doused with impure water. Given its usefulness in detecting poison, this Pal was once overhunted. This past has left them bitter towards humanity.

Water Infusion while attacking

Where to Catch Azurobe

Jormuntide

Jormuntide (101) Dragon Water 130 100 150 120 700 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Aqua Gun Dragon Cannon Draconic Breath Aqua Burst Tri-Lightning Hydro Laser Dragon Meteor 40 30 70 100 90 150 150 Watering 4 Partner Skill Stormbringer Sea Dragon Can be ridden to travel on water.

While mounted, prevents stamina depletion while moving over water. Possible Drops Pal Fluids Jormuntide Legend says that the was once a wise man, who after being wrongly convicted and cast into a whirlpool, returned as this Pal to destroy those who wronged him.

Where to Catch Jormuntide

Surfent

Surfent (065) Water 90 80 70 90 650 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Hydro Jet Dragon Cannon Aqua Gun Bubble Blast Dragon Burst Draconic Breath Hydro Laser 30 30 40 65 55 70 150 Watering 2 Partner Skill Swift Swimmer Can be ridden to travel on water.

While mounted, prevents stamina depletion while moving over water. Possible Drops Pal Fluids Surfent Its hydrodynamic form is well suited to life in water. Poachers often catch them and use them in place of surfboards.

Where to Catch Surfent

Dive in

Let these swimming mounts in Palworld be the tide that carries you to unexplored lands, stamina-free.