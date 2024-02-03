Explore the aquatic realm of Palworld with its three current water mounts, each designed for efficient traversal without stamina consumption. Positioned as mid-game companions, these swimming mounts prove invaluable for navigating the game's diverse water bodies.
Unlike Flying Mounts in Palworld, swimming mounts are particularly advantageous for their stamina-saving feature, especially in deep waters. Discover the stats and locations of these rideable pals, and gain insights into their strategic advantages within the gaming landscape.
To ride a water mount you need to create the corresponding Pal Gear for that Pal at a Pal Gear Workbench.
All Water Mounts in Palworld:
Azurobe
Applies Water damage to the player's attacks while mounted.
This Pal's white ribbon turns black if doused with impure water. Given its usefulness in detecting poison, this Pal was once overhunted. This past has left them bitter towards humanity.
- Water Infusion while attacking
Where to Catch Azurobe
Jormuntide
While mounted, prevents stamina depletion while moving over water.
Legend says that the was once a wise man, who after being wrongly convicted and cast into a whirlpool, returned as this Pal to destroy those who wronged him.
Where to Catch Jormuntide
Surfent
While mounted, prevents stamina depletion while moving over water.
Its hydrodynamic form is well suited to life in water. Poachers often catch them and use them in place of surfboards.
Where to Catch Surfent
Dive in
Let these swimming mounts in Palworld be the tide that carries you to unexplored lands, stamina-free.