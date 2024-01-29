Electric Pals in Palworld have the Generating Electricity Work Suitability. Each Electric pal can have a level between 1 and 4 for their Generating Electricity ability. The higher the number, the faster they will be at completing the Generating Electricity task. This Best Electricity Pal Tier List shows each teir currently available in Palworld.
Electricity Generating Pals Tier List Criteria
The tiers are sorted by Electricity Generating level:
- S Tier: Level 4 Electricity Generating
- A Tier: Level 3 Electricity Generating
- B Tier: Level 2 Electricity Generating
- C Tier: Level 1 Electricity Generating
|
Tier
|
Pals
|
S
|
|
A
|
|
B
|
|
C
|
S-Tier Electricity Pals
|
#
|
Icon
|
Pal
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
106
|
|
|
A-Tier Electricity Pals
|
#
|
Icon
|
Pal
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
085b
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
B-Tier Electricity Pals
|
#
|
Icon
|
Pal
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
033b
|
|
|
|
056
|
|
|
|
057
|
|
|
|
060
|
|
|
|
061
|
|
|
|
064b
|
|
|
|
073
|
|
|