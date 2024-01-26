Ice Pals in Palworld have the Cooling Work Suitability. Each Ice pal can have a level between 1 and 4 for their Cooling ability. The higher the number, the faster they will be at completing the Cooling task. This Best Cooling Pal Tier List shows each teir of Cooling currently available in Palworld.

Cooling Pals Tier List Criteria

The tiers are sorted by Cooling level:

  • S Tier: Level 4 Cooling
  • A Tier: Level 3 Cooling
  • B Tier: Level 2 Cooling
  • C Tier: Level 1 Cooling

Best Cooling Pals Tier List

Tier

Pals

S
Frostallion palworld
Frostallion

A
Reptyro
Cryolinx
Kingpaca

B
Penking
Sweepa
Foxcicle
Reindrix
Vanwyrm Cryst
Sibelyx
Mammorest Cryst
Wumpo

C
Pengullet
Jolthog Cryst
Mau Cryst
Hangyu Cryst
Swee
Chillet

All Cooling Pals - In Paldex Order

Pengullet (010)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

010

Water, Ice

Pengullet Cannon
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Watering 1
  • Cooling 1

  • Ice Organ
  • Pal Fluids

Penking (011)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

011

Water, Ice

Brave Sailor
  • Handiwork 2
  • Transporting 2
  • Watering 2
  • Mining 2
  • Cooling 2

  • Ice Organ
  • Penking Plume

Jolthog Cryst (012b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

012b

Ice

Cold Bomb
  • Cooling 1

  • Ice Organ

Mau Cryst (024b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

024b

Ice

Gold Digger
  • Cooling 1
  • Farming 1

  • Ice Organ
  • Sapphire

Hangyu Cryst (032b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

032b

Ice

Winter Trapeze
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 2
  • Gathering 1
  • Cooling 1

Swee (053)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

053

Ice

Fluffy
  • Gathering 1
  • Cooling 1

  • Wool

Sweepa (054)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

054

Ice

King of Fluff
  • Gathering 2
  • Cooling 2

  • Wool

Chillet (055)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

055

Ice, Dragon

Wriggling Weasel
  • Gathering 1
  • Cooling 1

  • Leather

Reindrix (059)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

059

Ice

Cool Body
  • Lumbering 2
  • Cooling 2

  • Reindrix Venison
  • Leather
  • Horn
  • Ice Organ

Vanwyrm Cryst (071b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

071b

Ice, Dark

Aerial Marauder
  • Cooling 2
  • Transporting 3

  • Bone
  • Ice Organ
  • Sapphire

Sibelyx (079)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

079

Ice

Silk Maker
  • Medicine 2
  • Cooling 2
  • Farming 1

Cryolinx (083)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

083

Ice

Dragon Hunter
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 2
  • Cooling 3

  • Ice Organ

Ice Reptyro (088b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

088b

Ice, Ground

Ice-loving Beast
  • Cooling 3
  • Mining 3

  • Ice Organ

Ice Kingpaca (089b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

089b

Ice

King of Muscles
  • Gathering 1
  • Cooling 3

  • Ice Organ
  • Wool

Mammorest Cryst (090b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

090b

Ice

Ice Crusher
  • Cooling 2
  • Lumbering 2
  • Mining 2

  • High Quality Pal Oil
  • Leather
  • Mammorest Meat

Wumpo (091)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

091

Ice

Guardian of the Snowy Mountain
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 3
  • Transporting 4
  • Cooling 2

  • Ice Organ
  • Beautiful Flower

Frostallion (110)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

110

Ice

Ice Steed
  • Cooling 4

  • Ice Organ
  • Diamond