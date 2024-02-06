Catching Pals in the Wildlife Sanctuary is quite rewarding as rare and powerful Pals await brave adventurers. You can find the Wildlife sanctuary islands on the corners of the Palworld Map.

To catch Pals in the Wildlife Sanctuary we reccomend the following Pal Spheres:

Below you will find every pal you can catch in Wildlife Sanctuary 1, 2 and 3.

No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary

Located East of the Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach Fast Travel Location.

Penking (011) Water Ice 95 95 70 95 600 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Aqua Gun Iceberg Emperor Slide Cryst Breath Aqua Burst Blizzard Spike Hydro Laser 40 70 70 90 100 130 150 Handiwork Transporting Watering Mining Cooling 2 2 2 2 2 Partner Skill Brave Sailor While fighting together, Fire Pals drop more items when defeated. Possible Drops Ice Organ, Penking Plume Penking Surprisingly, it is unrelated to. Ever wanting to be the center of attention, this Pal will strut its stuff for any onlookers.

Vaelet (078) Grass 100 120 100 100 550 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Poison Fog Wind Cutter Poison Blast Seed Mine Grass Tornado Nightmare Ball Solar Blast 0 30 30 65 80 100 150 Planting Handiwork Medicine Transporting Gathering 2 2 3 1 2 Partner Skill Purification of Gaia While fighting together, Earth Pals drop more items when defeated. Possible Drops Low Grade Medical Supplies, Tomato Seeds Vaelet The castle was filled with the king's favorite flowers. A great battle ensued, and flames approached the castle. Amidst the chaos, the spirit of a flower appeared. - From the fairy tale, "The King's Flower."

Elphidran (080) Dragon 110 90 80 80 800 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Dragon Cannon Dragon Burst Flare Arrow Mystic Whirlwind Draconic Breath Pal Blast Dragon Meteor 30 55 55 70 70 150 150 Lumbering 2 Partner Skill Amicable Holy Dragon Can be ridden as an flying mount.

While fighting together, Dark Pals drop more items when defeated. Possible Drops High Quality Pal Oil Elphidran It possesses a demeanor as pure as its appearance suggests. Perhaps because of this, it is sometimes unable to discern good from evil, often allowing wrongdoers to take advantage of it.

Azurobe (082) Water Dragon 110 100 70 100 800 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Aqua Gun Dragon Cannon Bubble Blast Dragon Burst Draconic Breath Hydro Laser Dragon Meteor 40 30 65 55 70 150 150 Watering 3 Partner Skill Waterwing Dance Can be ridden to travel on water.

Applies Water damage to the player's attacks while mounted. Possible Drops Cloth Azurobe This Pal's white ribbon turns black if doused with impure water. Given its usefulness in detecting poison, this Pal was once overhunted. This past has left them bitter towards humanity.

Petallia (087) Grass 100 100 100 95 700 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Wind Cutter Aqua Gun Seed Machine Gun Bubble Blast Grass Tornado Spine Vine Solar Blast 30 40 50 65 80 95 150 Planting Handiwork Medicine Transporting Gathering 3 2 2 1 2 Partner Skill Blessing of the Flower Spirit When activated, uses medicinal flowers to restore the player's HP. Possible Drops Beautiful Flower Petallia A Pal that transforms into a massive plant when at the end of its life. Once every ten years, a beautiful flower blooms and a new is born.

Grizzbolt (103) Electric 105 100 120 100 550 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Spark Blast Shockwave Lightning Claw Lightning Streak Tri-Lightning Lightning Strike Lightning Bolt 30 40 90 75 90 120 150 Handiwork Lumbering Transporting Electricity 2 2 3 3 Partner Skill Yellow Tank Can be ridden.

Can rapidly fire a minigun while mounted. Possible Drops Electric Organ, Leather Grizzbolt With a friendly smile and a hardy physique, it is docile towards one it recognizes as a partner. For reasons unexplained, its personality undergoes a drastic change when wielding a minigun.

No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary

Western Edge of the Map. Closest to the Forgotten Island point.

Incineram Noct (040b) Dark Active Skills Work Suitability Ignis Blast Spirit Fire Flare Arrow Hellfire Claw Shadow Burst Fire Ball Ignis Rage 30 45 55 70 55 150 120 Handiwork Transporting Mining 2 2 1 Partner Skill Darkclaw Hunter When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Hellfire Claw. Possible Drops Horn, Leather Incineram Noct It specifically targets baby pals, taking them back to its territory. One can only imagine the profound despair of the parent Pal, whose child has been taken away.

