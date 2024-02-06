All Wildlife Sanctuary Pals | Palworld
Explore Each Pristine Wildlife Sanctuary in Palworld.
Catching Pals in the Wildlife Sanctuary is quite rewarding as rare and powerful Pals await brave adventurers. You can find the Wildlife sanctuary islands on the corners of the Palworld Map.
To catch Pals in the Wildlife Sanctuary we reccomend the following Pal Spheres:
Below you will find every pal you can catch in Wildlife Sanctuary 1, 2 and 3.
No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary
Located East of the Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach Fast Travel Location.
95
95
70
95
600
50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Aqua Gun
Iceberg
Emperor Slide
Cryst Breath
Aqua Burst
Blizzard Spike
Hydro Laser
40
70
70
90
100
130
150
Handiwork
Transporting
Watering
Mining
Cooling
2
2
2
2
2
Partner Skill
Brave Sailor
While fighting together, Fire Pals drop more items when defeated.
Possible Drops
Ice Organ, Penking Plume
Penking
Surprisingly, it is unrelated to. Ever wanting to be the center of attention, this Pal will strut its stuff for any onlookers.
100
120
100
100
550
50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Poison Fog
Wind Cutter
Poison Blast
Seed Mine
Grass Tornado
Nightmare Ball
Solar Blast
0
30
30
65
80
100
150
Planting
Handiwork
Medicine
Transporting
Gathering
2
2
3
1
2
Partner Skill
Purification of Gaia
While fighting together, Earth Pals drop more items when defeated.
Possible Drops
Low Grade Medical Supplies, Tomato Seeds
Vaelet
The castle was filled with the king's favorite flowers. A great battle ensued, and flames approached the castle. Amidst the chaos, the spirit of a flower appeared. - From the fairy tale, "The King's Flower."
110
90
80
80
800
50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Dragon Cannon
Dragon Burst
Flare Arrow
Mystic Whirlwind
Draconic Breath
Pal Blast
Dragon Meteor
30
55
55
70
70
150
150
Lumbering
2
Partner Skill
Amicable Holy Dragon
Can be ridden as an flying mount.
While fighting together, Dark Pals drop more items when defeated.
Possible Drops
High Quality Pal Oil
Elphidran
It possesses a demeanor as pure as its appearance suggests. Perhaps because of this, it is sometimes unable to discern good from evil, often allowing wrongdoers to take advantage of it.
110
100
70
100
800
50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Aqua Gun
Dragon Cannon
Bubble Blast
Dragon Burst
Draconic Breath
Hydro Laser
Dragon Meteor
40
30
65
55
70
150
150
Watering
3
Partner Skill
Waterwing Dance
Can be ridden to travel on water.
Applies Water damage to the player's attacks while mounted.
Possible Drops
Cloth
Azurobe
This Pal's white ribbon turns black if doused with impure water. Given its usefulness in detecting poison, this Pal was once overhunted. This past has left them bitter towards humanity.
100
100
100
95
700
50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Wind Cutter
Aqua Gun
Seed Machine Gun
Bubble Blast
Grass Tornado
Spine Vine
Solar Blast
30
40
50
65
80
95
150
Planting
Handiwork
Medicine
Transporting
Gathering
3
2
2
1
2
Partner Skill
Blessing of the Flower Spirit
When activated, uses medicinal flowers to restore the player's HP.
Possible Drops
Beautiful Flower
Petallia
A Pal that transforms into a massive plant when at the end of its life. Once every ten years, a beautiful flower blooms and a new is born.
105
100
120
100
550
50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Spark Blast
Shockwave
Lightning Claw
Lightning Streak
Tri-Lightning
Lightning Strike
Lightning Bolt
30
40
90
75
90
120
150
Handiwork
Lumbering
Transporting
Electricity
2
2
3
3
Partner Skill
Yellow Tank
Can be ridden.
Can rapidly fire a minigun while mounted.
Possible Drops
Electric Organ, Leather
Grizzbolt
With a friendly smile and a hardy physique, it is docile towards one it recognizes as a partner. For reasons unexplained, its personality undergoes a drastic change when wielding a minigun.
No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Western Edge of the Map. Closest to the Forgotten Island point.
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Ignis Blast
Spirit Fire
Flare Arrow
Hellfire Claw
Shadow Burst
Fire Ball
Ignis Rage
30
45
55
70
55
150
120
Handiwork
Transporting
Mining
2
2
1
Partner Skill
Darkclaw Hunter
When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Hellfire Claw.
