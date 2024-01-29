There are many Pals in Palworld that have the Gathering Work Suitability. Unlike the Cooling ability, gathering is not tied to a specific type of pal - any type has the potential to have gathering. Each pal with gathering can have a level between 1 and 4 for their Gathering ability. The higher the number, the faster they will be at completing the Gathering task. This Best Gathering Pal Tier List shows each teir of Gathering currently available in Palworld.
Gathering Pals Tier List Criteria
The tiers are sorted by Gathering level:
- S Tier: Level 4 Gathering
- A Tier: Level 3 Gathering
- B Tier: Level 2 Gathering
- C Tier: Level 1 Gathering
Best Gathering Pals Tier List
|
Tier
|
Pals
|
S
|
|
A
|
|
B
|
|
C
|
All Other Pals With Gathering: 1 (See the C Tier Section Below)
S-Tier Gathering Pals
|
#
|
Icon
|
Pal
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
110b
|
|
|
A-Tier Gathering Pals
|
#
|
Icon
|
Pal
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
077
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
B-Tier Gathering Pals
|
#
|
Icon
|
Pal
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
038
|
|
|
|
047
|
|
|
|
048b
|
|
|
|
051
|
|
|
|
052
|
|
|
|
054
|
|
|
|
066
|
|
|
|
068
|
|
|
|
078
|
|
|
|
087
|
|
|
|
095
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
104b
|
|
|
C-Tier Gathering Pals
|
#
|
Icon
|
Pal
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
002
|
|
|
|
003
|
|
|
|
004
|
|
|
|
008
|
|
|
|
014
|
|
|
|
015
|
|
|
|
018
|
|
|
|
019
|
|
|
|
021
|
|
|
|
023
|
|
|
|
026
|
|
|
|
027
|
|
|
|
028
|
|
|
|
030
|
|
|
|
032
|
|
|
|
032b
|
|
|
039
|
|
|
|
045
|
|
|
|
045b
|
|
|
|
053
|
|
|
|
055
|
|
|
|
063
|
|
|
|
065b
|
|
|
|
072
|
|
|
|
073
|
|
|
|
089
|
|
|
|
089b
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
|