There are many Pals in Palworld that have the Handiwork Work Suitability. Unlike the Cooling ability, handiwork is not tied to a specific type of pal - any type has the potential to have handiwork. Each pal with handiwork can have a level between 1 and 4 for their Handiwork ability. The higher the number, the faster they will be at completing the task. This Best Handiwork Pal Tier List shows each teir of Handiwork currently available in Palworld.

Handiwork Pals Tier List Criteria

The tiers are sorted by Handiwork level:

  • S Tier: Level 4 Handiwork
  • A Tier: Level 3 Handiwork
  • B Tier: Level 2 Handiwork
  • C Tier: Level 1 Handiwork

Best Handiwork Pals Tier List

Tier

Pals

S
Anubis

A
Lunaris
Wixen
Verdash
Lyleen
Lyleen Noct

B
Penking
Mossanda
Mossanda Lux
Incineram
Incineram Noct
Loupmoon
Orserk
Robinquill
Robinquill Terra
Elizabee
Lovander
Katress
Vaelet
Petallia
Wumpo
Wumpo Botan
Grizzbolt

C

All Other Pals With Handiwork: 1 (See the C Tier Section Below)

S-Tier Handiwork Pals

#

Icon

Pal

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

100

Anubis palworld

Anubis
  • Handiwork 4
  • Transporting 2
  • Mining 3

  • Bone
  • Large Pal Soul
  • Innovative Technical Manual

A-Tier Handiwork Pals

#

Icon

Pal

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

063

Lunaris palworld

Lunaris
  • Handiwork 3
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Paldium Fragment

076

Wixen palworld

Wixen
  • Kindling 2
  • Handiwork 3
  • Transporting 2

  • Flame Organ
  • High Grade Technical Manual

077

Verdash palworld

Verdash
  • Planting 2
  • Handiwork 3
  • Lumbering 2
  • Transporting 2
  • Gathering 3

  • Leather
  • Bone

104

Lyleen palworld

Lyleen
  • Planting 4
  • Handiwork 3
  • Gathering 2
  • Medicine 3

104b

Lyleen Noct palworld

Lyleen Noct
  • Handiwork 3
  • Gathering 2
  • Medicine 3

  • Pal Fluids

B-Tier Handiwork Pals

#

Icon

Pal

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

011

Penking palworld

Penking
  • Handiwork 2
  • Transporting 2
  • Watering 2
  • Mining 2
  • Cooling 2

  • Ice Organ
  • Penking Plume

033

Mossanda palworld

Mossanda
  • Planting 2
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 2
  • Transporting 3

  • Mushroom
  • Leather
  • Tomato Seeds

033b

Mossanda Lux palworld

Mossanda Lux
  • Electricity 2
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 2
  • Transporting 3

  • Electric Organ
  • Leather
  • Mushroom

040

Incineram palworld

Incineram
  • Kindling 1
  • Handiwork 2
  • Transporting 2
  • Mining 1

  • Horn
  • Leather

040b

Incineram Noct palworld

Incineram Noct
  • Handiwork 2
  • Transporting 2
  • Mining 1

  • Horn
  • Leather

046

Loupmoon palworld

Loupmoon
  • Handiwork 2

  • Bone

048

Robinquill palworld

Robinquill
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 1
  • Medicine 1
  • Transporting 2

  • Wheat Seeds
  • Arrow

048b

Robinquill Terra palworld

Robinquill Terra
  • Transporting 2
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 1
  • Medicine 1
  • Gathering 2

  • Wheat Seeds

051

Elizabee palworld

Elizabee
  • Planting 2
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 1
  • Medicine 2
  • Gathering 2

  • Honey
  • Elizabee’s Staff

069

Lovander palworld

Lovander
  • Handiwork 2
  • Medicine 2
  • Transporting 2
  • Mining 1

  • Mushroom
  • Cake
  • Suspicious Juice
  • Strange Juice

075

Katress palworld

Katress
  • Handiwork 2
  • Medicine 2
  • Transporting 2

  • Leather
  • Katress Hair
  • High Grade Technical Manual

078

Vaelet palworld

Vaelet
  • Planting 2
  • Handiwork 2
  • Medicine 3
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 2

