Key Takeaways These are the best Grass Types in Palworld:

Warsect: Tanky, decent DPS, adds Fire damage to player attacks.

Lyleen: Best healer, strong Grass Type moveset, great all-around stats.

Petallia: Decent stats, strong Grass Type moveset, can heal.

Welcome, Pal Tamers!

The Grass Type category is one that I see often dismissed in the community, which is well and truly a shame. Grass Types have a lot to offer in Palworld, with some of these Pals available early on in the game. Some can even be bred early, as well!

The Grass Type umbrella is home to some of the most powerful healers in the game, as well as Warsect - the only Grass type to add Fire to your damage.

The top pals in this list are fit for end-game content. By the time that you get them in your party, you will definitely want to make them a permanent addition.

Combat Tier List Criteria

As with our Best Pals for Combat Tier List, these Pals will be listed without consideration to the benefits of crossbreeding. You can make anything in Palworld overpowered with breeding.

Additionally, we reserve the SS Tier for Legendary Pals. You will notice that there is no SS Tier for this list – that’s because there are no Grass Legendary Pals. Yet. Should the game ever be updated to include a Grass Type Legendary, this list will be updated accordingly! Now, without any ado, let's get into our picks for the best of the best Grass types in Palworld.

S Tier

Warsect (092) Ground Grass 120 120 100 100 600 85 Active Skills Work Suitability Wind Cutter Seed Machine Gun Stone Blast Stone Cannon Giga Horn Rock Lance Solar Blast 30 50 55 70 75 150 150 Planting Handiwork Lumbering Transporting 1 1 3 3 Partner Skill Hard Armor When fighting together, increases player's defense and applies

Fire damage to the player's attacks. Possible Drops Honey The ultra-hard armor surrounding its body is extremely strong and heat resistant. Even a napalm blast would hardly leave a scratch. Pros All around amazing Pal in both Ground and Grass Type categories.

Very tanky, decent dps.

Applies Fire damage to player attacks.

He will fit into just about any party and be a powerful addition.

Lyleen (104) Grass 110 105 100 110 550 30 Active Skills Work Suitability Wind Cutter Seed Machine Gun Seed Mine Aqua Burst Grass Tornado Spine Vine Solar Blast 30 50 65 100 80 95 150 Planting Handiwork Gathering Medicine 4 3 2 3 Partner Skill Harvest Goddess When activated, the queen's soothing graces

greatly restore the player's HP. Possible Drops A docile Pal full of love. It watches over small Pals who have lost their parents. It uses a full-power to discipline naughty Pals. Pros Best healer in the game along with Noct version.

Strong Grass Type moveset. Can do Water damage, too.

Great all around stats. Cons Not as good as Noct version for damage.

If so full of love, why so good at murder?

A Tier

Petallia (087) Grass 100 100 100 95 700 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Wind Cutter Aqua Gun Seed Machine Gun Bubble Blast Grass Tornado Spine Vine Solar Blast 30 40 50 65 80 95 150 Planting Handiwork Medicine Transporting Gathering 3 2 2 1 2 Partner Skill Blessing of the Flower Spirit When activated, uses medicinal flowers to restore the player's HP. Possible Drops Beautiful Flower A Pal that transforms into a massive plant when at the end of its life. Once every ten years, a beautiful flower blooms and a new is born. Pros Decent all-round stats.

Strong Grass Type moveset.

Can heal.

Wumpo Botan (091b) Grass Active Skills Work Suitability Wind Cutter Aqua Gun Seed Mine Grass Tornado Spine Vine Aqua Burst Solar Blast 30 40 65 80 95 100 150 Handiwork Lumbering Transporting Planting 2 3 4 1 Partner Skill Guardian of the Snowy Mountain Can be ridden.

While in team, Yeti_Grass helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity. Possible Drops Lettuce Seeds, Beautiful Flower, Tomato Seeds Researchers once tried to cut the grass off its body to reveal its true form. In the end, only grass was left, as if that was all there was to begin with. Pros Extremely tanky.

Can increase player carrying capacity.

Decent melee. Cons Low shot attack stat.

Can be ridden, but it's so slow.

