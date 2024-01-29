Electric Pals in Palworld have the Generating Electricity Work Suitability. Each Electric pal can have a level between 1 and 4 for their Generating Electricity ability. The higher the number, the faster they will be at completing the Generating Electricity task. This Best Electricity Pal Tier List shows each teir currently available in Palworld.

Electricity Generating Pals Tier List Criteria

The tiers are sorted by Electricity Generating level:

  • S Tier: Level 4 Electricity Generating
  • A Tier: Level 3 Electricity Generating
  • B Tier: Level 2 Electricity Generating
  • C Tier: Level 1 Electricity Generating

Tier

Pals

S
Orserk

A
Relaxaurus Lux
Grizzbolt

B
Mossanda Lux
Univolt
Foxcicle
Rayhound
Kitsun
Dinossom
Beakon

C
Sparkit
Jolthog
Dazzi

S-Tier Electricity Pals

#

Icon

Pal

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

106

Orserk palworld

Orserk
  • Electricity 4
  • Handiwork 2
  • Transporting 3

  • Electric Organ

A-Tier Electricity Pals

#

Icon

Pal

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

085b

Relaxaurus Lux palworld

Relaxaurus Lux
  • Electricity 3
  • Transporting 1

  • High Quality Pal Oil
  • Sapphire
  • Electric Organ

103

Grizzbolt palworld

Grizzbolt
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 2
  • Transporting 3
  • Electricity 3

  • Electric Organ
  • Leather

B-Tier Electricity Pals

#

Icon

Pal

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

033b

Mossanda Lux palworld

Mossanda Lux
  • Electricity 2
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 2
  • Transporting 3

  • Electric Organ
  • Leather
  • Mushroom

056

Univolt palworld

Univolt
  • Lumbering 1
  • Electricity 2

  • Leather
  • Electric Organ
  • Horn

057

Foxcicle palworld

Foxcicle
  • Lumbering 1
  • Electricity 2

  • Leather
  • Electric Organ
  • Horn

060

Rayhound palworld

Rayhound
  • Electricity 2

  • Electric Organ

061

Kitsun palworld

Kitsun
  • Electricity 2

  • Electric Organ

064b

Dinossom Lux palworld

Dinossom Lux
  • Electricity 2
  • Lumbering 2

  • Tomato Seeds

073

Beakon palworld

Beakon
  • Transporting 3
  • Electricity 2
  • Gathering 1

  • Electric Organ

C-Tier Electricity Pals

#

Icon

Pal

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

007

Sparkit palworld

Sparkit
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Electricity 1

  • Electric Organ

012

Jolthog palworld

Jolthog
  • Electricity 1

  • Electric Organ

062

Dazzi palworld

Dazzi
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Electricity 1

  • Electric Organ