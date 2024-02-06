Catching Pals in the Wildlife Sanctuary is quite rewarding as rare and powerful Pals await brave adventurers. You can find the Wildlife sanctuary islands on the corners of the Palworld Map.

To catch Pals in the Wildlife Sanctuary we reccomend the following Pal Spheres:

Below you will find every pal you can catch in Wildlife Sanctuary 1, 2 and 3.

No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary

Located East of the Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach Fast Travel Location.

Penking

icon
Penking (011)
Water Ice
95 95 70 95 600 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Aqua Gun Iceberg Emperor Slide Cryst Breath Aqua Burst Blizzard Spike Hydro Laser
40 70 70 90 100 130 150
Handiwork Transporting Watering Mining Cooling
2 2 2 2 2
Partner Skill
Brave Sailor
While fighting together, Fire Pals drop more items when defeated.
Possible Drops
Ice Organ, Penking Plume
5410 L
Vaelet

icon
Vaelet (078)
Grass
100 120 100 100 550 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Poison Fog Wind Cutter Poison Blast Seed Mine Grass Tornado Nightmare Ball Solar Blast
0 30 30 65 80 100 150
Planting Handiwork Medicine Transporting Gathering
2 2 3 1 2
Partner Skill
Purification of Gaia
While fighting together, Earth Pals drop more items when defeated.
Possible Drops
Low Grade Medical Supplies, Tomato Seeds
1960 M
Elphidran

icon
Elphidran (080)
Dragon
110 90 80 80 800 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Dragon Cannon Dragon Burst Flare Arrow Mystic Whirlwind Draconic Breath Pal Blast Dragon Meteor
30 55 55 70 70 150 150
Lumbering
2
Partner Skill
Amicable Holy Dragon
Can be ridden as an flying mount.
While fighting together, Dark Pals drop more items when defeated.
Possible Drops
High Quality Pal Oil
5230 L
Azurobe

icon
Azurobe (082)
Water Dragon
110 100 70 100 800 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Aqua Gun Dragon Cannon Bubble Blast Dragon Burst Draconic Breath Hydro Laser Dragon Meteor
40 30 65 55 70 150 150
Watering
3
Partner Skill
Waterwing Dance
Can be ridden to travel on water.
Applies Water damage to the player's attacks while mounted.
Possible Drops
Cloth
5600 L
Petallia

icon
Petallia (087)
Grass
100 100 100 95 700 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Wind Cutter Aqua Gun Seed Machine Gun Bubble Blast Grass Tornado Spine Vine Solar Blast
30 40 50 65 80 95 150
Planting Handiwork Medicine Transporting Gathering
3 2 2 1 2
Partner Skill
Blessing of the Flower Spirit
When activated, uses medicinal flowers to restore the player's HP.
Possible Drops
Beautiful Flower
3590 M
Grizzbolt

icon
Grizzbolt (103)
Electric
105 100 120 100 550 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Spark Blast Shockwave Lightning Claw Lightning Streak Tri-Lightning Lightning Strike Lightning Bolt
30 40 90 75 90 120 150
Handiwork Lumbering Transporting Electricity
2 2 3 3
Partner Skill
Yellow Tank
Can be ridden.
Can rapidly fire a minigun while mounted.
Possible Drops
Electric Organ, Leather
7720 L
No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary

Western Edge of the Map. Closest to the Forgotten Island point.

Incineram Noct

icon
Incineram Noct (040b)
Dark
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Ignis Blast Spirit Fire Flare Arrow Hellfire Claw Shadow Burst Fire Ball Ignis Rage
30 45 55 70 55 150 120
Handiwork Transporting Mining
2 2 1
Partner Skill
Darkclaw Hunter
When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Hellfire Claw.
Possible Drops
Horn, Leather
Verdash

icon
Verdash (077)
Grass
90 90 100 115 700 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Wind Cutter Stone Cannon Seed Machine Gun Stone Blast Grass Tornado Spine Vine Solar Blast
30 70 50 55 80 95 150
Planting Handiwork Lumbering Transporting Gathering
2 3 2 2 3
Partner Skill
Grassland Speedster
When fighting together, increases player's movement speed and applies Leaf damage to the player's attacks.
Possible Drops
Leather, Bone
2200 M
Kingpaca

icon
Kingpaca (089)
Neutral
120 90 100 85 700 90
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Sand Blast Power Shot Power Bomb Kingly Slam Tri-Lightning Rock Lance Pal Blast
40 35 70 100 90 150 150
Gathering
1
Partner Skill
King of Muscles
Can be ridden.
While in team, Kingpaca helps carry supplies,
increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
Possible Drops
Wool
5800 XL
Wumpo Botan

icon
Wumpo Botan (091b)
Grass
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Wind Cutter Aqua Gun Seed Mine Grass Tornado Spine Vine Aqua Burst Solar Blast
30 40 65 80 95 100 150
Handiwork Lumbering Transporting Planting
2 3 4 1
Partner Skill
Guardian of the Snowy Mountain
Can be ridden.
While in team, Yeti_Grass helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
Possible Drops
Lettuce Seeds, Beautiful Flower, Tomato Seeds
Warsect

