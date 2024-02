Players looking for the very best Pals will want to take a look at their Passive Skills. Any Pal caught in the wild has a random chance to have up to 4 Passive Skills from the table below, except for Legend, which can only be found on Legendary Pals. Passive Skills can then be passed on to offspring via breeding.

Passive Skill Effect Abnormal 10% reduced incoming Neutral damage Aggressive 10% increased attack damage, 20% decreased Defence Artisan 50% increased Work speed Blood of the Dragon 10% damage increase to all Dragon attacks Botanical Barrier 10% reduced incoming Grass damage Bottomless Stomach Hunger depletes 15% faster Brave 10% increased Attack Brittle 20% decreased Defence Burly Body 20% increased Defence Capacitor 10% damage increase to all Electric attacks Celestial Emperor 20% damage increase to all Neutral attacks Cheery 10% reduced incoming Dark damage Clumsy 10% decreased Work speed Coldblooded 10% damage increase to all Ice attacks Conceited 10% increased Work speed, 20% decreased Defence Coward 10% decrease to all attacks Dainty Eater Hunger depletes 10% slower Destructive Sanity depletes 15% faster Diet Lover Hunger depletion due to completed tasks is 15% less likely to occur Divine Dragon 20% damage increase to all Dragon attacks Downtrodden 10% decreased Defence Dragonkiller 10% reduced incoming Dragon damage Earth Emperor 20% damage increase to all Ground attacks Earthquake Resistant 10% reduced incoming Ground damage Ferocious 20% increased Attack Flame Emperor 20% damage increase to all Fire attacks Fragrant Foliage 10% damage increase to all Grass attacks Glutton Hunger depletes 10% faster Hard Skin 10% increased Defence Heated Body 10% reduced incoming Ice damage Hooligan 15% increased Attack, 10% decreased Work speed Hydromaniac 20% damage increase to all Water attacks Ice Emperor 20% damage increase to all Ice attacks Insulated Body 10% reduced incoming Electric damage Legend 20% increased Attack, 20% increased Defence, 15% increased Movement speed Lord of the Underworld 20% damage increase to all Dark attacks Lord of Lightning 20% damage increase to all Electric attacks Logging Foreman 25% increase to Player Logging speed Lord of the Sea 20% damage increase to all Water attacks Lucky 15% increased Attack, 15% increased Work speed Masochist 15% decreased Attack, 15% increased Defence Mine Foreman 15% increase to Player Mining speed Motivational Leader 25% increase to Player Work speed Musclehead 30% increased Attack, 50% decreased Work speed Nimble 10% increased Movement speed Pacifist 20% decreased Attack Positive Thinker Sanity depletes 10% slower Power of Gaia 10% damage increase to all Ground attacks Pyromaniac 10% damage increase to all Fire attacks Runner 20% increased Movement speed Sadist 15% increased Attack, 15% decreased Defence Serious 20% increased Work Speed Slacker 30% decreased Work Speed Spirit Emperor 20% damage increase to all Grass attacks Stronghold Strategist 10% increase to Player Defence Suntan Lover 10% reduced incoming Fire damage Swift 30% increased Movement speed Unstable Sanity depletes 10% faster Waterproof 10% reduced incoming Water damage Workaholic Sanity depletes 15% slower Work Slave 30% decreased Attack, 30% increased Work Speed Vanguard 10% increase to Player Attack Veil of Darkness 10% damage increase to all Dark attacks Zen Mind 10% damage increase to all Neutral attacks

Best Movement Passives for Pals

The best Passive Skills for movement in Palworld that you will want for your mount to traverse the world faster are:

Swift: 30% increased Movement speed

Runner: 20% increased Movement speed

Nimble: 10% increased Movement speed

: 10% increased Movement speed Legend: 20% increased Attack, 20% increased Defence, 15% increased Movement speed

Best Working Passives for Pals

The best Passive Skills for working faster in Palworld are:

Artisan: 50% increased Work speed

Work Slave: 30% decreased Attack, 30% increased Work Speed

Serious: 20% increased Work Speed

: 20% increased Work Speed Lucky: 15% increased Attack, 15% increased Work speed

Best Attacking Passives for Pals

Legend: 20% increased Attack, 20% increased Defence, 15% increased Movement speed

Musclehead: 30% increased Attack, 50% decreased Work speed

Ferocious: 20% increased Attack

: 20% increased Attack Lucky: 15% increased Attack, 15% increased Work speed or Hooligan: 15% increased Attack, 10% decreased Work speed

Alternatively, players can opt for an elemental damage boost, Flame Emperor for a fire-type Pal as an example, as that would provide a 20% increase to damage.