  • Low Grade Medical Supplies
  • Tomato Seeds

087

Petallia palworld

Petallia
  • Planting 3
  • Handiwork 2
  • Medicine 2
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 2

  • Beautiful Flower

091

Wumpo palworld

Wumpo
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 3
  • Transporting 4
  • Cooling 2

  • Ice Organ
  • Beautiful Flower

091b

Wumpo Botan palworld

Wumpo Botan
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 3
  • Transporting 4
  • Planting 1

  • Lettuce Seeds
  • Beautiful Flower
  • Tomato Seeds

103

Grizzbolt palworld

Grizzbolt
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 2
  • Transporting 3
  • Electricity 3

  • Electric Organ
  • Leather

106

Orserk palworld

Orserk
  • Electricity 4
  • Handiwork 2
  • Transporting 3

  • Electric Organ

C-Tier Handiwork Pals

#

Icon

Pal

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

001

palworld-lamball-icon

Lamball
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Farming 1

  • Wool
  • Lamball Mutton

002

palworld-cattiva-icon

Cattiva
  • Handiwork 1
  • Gathering 1
  • Mining 1
  • Transporting 1

  • Red Berries

004

Lifmunk palworld

Lifmunk
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 1
  • Medicine 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Berry Seeds
  • Low Grade Medical Supplies

006

Fuack palworld

Fuack
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Watering 1

  • Leather
  • Pal Fluids

007

Sparkit palworld

Sparkit
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Electricity 1

  • Electric Organ

008

Tanzee palworld

Tanzee
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Mushroom

010

Pengullet palworld

Pengullet
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Watering 1
  • Cooling 1

  • Ice Organ
  • Pal Fluids

017

Depresso palworld

Depresso
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Mining 1

  • Venom Gland

019

Daedream palworld

Daedream
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Venom Gland
  • Small Pal Soul

022

Fuddler palworld

Fuddler
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Mining 1

  • Leather

028

Flopie palworld

Flopie
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Medicine 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Low Grade Medical Supplies
  • Wheat Seeds

030

Bristla palworld

Bristla
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Medicine 2
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Wheat Seeds
  • Lettuce Seeds

031

Gobfin palworld

Gobfin
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Watering 2

  • Pal Fluids

031b

Gobfin Ignis palworld

Gobfin Ignis
  • Kindling 2
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1

  • Flame Organ

032

Hangyu palworld

Hangyu
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 2
  • Gathering 1

  • Fiber

032b

Hangyu Cryst palworld

Hangyu Cryst
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 2
  • Gathering 1
  • Cooling 1

039

Ribbuny palworld

Ribbuny
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Leather
  • Beautiful Flower

045

Leezpunk palworld

Leezpunk
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Copper Key
  • Silver Key

045b

Leezpunk Ignis palworld

Leezpunk Ignis
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1
  • Kindling 1

  • Flame Organ
  • Silver Key

049

Gorirat palworld

Gorirat
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 2
  • Transporting 3

  • Leather
  • Bone

050

Beegarde palworld

Beegarde
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 1
  • Medicine 1
  • Transporting 2

  • Honey

062

Dazzi palworld

Dazzi
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Electricity 1

  • Electric Organ

070

Flambelle palworld

Flambelle
  • Kindling 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Farming 1

  • Flame Organ
  • High Quality Pal Oil

072

Bushi palworld

Bushi
  • Kindling 2
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 3
  • Transporting 2
  • Gathering 1

  • Bone
  • Ingot

083

Cryolinx palworld

Cryolinx
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 2
  • Cooling 3

  • Ice Organ

092

Warsect palworld

Warsect
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 3
  • Transporting 3

  • Honey

095

Quivern palworld

Quivern
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 3
  • Gathering 2
  • Mining 2

  • High Quality Pal Oil

098

Astegon palworld

Astegon
  • Handiwork 1
  • Mining 4

  • Pal Metal Ingot
  • Pure Quartz