Verdash (077) Grass 90 90 100 115 700 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Wind Cutter Stone Cannon Seed Machine Gun Stone Blast Grass Tornado Spine Vine Solar Blast 30 70 50 55 80 95 150 Planting Handiwork Lumbering Transporting Gathering 2 3 2 2 3 Partner Skill Grassland Speedster When fighting together, increases player's movement speed and applies Leaf damage to the player's attacks. Possible Drops Leather, Bone Verdash Land that has run across becomes extremely fertile, with thick vegetation growing there soon after. It will not run anywhere that herbicide has been used.

Kingpaca (089) Neutral 120 90 100 85 700 90 Active Skills Work Suitability Sand Blast Power Shot Power Bomb Kingly Slam Tri-Lightning Rock Lance Pal Blast 40 35 70 100 90 150 150 Gathering 1 Partner Skill King of Muscles Can be ridden.

While in team, Kingpaca helps carry supplies,

increasing the player's max carrying capacity. Possible Drops Wool Kingpaca Melpaca serve this Pal. Contests between Kingpaca offer up their vassals as a wager. Those seen alone are losers of such contests.

Wumpo Botan (091b) Grass Active Skills Work Suitability Wind Cutter Aqua Gun Seed Mine Grass Tornado Spine Vine Aqua Burst Solar Blast 30 40 65 80 95 100 150 Handiwork Lumbering Transporting Planting 2 3 4 1 Partner Skill Guardian of the Snowy Mountain Can be ridden.

While in team, Yeti_Grass helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity. Possible Drops Lettuce Seeds, Beautiful Flower, Tomato Seeds Wumpo Botan Researchers once tried to cut the grass off its body to reveal its true form. In the end, only grass was left, as if that was all there was to begin with.

Warsect (092) Ground Grass 120 120 100 100 600 85 Active Skills Work Suitability Wind Cutter Seed Machine Gun Stone Blast Stone Cannon Giga Horn Rock Lance Solar Blast 30 50 55 70 75 150 150 Planting Handiwork Lumbering Transporting 1 1 3 3 Partner Skill Hard Armor When fighting together, increases player's defense and applies

Fire damage to the player's attacks. Possible Drops Honey Warsect The ultra-hard armor surrounding its body is extremely strong and heat resistant. Even a napalm blast would hardly leave a scratch.

Quivern (095) Dragon 105 100 100 100 950 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Dragon Cannon Spirit Fire Acid Rain Draconic Breath Grass Tornado Aqua Burst Dragon Meteor 30 45 80 70 80 100 150 Handiwork Transporting Gathering Mining 1 3 2 2 Partner Skill Sky Dragon’s Affection Can be ridden as an flying mount.

Enhances Dragon attacks while mounted. Possible Drops High Quality Pal Oil Quivern Sleeping while cuddling a is said to be a heavenly experience, but there are some who have been crushed and sent to heaven by ones that toss and turn in their sleep.

Menasting (099) Dark Ground 100 130 100 100 1200 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Sand Blast Poison Blast Shadow Burst Stone Cannon Nightmare Ball Rock Lance Dark Laser 40 30 55 70 100 150 150 Lumbering Mining 2 3 Partner Skill Steel Scorpion When fighting together, increases the player's defense

and Electricity Pals drop more items when defeated. Possible Drops Coal, Venom Gland Menasting Being made of pure energy, its insides are completely hollow. This Pal crams still-living prey into its hollow body, where it absorbs them. Hellish screams of pain can often be heard coming from inside this Pal.

No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary

East of the Dessicated Dessert closest to the Deep Sand Dunes Fast Travel Location.

Incineram Noct (040b) Dark Active Skills Work Suitability Ignis Blast Spirit Fire Flare Arrow Hellfire Claw Shadow Burst Fire Ball Ignis Rage 30 45 55 70 55 150 120 Handiwork Transporting Mining 2 2 1 Partner Skill Darkclaw Hunter When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Hellfire Claw. Possible Drops Horn, Leather Incineram Noct It specifically targets baby pals, taking them back to its territory. One can only imagine the profound despair of the parent Pal, whose child has been taken away.

