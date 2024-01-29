There are many Pals in Palworld that have the Gathering Work Suitability. Unlike the Cooling ability, gathering is not tied to a specific type of pal - any type has the potential to have gathering. Each pal with gathering can have a level between 1 and 4 for their Gathering ability. The higher the number, the faster they will be at completing the Gathering task. This Best Gathering Pal Tier List shows each teir of Gathering currently available in Palworld.

Gathering Pals Tier List Criteria

The tiers are sorted by Gathering level:

S Tier: Level 4 Gathering

A Tier: Level 3 Gathering

B Tier: Level 2 Gathering

C Tier: Level 1 Gathering

Best Gathering Pals Tier List

Tier Pals S Frostallion Noct Close A Verdash Jetragon Close B Nitewing Galeclaw Robinquill Terra Robinquill Elizabee Grintale Sweepa Maraith Tombat Vaelet Petallia Quivern Lyleen Lyleen Noct Close C All Other Pals With Gathering: 1 (See the C Tier Section Below)

S-Tier Gathering Pals

# Icon Pal Work Suitability Possible Drops 110b Frostallion Noct Gathering 4 Pure Quartz

Larg Pal Soul

A-Tier Gathering Pals

# Icon Pal Work Suitability Possible Drops 077 Verdash Planting 2

Handiwork 3

Lumbering 2

Transporting 2

Gathering 3 Leather

Bone 111 Jetragon Gathering 3 Pure Quartz

Polymer

Carbon Fiber

Diamond

B-Tier Gathering Pals

# Icon Pal Work Suitability Possible Drops 038 Nitewing Gathering 2 Leather 047 Galeclaw Gathering 2 Galeclaw Poultry

Leather 048b Robinquill Terra Transporting 2

Handiwork 2

Lumbering 1

Medicine 1

Gathering 2 Wheat Seeds 051 Elizabee Planting 2

Handiwork 2

Lumbering 1

Medicine 2

Gathering 2 Honey

Elizabee’s Staff 052 Grintale Gathering 2 High Quality Pal Oil 054 Sweepa Gathering 2

Cooling 2 Wool 066 Maraith Gathering 2

Mining 1 Bone

Small Pal Soul 068 Tombat Transporting 2

Gathering 2

Mining 2 Leather

Small pal Soul 078 Vaelet Planting 2

Handiwork 2

Medicine 3

Transporting 1

Gathering 2 Low Grade Medical Supplies

Tomato Seeds 087 Petallia Planting 3

Handiwork 2

Medicine 2

Transporting 1

Gathering 2 Beautiful Flower 095 Quivern Handiwork 1

Transporting 3

Gathering 2

Mining 2 High Quality Pal Oil 104 Lyleen Planting 4

Handiwork 3

Gathering 2

Medicine 3 104b Lyleen Noct Handiwork 3

Gathering 2

Medicine 3 Pal Fluids

C-Tier Gathering Pals