Key Takeaways

  • These are the best Grass Types in Palworld:
  • Warsect: Tanky, decent DPS, adds Fire damage to player attacks.
  • Lyleen: Best healer, strong Grass Type moveset, great all-around stats.
  • Petallia: Decent stats, strong Grass Type moveset, can heal.

Welcome, Pal Tamers!

The Grass Type category is one that I see often dismissed in the community, which is well and truly a shame. Grass Types have a lot to offer in Palworld, with some of these Pals available early on in the game. Some can even be bred early, as well!

The Grass Type umbrella is home to some of the most powerful healers in the game, as well as Warsect - the only Grass type to add Fire to your damage.

The top pals in this list are fit for end-game content. By the time that you get them in your party, you will definitely want to make them a permanent addition.

Combat Tier List Criteria

As with our Best Pals for Combat Tier List, these Pals will be listed without consideration to the benefits of crossbreeding. You can make anything in Palworld overpowered with breeding.

Additionally, we reserve the SS Tier for Legendary Pals. You will notice that there is no SS Tier for this list – that’s because there are no Grass Legendary Pals. Yet. Should the game ever be updated to include a Grass Type Legendary, this list will be updated accordingly! Now, without any ado, let's get into our picks for the best of the best Grass types in Palworld.

S Tier

Warsect

icon
Warsect (092)
Ground Grass
120 120 100 100 600 85
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Wind Cutter Seed Machine Gun Stone Blast Stone Cannon Giga Horn Rock Lance Solar Blast
30 50 55 70 75 150 150
Planting Handiwork Lumbering Transporting
1 1 3 3
Partner Skill
Hard Armor
When fighting together, increases player's defense and applies
Fire damage to the player's attacks.
Possible Drops
Honey
6830 L

The ultra-hard armor surrounding its body is extremely strong and heat resistant. Even a napalm blast would hardly leave a scratch.

Pros
  • All around amazing Pal in both Ground and Grass Type categories.
  • Very tanky, decent dps.
  • Applies Fire damage to player attacks.
  • He will fit into just about any party and be a powerful addition.

Lyleen

icon
Lyleen (104)
Grass
110 105 100 110 550 30
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Wind Cutter Seed Machine Gun Seed Mine Aqua Burst Grass Tornado Spine Vine Solar Blast
30 50 65 100 80 95 150
Planting Handiwork Gathering Medicine
4 3 2 3
Partner Skill
Harvest Goddess
When activated, the queen's soothing graces
greatly restore the player's HP.
Possible Drops
7160 L

A docile Pal full of love. It watches over small Pals who have lost their parents. It uses a full-power to discipline naughty Pals.

Pros
  • Best healer in the game along with Noct version.
  • Strong Grass Type moveset. Can do Water damage, too.
  • Great all around stats.
Cons
  • Not as good as Noct version for damage.
  • If so full of love, why so good at murder?

A Tier

Petallia

icon
Petallia (087)
Grass
100 100 100 95 700 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Wind Cutter Aqua Gun Seed Machine Gun Bubble Blast Grass Tornado Spine Vine Solar Blast
30 40 50 65 80 95 150
Planting Handiwork Medicine Transporting Gathering
3 2 2 1 2
Partner Skill
Blessing of the Flower Spirit
When activated, uses medicinal flowers to restore the player's HP.
Possible Drops
Beautiful Flower
3590 M

A Pal that transforms into a massive plant when at the end of its life. Once every ten years, a beautiful flower blooms and a new is born.

Pros
  • Decent all-round stats.
  • Strong Grass Type moveset.
  • Can heal.

Wumpo Botan

icon
Wumpo Botan (091b)
Grass
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Wind Cutter Aqua Gun Seed Mine Grass Tornado Spine Vine Aqua Burst Solar Blast
30 40 65 80 95 100 150
Handiwork Lumbering Transporting Planting
2 3 4 1
Partner Skill
Guardian of the Snowy Mountain
Can be ridden.
While in team, Yeti_Grass helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
Possible Drops
Lettuce Seeds, Beautiful Flower, Tomato Seeds

Researchers once tried to cut the grass off its body to reveal its true form. In the end, only grass was left, as if that was all there was to begin with.

Pros
  • Extremely tanky.
  • Can increase player carrying capacity.
  • Decent melee.
Cons
  • Low shot attack stat.
  • Can be ridden, but it's so slow.

