Ice Pals in Palworld have the Cooling Work Suitability. Each Ice pal can have a level between 1 and 4 for their Cooling ability. The higher the number, the faster they will be at completing the Cooling task. This Best Cooling Pal Tier List shows each teir of Cooling currently available in Palworld.

Cooling Pals Tier List Criteria

The tiers are sorted by Cooling level:

S Tier: Level 4 Cooling

A Tier: Level 3 Cooling

B Tier: Level 2 Cooling

C Tier: Level 1 Cooling

Best Cooling Pals Tier List

Tier Pals S Frostallion Close A Reptyro Cryolinx Kingpaca Close B Penking Sweepa Foxcicle Reindrix Vanwyrm Cryst Sibelyx Mammorest Cryst Wumpo Close C Pengullet Jolthog Cryst Mau Cryst Hangyu Cryst Swee Chillet Close

All Cooling Pals - In Paldex Order

Pengullet (010)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 010 Water, Ice Pengullet Cannon Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Watering 1

Cooling 1 Ice Organ

Pal Fluids

Penking (011)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 011 Water, Ice Brave Sailor Handiwork 2

Transporting 2

Watering 2

Mining 2

Cooling 2 Ice Organ

Penking Plume

Jolthog Cryst (012b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 012b Ice Cold Bomb Cooling 1 Ice Organ

Mau Cryst (024b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 024b Ice Gold Digger Cooling 1

Farming 1 Ice Organ

Sapphire

Hangyu Cryst (032b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 032b Ice Winter Trapeze Handiwork 1

Transporting 2

Gathering 1

Cooling 1

Swee (053)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 053 Ice Fluffy Gathering 1

Cooling 1 Wool

Sweepa (054)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 054 Ice King of Fluff Gathering 2

Cooling 2 Wool

Chillet (055)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 055 Ice, Dragon Wriggling Weasel Gathering 1

Cooling 1 Leather

Reindrix (059)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 059 Ice Cool Body Lumbering 2

Cooling 2 Reindrix Venison

Leather

Horn

Ice Organ

Vanwyrm Cryst (071b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 071b Ice, Dark Aerial Marauder Cooling 2

Transporting 3 Bone

Ice Organ

Sapphire

Sibelyx (079)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 079 Ice Silk Maker Medicine 2

Cooling 2

Farming 1

Cryolinx (083)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 083 Ice Dragon Hunter Handiwork 1

Lumbering 2

Cooling 3 Ice Organ

Ice Reptyro (088b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 088b Ice, Ground Ice-loving Beast Cooling 3

Mining 3 Ice Organ

Ice Kingpaca (089b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 089b Ice King of Muscles Gathering 1

Cooling 3 Ice Organ

Wool

Mammorest Cryst (090b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 090b Ice Ice Crusher Cooling 2

Lumbering 2

Mining 2 High Quality Pal Oil

Leather

Mammorest Meat

Wumpo (091)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 091 Ice Guardian of the Snowy Mountain Handiwork 2

Lumbering 3

Transporting 4

Cooling 2 Ice Organ

Beautiful Flower

Frostallion (110)