There are all sorts of weapons to craft in Palworld sucg as Clubs, Spears, Bows, Swords and Guns. Below you will find a list of every weapon, their attack power, required level and the materials needed in order to craft each one.

Every Weapon in Palworld & Materials Required

How to Craft Weapons in Palworld

Basic Weapons are primarily crafted using the Primitive Workbench and in mid-late game, the Weapon Workbench.