Possible Drops
Horn, Leather
Incineram Noct
It specifically targets baby pals, taking them back to its territory. One can only imagine the profound despair of the parent Pal, whose child has been taken away.
90
90
100
115
700
50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Wind Cutter
Stone Cannon
Seed Machine Gun
Stone Blast
Grass Tornado
Spine Vine
Solar Blast
30
70
50
55
80
95
150
Planting
Handiwork
Lumbering
Transporting
Gathering
2
3
2
2
3
Partner Skill
Grassland Speedster
When fighting together, increases player's movement speed and applies Leaf damage to the player's attacks.
Possible Drops
Leather, Bone
Verdash
Land that has run across becomes extremely fertile, with thick vegetation growing there soon after. It will not run anywhere that herbicide has been used.
120
90
100
85
700
90
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Sand Blast
Power Shot
Power Bomb
Kingly Slam
Tri-Lightning
Rock Lance
Pal Blast
40
35
70
100
90
150
150
Gathering
1
Partner Skill
King of Muscles
Can be ridden.
While in team, Kingpaca helps carry supplies,
increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
Possible Drops
Wool
Kingpaca
Melpaca serve this Pal. Contests between Kingpaca offer up their vassals as a wager. Those seen alone are losers of such contests.
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Wind Cutter
Aqua Gun
Seed Mine
Grass Tornado
Spine Vine
Aqua Burst
Solar Blast
30
40
65
80
95
100
150
Handiwork
Lumbering
Transporting
Planting
2
3
4
1
Partner Skill
Guardian of the Snowy Mountain
Can be ridden.
While in team, Yeti_Grass helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
Possible Drops
Lettuce Seeds, Beautiful Flower, Tomato Seeds
Wumpo Botan
Researchers once tried to cut the grass off its body to reveal its true form. In the end, only grass was left, as if that was all there was to begin with.
120
120
100
100
600
85
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Wind Cutter
Seed Machine Gun
Stone Blast
Stone Cannon
Giga Horn
Rock Lance
Solar Blast
30
50
55
70
75
150
150
Planting
Handiwork
Lumbering
Transporting
1
1
3
3
Partner Skill
Hard Armor
When fighting together, increases player's defense and applies
Fire damage to the player's attacks.
Possible Drops
Honey
Warsect
The ultra-hard armor surrounding its body is extremely strong and heat resistant. Even a napalm blast would hardly leave a scratch.
105
100
100
100
950
50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Dragon Cannon
Spirit Fire
Acid Rain
Draconic Breath
Grass Tornado
Aqua Burst
Dragon Meteor
30
45
80
70
80
100
150
Handiwork
Transporting
Gathering
Mining
1
3
2
2
Partner Skill
Sky Dragon’s Affection
Can be ridden as an flying mount.
Enhances Dragon attacks while mounted.
Possible Drops
High Quality Pal Oil
Quivern
Sleeping while cuddling a is said to be a heavenly experience, but there are some who have been crushed and sent to heaven by ones that toss and turn in their sleep.
100
130
100
100
1200
50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Sand Blast
Poison Blast
Shadow Burst
Stone Cannon
Nightmare Ball
Rock Lance
Dark Laser
40
30
55
70
100
150
150
Lumbering
Mining
2
3
Partner Skill
Steel Scorpion
When fighting together, increases the player's defense
and Electricity Pals drop more items when defeated.
Possible Drops
Coal, Venom Gland
Menasting
Being made of pure energy, its insides are completely hollow. This Pal crams still-living prey into its hollow body, where it absorbs them. Hellish screams of pain can often be heard coming from inside this Pal.
No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary
East of the Dessicated Dessert closest to the Deep Sand Dunes Fast Travel Location.
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Ignis Blast
Spirit Fire
Flare Arrow
Hellfire Claw
Shadow Burst
Fire Ball
Ignis Rage
30
45
55
70
55
150
120
Handiwork
Transporting
Mining
2
2
1
Partner Skill
Darkclaw Hunter
When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Hellfire Claw.
Possible Drops
Horn, Leather
Incineram Noct
It specifically targets baby pals, taking them back to its territory. One can only imagine the profound despair of the parent Pal, whose child has been taken away.