icon
Warsect (092)
Ground Grass
120 120 100 100 600 85
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Wind Cutter Seed Machine Gun Stone Blast Stone Cannon Giga Horn Rock Lance Solar Blast
30 50 55 70 75 150 150
Planting Handiwork Lumbering Transporting
1 1 3 3
Partner Skill
Hard Armor
When fighting together, increases player's defense and applies
Fire damage to the player's attacks.
Possible Drops
Honey
6830 L
Quivern

icon
Quivern (095)
Dragon
105 100 100 100 950 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Dragon Cannon Spirit Fire Acid Rain Draconic Breath Grass Tornado Aqua Burst Dragon Meteor
30 45 80 70 80 100 150
Handiwork Transporting Gathering Mining
1 3 2 2
Partner Skill
Sky Dragon’s Affection
Can be ridden as an flying mount.
Enhances Dragon attacks while mounted.
Possible Drops
High Quality Pal Oil
6830 L
Menasting

icon
Menasting (099)
Dark Ground
100 130 100 100 1200 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Sand Blast Poison Blast Shadow Burst Stone Cannon Nightmare Ball Rock Lance Dark Laser
40 30 55 70 100 150 150
Lumbering Mining
2 3
Partner Skill
Steel Scorpion
When fighting together, increases the player's defense
and Electricity Pals drop more items when defeated.
Possible Drops
Coal, Venom Gland
7050 L
No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary

East of the Dessicated Dessert closest to the Deep Sand Dunes Fast Travel Location.

Incineram Noct

icon
Incineram Noct (040b)
Dark
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Ignis Blast Spirit Fire Flare Arrow Hellfire Claw Shadow Burst Fire Ball Ignis Rage
30 45 55 70 55 150 120
Handiwork Transporting Mining
2 2 1
Partner Skill
Darkclaw Hunter
When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Hellfire Claw.
Possible Drops
Horn, Leather
Bushi

icon
Bushi (072)
Fire
80 80 100 125 900 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Ignis Blast Wind Cutter Icicle Cutter Iaigiri Ignis Breath Lightning Strike Ignis Rage
30 30 55 65 70 120 120
Kindling Handiwork Lumbering Transporting Gathering
2 1 3 2 1
Partner Skill
Brandish Blade
When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful laigiri.
Possible Drops
Bone, Ingot
4520 M
Fenglope

icon
Fenglope (093)
Neutral
110 90 110 110 1050 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Air Cannon Aqua Gun Cloud Tempest Acid Rain Aqua Burst Blizzard Spike Pal Blast
25 40 90 80 100 130 150
Lumbering
2
Partner Skill
Wind and Clouds
Can be ridden.
Can double jump while mounted.
Possible Drops
Leather, Horn
2250 S
Blazamut

icon
Blazamut (096)
Fire
100 120 150 125 900 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Power Shot Ignis Blast Stone Blast Ignis Breath Ignis Rage Fire Ball Rock Lance
35 30 55 70 120 150 150
Kindling Mining
3 4
Partner Skill
Magma Kaiser
Can be ridden.
Enhances Fire attacks while mounted.
Possible Drops
Coal, Flame Organ
10520 XL
Astegon

icon
Astegon (098)
Dragon Dark
100 125 100 125 800 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Dragon Cannon Spirit Flame Dragon Burst Nightmare Ball Draconic Breath Dark Laser Dragon Meteor
30 75 55 100 70 150 150
Handiwork Mining
1 4
Partner Skill
Black Ankylosaur
Can be ridden as an flying mount.
Increases damage dealt to ore while mounted.
Possible Drops
Pal Metal Ingot, Pure Quartz
8200 XL
Lyleen

icon
Lyleen (104)
Grass
110 105 100 110 550 30
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Wind Cutter Seed Machine Gun Seed Mine Aqua Burst Grass Tornado Spine Vine Solar Blast
30 50 65 100 80 95 150
Planting Handiwork Gathering Medicine
4 3 2 3
Partner Skill
Harvest Goddess
When activated, the queen's soothing graces
greatly restore the player's HP.
Possible Drops
7160 L
Faleris

icon
Faleris (105)
Fire
100 110 100 105 1400 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Ignis Blast Flare Arrow Spirit Fire Ignis Breath Phoenix Flare Ignis Rage Fire Ball
30 55 45 70 135 120 150
Kindling Transporting
3 3
Partner Skill
Scorching Predator
Can be ridden as an flying mount.
While fighting together, Ice Pals drop more items when defeated.
Possible Drops
Flame Organ
6720 L
Orserk

icon
Orserk (106)
Dragon Electric
100 100 100 130 1200 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Kerauno Lightning Strike Spark Blast Draconic Breath Lightning Streak Tri-Lightning Lightning Bolt
100 120 30 70 75 90 150
Electricity Handiwork Transporting
4 4 3
Partner Skill
Ferocious Thunder Dragon
While fighting together, Water Pals drop more items when defeated.
Possible Drops
Electric Organ
8320 L
Shawdowbeak

icon
Shadowbeak (107)
Dark
120 140 130 120 1200 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Air Cannon Dark Ball Shadow Burst Spirit Flame Nightmare Ball Divine Disaster Dark Laser
25 40 55 75 100 160 150
Gathering
1
Partner Skill
Modified DNA
Can be ridden as an flying mount.
Enhances Dark attacks while mounted.
Possible Drops
Pal Metal Ingot, Carbon Fiber, Innovative Technical Manual
9060 L
Remember, to get to the Wildlife Sanctuary locations in Palworld you will need a Flying Mount or Swimming Mount.