There are many Pals in Palworld that have the Handiwork Work Suitability. Unlike the Cooling ability, handiwork is not tied to a specific type of pal - any type has the potential to have handiwork. Each pal with handiwork can have a level between 1 and 4 for their Handiwork ability. The higher the number, the faster they will be at completing the task. This Best Handiwork Pal Tier List shows each teir of Handiwork currently available in Palworld.
Handiwork Pals Tier List Criteria
The tiers are sorted by Handiwork level:
- S Tier: Level 4 Handiwork
- A Tier: Level 3 Handiwork
- B Tier: Level 2 Handiwork
- C Tier: Level 1 Handiwork
Best Handiwork Pals Tier List
Tier
Pals
S
A
B
C
All Other Pals With Handiwork: 1 (See the C Tier Section Below)
S-Tier Handiwork Pals
#
Icon
Pal
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
100
A-Tier Handiwork Pals
#
Icon
Pal
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
063
076
077
104
104b
B-Tier Handiwork Pals
#
Icon
Pal
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
011
033
033b
040
040b
046
048
048b
051
069
075
078
087
091
091b
103
106
C-Tier Handiwork Pals
#
Icon
Pal
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
001
002
004
006
007
008
010
017
019
022
028
030
031
031b
032
032b
039
045
045b
049
050
062
070
072
083
092
095
098
