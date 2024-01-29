Electric Pals in Palworld have the Generating Electricity Work Suitability. Each Electric pal can have a level between 1 and 4 for their Generating Electricity ability. The higher the number, the faster they will be at completing the Generating Electricity task. This Best Electricity Pal Tier List shows each teir currently available in Palworld.

Electricity Generating Pals Tier List Criteria

The tiers are sorted by Electricity Generating level:

S Tier: Level 4 Electricity Generating

A Tier: Level 3 Electricity Generating

B Tier: Level 2 Electricity Generating

C Tier: Level 1 Electricity Generating

S-Tier Electricity Pals

# Icon Pal Work Suitability Possible Drops 106 Orserk Electricity 4

Handiwork 2

Transporting 3 Electric Organ

A-Tier Electricity Pals

# Icon Pal Work Suitability Possible Drops 085b Relaxaurus Lux Electricity 3

Transporting 1 High Quality Pal Oil

Sapphire

Electric Organ 103 Grizzbolt Handiwork 2

Lumbering 2

Transporting 3

Electricity 3 Electric Organ

Leather

B-Tier Electricity Pals

# Icon Pal Work Suitability Possible Drops 033b Mossanda Lux Electricity 2

Handiwork 2

Lumbering 2

Transporting 3 Electric Organ

Leather

Mushroom 056 Univolt Lumbering 1

Electricity 2 Leather

Electric Organ

Horn 057 Foxcicle Lumbering 1

Electricity 2 Leather

Electric Organ

Horn 060 Rayhound Electricity 2 Electric Organ 061 Kitsun Electricity 2 Electric Organ 064b Dinossom Lux Electricity 2

Lumbering 2 Tomato Seeds 073 Beakon Transporting 3

Electricity 2

Gathering 1 Electric Organ

C-Tier Electricity Pals