There are many Pals in Palworld that have the Gathering Work Suitability. Unlike the Cooling ability, gathering is not tied to a specific type of pal - any type has the potential to have gathering. Each pal with gathering can have a level between 1 and 4 for their Gathering ability. The higher the number, the faster they will be at completing the Gathering task. This Best Gathering Pal Tier List shows each teir of Gathering currently available in Palworld.

Gathering Pals Tier List Criteria

The tiers are sorted by Gathering level:

  • S Tier: Level 4 Gathering
  • A Tier: Level 3 Gathering
  • B Tier: Level 2 Gathering
  • C Tier: Level 1 Gathering

Best Gathering Pals Tier List

Tier

Pals

S
palworld-frostallion-noct-icon-1
Frostallion Noct

A
Verdash
Jetragon

B
Nitewing
Galeclaw
Robinquill Terra
Robinquill
Elizabee
Grintale
Sweepa
Maraith
Tombat
Vaelet
Petallia
Quivern
Lyleen
Lyleen Noct

C

All Other Pals With Gathering: 1 (See the C Tier Section Below)

S-Tier Gathering Pals

#

Icon

Pal

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

110b

Frostallion Noct palworld

Frostallion Noct
  • Gathering 4

  • Pure Quartz
  • Larg Pal Soul

A-Tier Gathering Pals

#

Icon

Pal

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

077

Verdash palworld

Verdash
  • Planting 2
  • Handiwork 3
  • Lumbering 2
  • Transporting 2
  • Gathering 3

  • Leather
  • Bone

111

Jetragon palworld

Jetragon
  • Gathering 3

  • Pure Quartz
  • Polymer
  • Carbon Fiber
  • Diamond

B-Tier Gathering Pals

#

Icon

Pal

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

038

Nitewing palworld

Nitewing
  • Gathering 2

  • Leather

047

Galeclaw palworld

Galeclaw
  • Gathering 2

  • Galeclaw Poultry
  • Leather

048b

Robinquill Terra palworld

Robinquill Terra
  • Transporting 2
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 1
  • Medicine 1
  • Gathering 2

  • Wheat Seeds

051

Elizabee palworld

Elizabee
  • Planting 2
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 1
  • Medicine 2
  • Gathering 2

  • Honey
  • Elizabee’s Staff

052

Grintale palworld

Grintale
  • Gathering 2

  • High Quality Pal Oil

054

Sweepa palworld

Sweepa
  • Gathering 2
  • Cooling 2

  • Wool

066

Maraith palworld

Maraith
  • Gathering 2
  • Mining 1

  • Bone
  • Small Pal Soul

068

Tombat palworld

Tombat
  • Transporting 2
  • Gathering 2
  • Mining 2

  • Leather
  • Small pal Soul

078

Vaelet palworld

Vaelet
  • Planting 2
  • Handiwork 2
  • Medicine 3
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 2

  • Low Grade Medical Supplies
  • Tomato Seeds

087

Petallia palworld

Petallia
  • Planting 3
  • Handiwork 2
  • Medicine 2
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 2

  • Beautiful Flower

095

Quivern palworld

Quivern
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 3
  • Gathering 2
  • Mining 2

  • High Quality Pal Oil

104

Lyleen palworld

Lyleen
  • Planting 4
  • Handiwork 3
  • Gathering 2
  • Medicine 3

104b

Lyleen Noct palworld

Lyleen Noct
  • Handiwork 3
  • Gathering 2
  • Medicine 3

  • Pal Fluids

C-Tier Gathering Pals

#

Icon

Pal

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

002

palworld-cattiva-icon

Cattiva
  • Handiwork 1
  • Gathering 1
  • Mining 1
  • Transporting 1

  • Red Berries

003

Chikipi palworld

Chikipi
  • Gathering 1
  • Farming 1

  • Egg
  • Chikipi Poultry

004

Lifmunk palworld

Lifmunk
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 1
  • Medicine 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Berry Seeds
  • Low Grade Medical Supplies

008

Tanzee palworld

Tanzee
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Mushroom

014

Vixy palworld

Vixy
  • Gathering 1
  • Farming 1

  • Leather
  • Bone

015

Hoocrates palworld

Hoocrates
  • Gathering 1

  • Fiber
  • High Grade Technical Manual

018

Cremis palworld

Cremis
  • Gathering 1
  • Farming 1

  • Wool

019

Daedream palworld

Daedream
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Venom Gland
  • Small Pal Soul

021

Nox palworld

Nox
  • Gathering 1

  • Leather
  • Small Pal Soul

023

Killamari palworld

Killamari
  • Transporting 2
  • Gathering 1

  • Venom Gland

026

Direhowl palworld

Direhowl
  • Gathering 1

  • Leather
  • Ruby
  • Gold Coin

027

Tocotoco palworld

Tocotoco
  • Gathering 1

  • Gunpowder
  • Tocotoco Feather

028

Flopie palworld

Flopie
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Medicine 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Low Grade Medical Supplies
  • Wheat Seeds

030

Bristla palworld

Bristla
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Medicine 2
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Wheat Seeds
  • Lettuce Seeds

032

Hangyu palworld

Hangyu
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 2
  • Gathering 1

  • Fiber

032b

Hangyu Cryst palworld

Hangyu Cryst
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 2
  • Gathering 1
  • Cooling 1

039

Ribbuny palworld

Ribbuny
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Leather
  • Beautiful Flower

045

Leezpunk palworld

Leezpunk
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Copper Key
  • Silver Key

045b

Leezpunk Ignis palworld

Leezpunk Ignis
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1
  • Kindling 1

  • Flame Organ
  • Silver Key

053

Swee palworld

Swee
  • Gathering 1
  • Cooling 1

  • Wool

055

Chillet palworld

Chillet
  • Gathering 1
  • Cooling 1

  • Leather

063

Lunaris palworld

Lunaris
  • Handiwork 3
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Paldium Fragment

065b

Surfent Terra palworld

Surfent Terra
  • Gathering 1

  • Pal Fluids

072

Bushi palworld

Bushi
  • Kindling 2
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 3
  • Transporting 2
  • Gathering 1

  • Bone
  • Ingot

073

Beakon palworld

Beakon
  • Transporting 3
  • Electricity 2
  • Gathering 1

  • Electric Organ

089

Kingpaca palworld

Kingpaca
  • Gathering 1

  • Flame Wool

089b

Ice Kingpaca palworld

Ice Kingpaca
  • Gathering 1
  • Cooling 3

  • Ice Organ
  • Wool

107

Shadowbeak palworld

Shadowbeak
  • Gathering 1

  • Pal Metal Ingot
  • Carbon Fiber
  • Innovative Technical Manual

108

Paladius palworld

Paladius
  • Gathering 1

  • Pal Metal Ingot
  • Carbon Fiber
  • Innovative Technical Manual

109

Necromus palworld

Necromus
  • Gathering 1

  • Pal Metal Ingot
  • Carbon Fiber
  • Innovative Technical Manual