Bushi (072) Fire 80 80 100 125 900 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Ignis Blast Wind Cutter Icicle Cutter Iaigiri Ignis Breath Lightning Strike Ignis Rage 30 30 55 65 70 120 120 Kindling Handiwork Lumbering Transporting Gathering 2 1 3 2 1 Partner Skill Brandish Blade When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful laigiri. Possible Drops Bone, Ingot Bushi Its body becomes a blade upon death, to be taken up by the next generation. If someone other than a wields this blade, the soul within torments them until they are driven mad.

Fenglope (093) Neutral 110 90 110 110 1050 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Air Cannon Aqua Gun Cloud Tempest Acid Rain Aqua Burst Blizzard Spike Pal Blast 25 40 90 80 100 130 150 Lumbering 2 Partner Skill Wind and Clouds Can be ridden.

Can double jump while mounted. Possible Drops Leather, Horn Fenglope In ages past, its beautiful visage was a common sight in paintings. As time passed, its beautiful pelt and antlers were often seen in works of art.

Blazamut (096) Fire 100 120 150 125 900 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Power Shot Ignis Blast Stone Blast Ignis Breath Ignis Rage Fire Ball Rock Lance 35 30 55 70 120 150 150 Kindling Mining 3 4 Partner Skill Magma Kaiser Can be ridden.

Enhances Fire attacks while mounted. Possible Drops Coal, Flame Organ Blazamut Legends say it was born during a volcanic eruption. A strange group even claims that this continent is laid upon the back of a giant .

Astegon (098) Dragon Dark 100 125 100 125 800 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Dragon Cannon Spirit Flame Dragon Burst Nightmare Ball Draconic Breath Dark Laser Dragon Meteor 30 75 55 100 70 150 150 Handiwork Mining 1 4 Partner Skill Black Ankylosaur Can be ridden as an flying mount.

Increases damage dealt to ore while mounted. Possible Drops Pal Metal Ingot, Pure Quartz Astegon A savage beast born of the abyss. Thou shall not stand before the beast. Thou shall not heed the beast.

Lyleen (104) Grass 110 105 100 110 550 30 Active Skills Work Suitability Wind Cutter Seed Machine Gun Seed Mine Aqua Burst Grass Tornado Spine Vine Solar Blast 30 50 65 100 80 95 150 Planting Handiwork Gathering Medicine 4 3 2 3 Partner Skill Harvest Goddess When activated, the queen's soothing graces

greatly restore the player's HP. Possible Drops Lyleen A docile Pal full of love. It watches over small Pals who have lost their parents. It uses a full-power to discipline naughty Pals.

Faleris (105) Fire 100 110 100 105 1400 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Ignis Blast Flare Arrow Spirit Fire Ignis Breath Phoenix Flare Ignis Rage Fire Ball 30 55 45 70 135 120 150 Kindling Transporting 3 3 Partner Skill Scorching Predator Can be ridden as an flying mount.

While fighting together, Ice Pals drop more items when defeated. Possible Drops Flame Organ Faleris When it finds its prey it unleashes a whirlwind of flames, burning the entire area to ash. breath is known for its pleasing scent.

Orserk (106) Dragon Electric 100 100 100 130 1200 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Kerauno Lightning Strike Spark Blast Draconic Breath Lightning Streak Tri-Lightning Lightning Bolt 100 120 30 70 75 90 150 Electricity Handiwork Transporting 4 4 3 Partner Skill Ferocious Thunder Dragon While fighting together, Water Pals drop more items when defeated. Possible Drops Electric Organ Orserk It sends electricity into its foes' wounds, roasting them from the inside out. Fights between end in the blink of an eye.

Shadowbeak (107) Dark 120 140 130 120 1200 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Air Cannon Dark Ball Shadow Burst Spirit Flame Nightmare Ball Divine Disaster Dark Laser 25 40 55 75 100 160 150 Gathering 1 Partner Skill Modified DNA Can be ridden as an flying mount.

Enhances Dark attacks while mounted. Possible Drops Pal Metal Ingot, Carbon Fiber, Innovative Technical Manual Shadowbeak Born from the depths of insanity, its very existence should not be. Having lost all genetic ties to other Pals, one wonders if it could still even be considered a Pal.

Remember, to get to the Wildlife Sanctuary locations in Palworld you will need a Flying Mount or Swimming Mount.