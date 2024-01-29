There are many Pals in Palworld that have the Handiwork Work Suitability. Unlike the Cooling ability, handiwork is not tied to a specific type of pal - any type has the potential to have handiwork. Each pal with handiwork can have a level between 1 and 4 for their Handiwork ability. The higher the number, the faster they will be at completing the task. This Best Handiwork Pal Tier List shows each teir of Handiwork currently available in Palworld.

Handiwork Pals Tier List Criteria

The tiers are sorted by Handiwork level:

S Tier: Level 4 Handiwork

A Tier: Level 3 Handiwork

B Tier: Level 2 Handiwork

C Tier: Level 1 Handiwork

Best Handiwork Pals Tier List

Tier Pals S Anubis Close A Lunaris Wixen Verdash Lyleen Lyleen Noct Close B Penking Mossanda Mossanda Lux Incineram Incineram Noct Loupmoon Orserk Robinquill Robinquill Terra Elizabee Lovander Katress Vaelet Petallia Wumpo Wumpo Botan Grizzbolt Close C All Other Pals With Handiwork: 1 (See the C Tier Section Below)

S-Tier Handiwork Pals

# Icon Pal Work Suitability Possible Drops 100 Anubis Handiwork 4

Transporting 2

Mining 3 Bone

Large Pal Soul

Innovative Technical Manual

A-Tier Handiwork Pals

# Icon Pal Work Suitability Possible Drops 063 Lunaris Handiwork 3

Transporting 1

Gathering 1 Paldium Fragment 076 Wixen Kindling 2

Handiwork 3

Transporting 2 Flame Organ

High Grade Technical Manual 077 Verdash Planting 2

Handiwork 3

Lumbering 2

Transporting 2

Gathering 3 Leather

Bone 104 Lyleen Planting 4

Handiwork 3

Gathering 2

Medicine 3 104b Lyleen Noct Handiwork 3

Gathering 2

Medicine 3 Pal Fluids

B-Tier Handiwork Pals

# Icon Pal Work Suitability Possible Drops 011 Penking Handiwork 2

Transporting 2

Watering 2

Mining 2

Cooling 2 Ice Organ

Penking Plume 033 Mossanda Planting 2

Handiwork 2

Lumbering 2

Transporting 3 Mushroom

Leather

Tomato Seeds 033b Mossanda Lux Electricity 2

Handiwork 2

Lumbering 2

Transporting 3 Electric Organ

Leather

Mushroom 040 Incineram Kindling 1

Handiwork 2

Transporting 2

Mining 1 Horn

Leather 040b Incineram Noct Handiwork 2

Transporting 2

Mining 1 Horn

Leather 046 Loupmoon Handiwork 2 Bone 048 Robinquill Planting 1

Handiwork 2

Lumbering 1

Medicine 1

Transporting 2 Wheat Seeds

Arrow 048b Robinquill Terra Transporting 2

Handiwork 2

Lumbering 1

Medicine 1

Gathering 2 Wheat Seeds 051 Elizabee Planting 2

Handiwork 2

Lumbering 1

Medicine 2

Gathering 2 Honey

Elizabee’s Staff 069 Lovander Handiwork 2

Medicine 2

Transporting 2

Mining 1 Mushroom

Cake

Suspicious Juice

Strange Juice 075 Katress Handiwork 2

Medicine 2

Transporting 2 Leather

Katress Hair

High Grade Technical Manual 078 Vaelet Planting 2

Handiwork 2

Medicine 3

Transporting 1

Gathering 2 Low Grade Medical Supplies

Tomato Seeds 087 Petallia Planting 3

Handiwork 2

Medicine 2

Transporting 1

Gathering 2 Beautiful Flower 091 Wumpo Handiwork 2

Lumbering 3

Transporting 4

Cooling 2 Ice Organ

Beautiful Flower 091b Wumpo Botan Handiwork 2

Lumbering 3

Transporting 4

Planting 1 Lettuce Seeds

Beautiful Flower

Tomato Seeds 103 Grizzbolt Handiwork 2

Lumbering 2

Transporting 3

Electricity 3 Electric Organ

Leather 106 Orserk Electricity 4

Handiwork 2

Transporting 3 Electric Organ

C-Tier Handiwork Pals