Key Takeaways
- These are the best Grass Types in Palworld:
- Warsect: Tanky, decent DPS, adds Fire damage to player attacks.
- Lyleen: Best healer, strong Grass Type moveset, great all-around stats.
- Petallia: Decent stats, strong Grass Type moveset, can heal.
The Grass Type category is one that I see often dismissed in the community, which is well and truly a shame. Grass Types have a lot to offer in Palworld, with some of these Pals available early on in the game. Some can even be bred early, as well!
The Grass Type umbrella is home to some of the most powerful healers in the game, as well as Warsect - the only Grass type to add Fire to your damage.
The top pals in this list are fit for end-game content. By the time that you get them in your party, you will definitely want to make them a permanent addition.
Combat Tier List Criteria
As with our Best Pals for Combat Tier List, these Pals will be listed without consideration to the benefits of crossbreeding. You can make anything in Palworld overpowered with breeding.
Additionally, we reserve the SS Tier for Legendary Pals. You will notice that there is no SS Tier for this list – that’s because there are no Grass Legendary Pals. Yet. Should the game ever be updated to include a Grass Type Legendary, this list will be updated accordingly! Now, without any ado, let's get into our picks for the best of the best Grass types in Palworld.
S Tier
Warsect
Fire damage to the player's attacks.
The ultra-hard armor surrounding its body is extremely strong and heat resistant. Even a napalm blast would hardly leave a scratch.
- All around amazing Pal in both Ground and Grass Type categories.
- Very tanky, decent dps.
- Applies Fire damage to player attacks.
- He will fit into just about any party and be a powerful addition.
Lyleen
greatly restore the player's HP.
A docile Pal full of love. It watches over small Pals who have lost their parents. It uses a full-power to discipline naughty Pals.
- Best healer in the game along with Noct version.
- Strong Grass Type moveset. Can do Water damage, too.
- Great all around stats.
- Not as good as Noct version for damage.
- If so full of love, why so good at murder?
A Tier
Petallia
A Pal that transforms into a massive plant when at the end of its life. Once every ten years, a beautiful flower blooms and a new is born.
- Decent all-round stats.
- Strong Grass Type moveset.
- Can heal.
Wumpo Botan
While in team, Yeti_Grass helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
Researchers once tried to cut the grass off its body to reveal its true form. In the end, only grass was left, as if that was all there was to begin with.
- Extremely tanky.
- Can increase player carrying capacity.
- Decent melee.
- Low shot attack stat.
- Can be ridden, but it's so slow.
Vaelet
The castle was filled with the king's favorite flowers. A great battle ensued, and flames approached the castle. Amidst the chaos, the spirit of a flower appeared. - From the fairy tale, "The King's Flower."
- Solid Grass and Dark Type moveset.
- Decent attack and defensive stats.
- Poison Fog is very nice to have.
B Tier
Mammorest
Improves efficiency of cutting trees and mining ores while mounted.
The vegetation on its back varies between individuals. There is a long history of appreciating this veritable garden of a Pal, and there are even pruning specialists.
- Very high health stat.
- Great crowd control with Gaia Crusher.
- Good for clearing a lot of little mobs off the floor quickly.
- Weak in 1v1.
Broncherry Aqua
Its scent drastically changes before and after pairing. It exudes a pleasing aroma before finding a partner, which is called the "perfume of purity."
- Strong Water type moveset.
- High HP and support stat.
- Not amazing as a Grass type.
Verdash
Land that has run across becomes extremely fertile, with thick vegetation growing there soon after. It will not run anywhere that herbicide has been used.
- High attack stats.
- Adds Grass damage to player attacks.
- Health and defense stats are subpar.
Robinquill Terra
A Pal that lives a hunting life in rocky areas and is very close to humans. When bones are found in ruins, there are always human bones found nearby as well.
- Great Grass and Ground Type moveset.
- Gives player more damage to weak points.
- High attack stats.
- Better as a Ground Type.
- Subpar HP and defense stats.
Elizabee
SoldierBee are in your team.
A chosen queen to rule over Beegardes. There is a never ending stream of servants willing to work themselves to death for the pleasure of serving their queen.
- Can be buffed exponentially if you have Beegardes in your party.
- Buffs can turn Elizabee into an amazing Combat Pal.
- Scaling on Beegarde synergy isn't as great as Sweepa.
- Only good if you capitalize on this synergy.
C Tier
All other Grass Pals will fall in here. The differences between them are so minimal that they are not worth mentioning. That said, you may still use some of the other Grass Pals in your party as you progress through the game. The best Pal party is diverse, so if you don’t have any of the Grass Pals in our tier list, you may want to add a C Tier Pal to your party situationally.