There are all sorts of weapons to craft in Palworld sucg as Clubs, Spears, Bows, Swords and Guns. Below you will find a list of every weapon, their attack power, required level and the materials needed in order to craft each one.

Every Weapon in Palworld & Materials Required

Item

Attack Power

Level Required

Materials

Stun Baton

10

22

Hand-held Torch

10

1

Stone Axe

20

1

Stone Pickaxe

20

1

Wooden Club

25

1

Meat Cleaver

25

12

Metal Axe

30

11

Metal Pickaxe

30

11

Stone Spear

35

4

Three Shot Bow

40

10

Bat

50

7

Refined Metal Axe

60

34

Refined Metal Pickaxe

60

34

Old Bow

65

3

Poison Bow

65

8

Fire Bow

65

5

Metal Spear

80

13

Double-barreled Shotgun

190

39

Pump-action Shotgun

220

42

Handgun

250

29

Crossbow

280

13

Poison Arrow Crossbow

280

17

Refined Metal Spear

310

34

Assault Rifle

320

45

Makeshift Handgun

320

25

Lily's Spear

450

40

Sword

525

44

Frag Grenade

750

31

Incendiary Grenade

750

41

Shock Grenade

750

32

Ice Grenade

750

37

Musket

1000

21

Single-shot Rifle

1100

36

Rocket Launcher

10000

49

How to Craft Weapons in Palworld

Basic Weapons are primarily crafted using the Primitive Workbench and in mid-late game, the Weapon Workbench.