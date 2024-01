Water Element Pals have an Offensive advantage over Fire Type Pals dealing 2x damage to them, but their damage will be halved when fighting against Electric Type Pals. Defensively, they are resistance to Fire types, but will receive 2x damage from Electric Type Pals.

2x Offensive Damage vs. Fire Types

0.5x Offensive Damage vs. Electric Types

0.5x Damage Taken vs. Fire Types (Resistant to Fire)

2x Damage Taken vs. Electric (Weak against Electric)

Water type pals are the only pals that have the Watering Work Suitability. If you are looking for a pal to help water your crops and berries, make sure to bring in a water pal!

Here is a list of all Water Element Type Pals in Palworld

Fuack (006)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 006 Water Surfing Slam Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Watering 1 Leather

Pal Fluids

Pengullet (010)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 010 Water, Ice Pengullet Cannon Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Watering 1

Cooling 1 Ice Organ

Pal Fluids

Penking (011)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 011 Water, Ice Brave Sailor Handiwork 2

Transporting 2

Watering 2

Mining 2

Cooling 2 Ice Organ

Penking Plume

Teafant (016)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 016 Water Soothing Shower Watering 1 Pal Fluids

Celaray (025)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 025 Water Zephyr Glider Transporting 1

Watering 1 Pal Fluids

Gobfin (031)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 031 Water Angry Shark Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Watering 2 Pal Fluids

Gobfin Ignis (031b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 031b Water Angry Shark Kindling 2

Handiwork 1

Transporting 1 Flame Organ

Surfent (065)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 065 Water Swift Swimmer Watering 2 Pal Fluids

Kelpsea (081)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 081 Water Aqua Spout Watering 1 Raw Kelpsea

Pal Fluids

Azurobe (082)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 082 Water, Dragon Waterwing Dance Watering 3 Cloth

Relaxaurus (085)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 085 Dragon, Water Hungry Missile Transporting 1

Watering 2 High Quality Pal Oil

Ruby

Broncherry Aqua (086b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 086b Grass, Water Overaffectionate Watering 3 Broncherry Meat

Lettuce Seeds

Jormuntide (101)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 101 Dragon, Water Stormbringer Sea Dragon Watering 4 Pal Fluids

Suzaku Aqua (102b)