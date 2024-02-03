Explore the aquatic realm of Palworld with its three current water mounts, each designed for efficient traversal without stamina consumption. Positioned as mid-game companions, these swimming mounts prove invaluable for navigating the game's diverse water bodies.

Unlike Flying Mounts in Palworld, swimming mounts are particularly advantageous for their stamina-saving feature, especially in deep waters. Discover the stats and locations of these rideable pals, and gain insights into their strategic advantages within the gaming landscape.

To ride a water mount you need to create the corresponding Pal Gear for that Pal at a Pal Gear Workbench.

All Water Mounts in Palworld:

Azurobe

icon
Azurobe (082)
Water Dragon
110 100 70 100 800 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Aqua Gun Dragon Cannon Bubble Blast Dragon Burst Draconic Breath Hydro Laser Dragon Meteor
40 30 65 55 70 150 150
Watering
3
Partner Skill
Waterwing Dance
Can be ridden to travel on water.
Applies Water damage to the player's attacks while mounted.
Possible Drops
Cloth
5600 L
Azurobe

This Pal's white ribbon turns black if doused with impure water. Given its usefulness in detecting poison, this Pal was once overhunted. This past has left them bitter towards humanity.

  • Water Infusion while attacking

Where to Catch Azurobe

Azurobe-Location-Map-Palworld

Jormuntide

icon
Jormuntide (101)
Dragon Water
130 100 150 120 700 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Aqua Gun Dragon Cannon Draconic Breath Aqua Burst Tri-Lightning Hydro Laser Dragon Meteor
40 30 70 100 90 150 150
Watering
4
Partner Skill
Stormbringer Sea Dragon
Can be ridden to travel on water.
While mounted, prevents stamina depletion while moving over water.
Possible Drops
Pal Fluids
9320 XL
Jormuntide

Legend says that the was once a wise man, who after being wrongly convicted and cast into a whirlpool, returned as this Pal to destroy those who wronged him.

Where to Catch Jormuntide

Jormuntide-lgnis-Location-Map-Palworld

Surfent

icon
Surfent (065)
Water
90 80 70 90 650 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Hydro Jet Dragon Cannon Aqua Gun Bubble Blast Dragon Burst Draconic Breath Hydro Laser
30 30 40 65 55 70 150
Watering
2
Partner Skill
Swift Swimmer
Can be ridden to travel on water.
While mounted, prevents stamina depletion while moving over water.
Possible Drops
Pal Fluids
5050 M
Surfent

Its hydrodynamic form is well suited to life in water. Poachers often catch them and use them in place of surfboards.

Where to Catch Surfent

Surfent-Location-Map-Palworld

Dive in

Let these swimming mounts in Palworld be the tide that carries you to unexplored lands, stamina-free.

