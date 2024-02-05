There are all sorts of weapons to craft in Palworld sucg as Clubs, Spears, Bows, Swords and Guns. Below you will find a list of every weapon, their attack power, required level and the materials needed in order to craft each one.
Every Weapon in Palworld & Materials Required
|
Item
|
Attack Power
|
Level Required
|
Materials
|
Stun Baton
|
10
|
22
|
|
Hand-held Torch
|
10
|
1
|
Stone Axe
|
20
|
1
|
Stone Pickaxe
|
20
|
1
|
Wooden Club
|
25
|
1
|
|
Meat Cleaver
|
25
|
12
|
Metal Axe
|
30
|
11
|
Metal Pickaxe
|
30
|
11
|
Stone Spear
|
35
|
4
|
Three Shot Bow
|
40
|
10
|
Bat
|
50
|
7
|
Refined Metal Axe
|
60
|
34
|
|
Refined Metal Pickaxe
|
60
|
34
|
|
Old Bow
|
65
|
3
|
Poison Bow
|
65
|
8
|
|
Fire Bow
|
65
|
5
|
|
Metal Spear
|
80
|
13
|
Double-barreled Shotgun
|
190
|
39
|
|
Pump-action Shotgun
|
220
|
42
|
|
Handgun
|
250
|
29
|
|
Crossbow
|
280
|
13
|
Poison Arrow Crossbow
|
280
|
17
|
|
Refined Metal Spear
|
310
|
34
|
|
Assault Rifle
|
320
|
45
|
|
Makeshift Handgun
|
320
|
25
|
|
Lily's Spear
|
450
|
40
|
|
Sword
|
525
|
44
|
|
Frag Grenade
|
750
|
31
|
Incendiary Grenade
|
750
|
41
|
|
Shock Grenade
|
750
|
32
|
|
Ice Grenade
|
750
|
37
|
Musket
|
1000
|
21
|
|
Single-shot Rifle
|
1100
|
36
|
|
Rocket Launcher
|
10000
|
49
|
How to Craft Weapons in Palworld
Basic Weapons are primarily crafted using the Primitive Workbench and in mid-late game, the Weapon Workbench.