Vaelet

icon
Vaelet (078)
Grass
100 120 100 100 550 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Poison Fog Wind Cutter Poison Blast Seed Mine Grass Tornado Nightmare Ball Solar Blast
0 30 30 65 80 100 150
Planting Handiwork Medicine Transporting Gathering
2 2 3 1 2
Partner Skill
Purification of Gaia
While fighting together, Earth Pals drop more items when defeated.
Possible Drops
Low Grade Medical Supplies, Tomato Seeds
1960 M

The castle was filled with the king's favorite flowers. A great battle ensued, and flames approached the castle. Amidst the chaos, the spirit of a flower appeared. - From the fairy tale, "The King's Flower."

Pros
  • Solid Grass and Dark Type moveset.
  • Decent attack and defensive stats.
  • Poison Fog is very nice to have.

B Tier

Mammorest

icon
Mammorest (090)
Grass
150 90 100 85 600 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Sand Blast Seed Machine Gun Power Bomb Grass Tornado Earth Impact Spine Vine Solar Blast
40 50 70 80 100 95 150
Planting Lumbering Mining
2 2 2
Partner Skill
Gaia Crusher
Can be ridden.
Improves efficiency of cutting trees and mining ores while mounted.
Possible Drops
High Quality Pal Oil, Leather, Mammorest Meat
9450 XL

The vegetation on its back varies between individuals. There is a long history of appreciating this veritable garden of a Pal, and there are even pruning specialists.

Pros
  • Very high health stat.
  • Great crowd control with Gaia Crusher.
  • Good for clearing a lot of little mobs off the floor quickly.
Cons
  • Weak in 1v1.

Broncherry Aqua

icon
Broncherry Aqua (086b)
Grass Water
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Aqua Gun Bubble Blast Muscle Slam Seed Mine Spine Vine Aqua Burst Hydro Laser
40 65 80 65 95 100 150
Watering
3
Partner Skill
Overaffectionate
Can be ridden. While in team, Broncherry Aqua helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
Possible Drops
Broncherry Meat, Lettuce Seeds

Its scent drastically changes before and after pairing. It exudes a pleasing aroma before finding a partner, which is called the "perfume of purity."

Pros
  • Strong Water type moveset.
  • High HP and support stat.
Cons
  • Not amazing as a Grass type.

Verdash

icon
Verdash (077)
Grass
90 90 100 115 700 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Wind Cutter Stone Cannon Seed Machine Gun Stone Blast Grass Tornado Spine Vine Solar Blast
30 70 50 55 80 95 150
Planting Handiwork Lumbering Transporting Gathering
2 3 2 2 3
Partner Skill
Grassland Speedster
When fighting together, increases player's movement speed and applies Leaf damage to the player's attacks.
Possible Drops
Leather, Bone
2200 M

Land that has run across becomes extremely fertile, with thick vegetation growing there soon after. It will not run anywhere that herbicide has been used.

Pros
  • High attack stats.
  • Adds Grass damage to player attacks.
Cons
  • Health and defense stats are subpar.

Robinquill Terra

icon
Robinquill Terra (048b)
Grass Ground
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Sand Blast Wind Cutter Focus Shot Stone Blast Sand Tornado Solar Blast Rock Lance
40 30 65 55 80 150 150
Transporting Handiwork Lumbering Medicine Gathering
2 2 1 1 2
Partner Skill
Hawk Eye
While fighting together, allows you to deal more damage to weak points.
Possible Drops
Wheat Seeds

A Pal that lives a hunting life in rocky areas and is very close to humans. When bones are found in ruins, there are always human bones found nearby as well.

Pros
  • Great Grass and Ground Type moveset.
  • Gives player more damage to weak points.
  • High attack stats.
Cons
  • Better as a Ground Type.
  • Subpar HP and defense stats.

Elizabee

icon
Elizabee (051)
Grass
90 100 100 105 550 10
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Air Cannon Wind Cutter Poison Blast Spinning Lance Grass Tornado Spine Vine Solar Blast
25 30 30 70 80 95 150
Planting Handiwork Lumbering Medicine Gathering
2 2 1 2 2
Partner Skill
Queen Bee Command
While fighting together, stats will increase the more
SoldierBee are in your team.
Possible Drops
Honey, Elizabee’s Staff
6830 L

A chosen queen to rule over Beegardes. There is a never ending stream of servants willing to work themselves to death for the pleasure of serving their queen.

Pros
  • Can be buffed exponentially if you have Beegardes in your party.
  • Buffs can turn Elizabee into an amazing Combat Pal.
Cons
  • Scaling on Beegarde synergy isn't as great as Sweepa.
  • Only good if you capitalize on this synergy.

C Tier

All other Grass Pals will fall in here. The differences between them are so minimal that they are not worth mentioning. That said, you may still use some of the other Grass Pals in your party as you progress through the game. The best Pal party is diverse, so if you don’t have any of the Grass Pals in our tier list, you may want to add a C Tier Pal to your party situationally.

20230608_Palworld_Screenshot_08