80
80
100
125
900
50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Ignis Blast
Wind Cutter
Icicle Cutter
Iaigiri
Ignis Breath
Lightning Strike
Ignis Rage
30
30
55
65
70
120
120
Kindling
Handiwork
Lumbering
Transporting
Gathering
2
1
3
2
1
Partner Skill
Brandish Blade
When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful laigiri.
Possible Drops
Bone, Ingot
Bushi
Its body becomes a blade upon death, to be taken up by the next generation. If someone other than a wields this blade, the soul within torments them until they are driven mad.
110
90
110
110
1050
50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Air Cannon
Aqua Gun
Cloud Tempest
Acid Rain
Aqua Burst
Blizzard Spike
Pal Blast
25
40
90
80
100
130
150
Lumbering
2
Partner Skill
Wind and Clouds
Can be ridden.
Can double jump while mounted.
Possible Drops
Leather, Horn
Fenglope
In ages past, its beautiful visage was a common sight in paintings. As time passed, its beautiful pelt and antlers were often seen in works of art.
100
120
150
125
900
50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Power Shot
Ignis Blast
Stone Blast
Ignis Breath
Ignis Rage
Fire Ball
Rock Lance
35
30
55
70
120
150
150
Kindling
Mining
3
4
Partner Skill
Magma Kaiser
Can be ridden.
Enhances Fire attacks while mounted.
Possible Drops
Coal, Flame Organ
Blazamut
Legends say it was born during a volcanic eruption. A strange group even claims that this continent is laid upon the back of a giant .
100
125
100
125
800
50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Dragon Cannon
Spirit Flame
Dragon Burst
Nightmare Ball
Draconic Breath
Dark Laser
Dragon Meteor
30
75
55
100
70
150
150
Handiwork
Mining
1
4
Partner Skill
Black Ankylosaur
Can be ridden as an flying mount.
Increases damage dealt to ore while mounted.
Possible Drops
Pal Metal Ingot, Pure Quartz
Astegon
A savage beast born of the abyss. Thou shall not stand before the beast. Thou shall not heed the beast.
110
105
100
110
550
30
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Wind Cutter
Seed Machine Gun
Seed Mine
Aqua Burst
Grass Tornado
Spine Vine
Solar Blast
30
50
65
100
80
95
150
Planting
Handiwork
Gathering
Medicine
4
3
2
3
Partner Skill
Harvest Goddess
When activated, the queen's soothing graces
greatly restore the player's HP.
Possible Drops
Lyleen
A docile Pal full of love. It watches over small Pals who have lost their parents. It uses a full-power to discipline naughty Pals.
100
110
100
105
1400
50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Ignis Blast
Flare Arrow
Spirit Fire
Ignis Breath
Phoenix Flare
Ignis Rage
Fire Ball
30
55
45
70
135
120
150
Kindling
Transporting
3
3
Partner Skill
Scorching Predator
Can be ridden as an flying mount.
While fighting together, Ice Pals drop more items when defeated.
Possible Drops
Flame Organ
Faleris
When it finds its prey it unleashes a whirlwind of flames, burning the entire area to ash. breath is known for its pleasing scent.
100
100
100
130
1200
50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Kerauno
Lightning Strike
Spark Blast
Draconic Breath
Lightning Streak
Tri-Lightning
Lightning Bolt
100
120
30
70
75
90
150
Electricity
Handiwork
Transporting
4
4
3
Partner Skill
Ferocious Thunder Dragon
While fighting together, Water Pals drop more items when defeated.
Possible Drops
Electric Organ
Orserk
It sends electricity into its foes' wounds, roasting them from the inside out. Fights between end in the blink of an eye.
120
140
130
120
1200
50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Air Cannon
Dark Ball
Shadow Burst
Spirit Flame
Nightmare Ball
Divine Disaster
Dark Laser
25
40
55
75
100
160
150
Gathering
1
Partner Skill
Modified DNA
Can be ridden as an flying mount.
Enhances Dark attacks while mounted.
Possible Drops
Pal Metal Ingot, Carbon Fiber, Innovative Technical Manual
Shadowbeak
Born from the depths of insanity, its very existence should not be. Having lost all genetic ties to other Pals, one wonders if it could still even be considered a Pal.
Remember, to get to the Wildlife Sanctuary locations in Palworld you will need a Flying Mount or Swimming Mount.