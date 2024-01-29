Farming Workability Explained

Farming Pals in Palworld have the Farming Work Suitability. This ability works differently than others like the Cooling Work Suitability. Each pal that has the Farming suitability only has it at level 1, it does not scale to level 4. Therefore there is no numerical "best" pals from a quantitative angle, just from a qualitative angle.

Each farming pal will drop a certain item or set of items while working on the Ranch (you can build the ranch after unlocking it through your Technology points).

Best Farming Pals for Your Ranch

The best pal to farm on your Ranch is generally considered to be Vixy. Every pal other than Vixy has a specific item they drop while on the Ranch, so they are very predictable for what you can get from them.

Vixy on the other hand, farms several items. The most common item they find is... Pal Spheres!!! This means with a ranch full of Vixy, you can farm Pal Spheres all day and never have to make them anymore. They also have chances to find other items like Gold and Arrows.

The kicker? Vixy also has the Gathering Workability Skills which means after they farm these items, they will even bring them right back to your storage boxes for you. Vixy is all you need for a self stustaining Pal Sphere farm.

You can get a Vixy by breeding any of the following Pals:

S-Tier Farming Pals

As discussed, Vixy stands out above the rest when it comes to farming based on its valuable drops, as well as its gathering ability to from items straight to your storage.

# Icon Pal Work Suitability Ranch Farming Drops 014 Vixy Gathering 1

Farming 1 Pal Sphere

Gold Coin

Arrows

A-Tier Farming Pals

All other pals are basically equal in terms of the Farming ability. They all work at the same pace, but bring different drops when on the Ranch. Depending on what items you need at any given time, change up your ranch to accommodate the proper pal.