Ice Pals in Palworld have the Cooling Work Suitability. Each Ice pal can have a level between 1 and 4 for their Cooling ability. The higher the number, the faster they will be at completing the Cooling task. This Best Cooling Pal Tier List shows each teir of Cooling currently available in Palworld.
Cooling Pals Tier List Criteria
The tiers are sorted by Cooling level:
- S Tier: Level 4 Cooling
- A Tier: Level 3 Cooling
- B Tier: Level 2 Cooling
- C Tier: Level 1 Cooling
Best Cooling Pals Tier List
|
Tier
|
Pals
|
S
|
|
A
|
|
B
|
|
C
|
All Cooling Pals - In Paldex Order
Pengullet (010)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
010
|
Water, Ice
|
Pengullet Cannon
|
|
Penking (011)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
011
|
Water, Ice
|
Brave Sailor
|
|
Jolthog Cryst (012b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
012b
|
Ice
|
Cold Bomb
|
|
Mau Cryst (024b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
024b
|
Ice
|
Gold Digger
|
|
Hangyu Cryst (032b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
032b
|
Ice
|
Winter Trapeze
|
Swee (053)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
053
|
Ice
|
Fluffy
|
|
Sweepa (054)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
054
|
Ice
|
King of Fluff
|
|
Chillet (055)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
055
|
Ice, Dragon
|
Wriggling Weasel
|
|
Reindrix (059)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
059
|
Ice
|
Cool Body
|
|
Vanwyrm Cryst (071b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
071b
|
Ice, Dark
|
Aerial Marauder
|
|
Sibelyx (079)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
079
|
Ice
|
Silk Maker
|
Cryolinx (083)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
083
|
Ice
|
Dragon Hunter
|
|
Ice Reptyro (088b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
088b
|
Ice, Ground
|
Ice-loving Beast
|
|
Ice Kingpaca (089b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
089b
|
Ice
|
King of Muscles
|
|
Mammorest Cryst (090b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
090b
|
Ice
|
Ice Crusher
|
|
Wumpo (091)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
091
|
Ice
|
Guardian of the Snowy Mountain
|
|
Frostallion (110)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
110
|
Ice
|
Ice Steed
|
|