Vaelet (078) Grass 100 120 100 100 550 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Poison Fog Wind Cutter Poison Blast Seed Mine Grass Tornado Nightmare Ball Solar Blast 0 30 30 65 80 100 150 Planting Handiwork Medicine Transporting Gathering 2 2 3 1 2 Partner Skill Purification of Gaia While fighting together, Earth Pals drop more items when defeated. Possible Drops Low Grade Medical Supplies, Tomato Seeds The castle was filled with the king's favorite flowers. A great battle ensued, and flames approached the castle. Amidst the chaos, the spirit of a flower appeared. - From the fairy tale, "The King's Flower." Pros Solid Grass and Dark Type moveset.

Decent attack and defensive stats.

Poison Fog is very nice to have.

B Tier

Mammorest (090) Grass 150 90 100 85 600 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Sand Blast Seed Machine Gun Power Bomb Grass Tornado Earth Impact Spine Vine Solar Blast 40 50 70 80 100 95 150 Planting Lumbering Mining 2 2 2 Partner Skill Gaia Crusher Can be ridden.

Improves efficiency of cutting trees and mining ores while mounted. Possible Drops High Quality Pal Oil, Leather, Mammorest Meat The vegetation on its back varies between individuals. There is a long history of appreciating this veritable garden of a Pal, and there are even pruning specialists. Pros Very high health stat.

Great crowd control with Gaia Crusher.

Good for clearing a lot of little mobs off the floor quickly. Cons Weak in 1v1.

Broncherry Aqua (086b) Grass Water Active Skills Work Suitability Aqua Gun Bubble Blast Muscle Slam Seed Mine Spine Vine Aqua Burst Hydro Laser 40 65 80 65 95 100 150 Watering 3 Partner Skill Overaffectionate Can be ridden. While in team, Broncherry Aqua helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity. Possible Drops Broncherry Meat, Lettuce Seeds Its scent drastically changes before and after pairing. It exudes a pleasing aroma before finding a partner, which is called the "perfume of purity." Pros Strong Water type moveset.

High HP and support stat. Cons Not amazing as a Grass type.

Verdash (077) Grass 90 90 100 115 700 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Wind Cutter Stone Cannon Seed Machine Gun Stone Blast Grass Tornado Spine Vine Solar Blast 30 70 50 55 80 95 150 Planting Handiwork Lumbering Transporting Gathering 2 3 2 2 3 Partner Skill Grassland Speedster When fighting together, increases player's movement speed and applies Leaf damage to the player's attacks. Possible Drops Leather, Bone Land that has run across becomes extremely fertile, with thick vegetation growing there soon after. It will not run anywhere that herbicide has been used. Pros High attack stats.

Adds Grass damage to player attacks. Cons Health and defense stats are subpar.

Robinquill Terra (048b) Grass Ground Active Skills Work Suitability Sand Blast Wind Cutter Focus Shot Stone Blast Sand Tornado Solar Blast Rock Lance 40 30 65 55 80 150 150 Transporting Handiwork Lumbering Medicine Gathering 2 2 1 1 2 Partner Skill Hawk Eye While fighting together, allows you to deal more damage to weak points. Possible Drops Wheat Seeds A Pal that lives a hunting life in rocky areas and is very close to humans. When bones are found in ruins, there are always human bones found nearby as well. Pros Great Grass and Ground Type moveset.

Gives player more damage to weak points.

High attack stats. Cons Better as a Ground Type.

Subpar HP and defense stats.

Elizabee (051) Grass 90 100 100 105 550 10 Active Skills Work Suitability Air Cannon Wind Cutter Poison Blast Spinning Lance Grass Tornado Spine Vine Solar Blast 25 30 30 70 80 95 150 Planting Handiwork Lumbering Medicine Gathering 2 2 1 2 2 Partner Skill Queen Bee Command While fighting together, stats will increase the more

SoldierBee are in your team. Possible Drops Honey, Elizabee’s Staff A chosen queen to rule over Beegardes. There is a never ending stream of servants willing to work themselves to death for the pleasure of serving their queen. Pros Can be buffed exponentially if you have Beegardes in your party.

Buffs can turn Elizabee into an amazing Combat Pal. Cons Scaling on Beegarde synergy isn't as great as Sweepa.

Only good if you capitalize on this synergy.

C Tier

All other Grass Pals will fall in here. The differences between them are so minimal that they are not worth mentioning. That said, you may still use some of the other Grass Pals in your party as you progress through the game. The best Pal party is diverse, so if you don’t have any of the Grass Pals in our tier list, you may want to add a C Tier Pal to your party situationally.