Fire Pals in Palworld can have the Kindling Work Suitability. Each Fire pal can have a level between 1 and 4 for their Kindling ability. The higher the number, the faster they will be at completing the Kindling task, which is needed for the. This Best Kindling Pal Tier List shows each tier currently available in Palworld.

Kindling Pals Tier List Criteria

The tiers are sorted by Kindling level:

S Tier: Level 4 Kindling

A Tier: Level 3 Kindling

B Tier: Level 2 Kindling

C Tier: Level 1 Kindling

Tier Pals S Close A Close B Close C Kelpsea Ignis Close

S-Tier Kindling Pals

# Icon Pal Work Suitability Possible Drops 101b Jormuntide Ignis Kindling 4 Pal Fluids

High Quality Pal Oil

A-Tier Kindling Pals

# Icon Pal Work Suitability Possible Drops 074 Ragnahawk Kindling 3

Transporting 3 Flame Organ 084 Blazehowl Kindling 3

Lumbering 2 Flame Organ 084b Blazehowl Noct Kindling 3

Lumbering 2 Flame Organ 088 Reptyro Kindling 3

Mining 3 Flame Organ 096 Blazamut Kindling 3

Mining 4 Coal

Flame Organ 102 Suzaku Kindling 3 Flame Organ 105 Faleris Kindling 3

Transporting 3 Flame Organ

B-Tier Kindling Pals

# Icon Pal Work Suitability Possible Drops 031b Gobfin Ignis Kindling 2

Handiwork 1

Transporting 1 Flame Organ 042 Arsox Kindling 2

Lumbering 1 Horn

Flame Organ 058 Pyrin Kindling 2

Lumbering 1 Flame Organ

Leather 058b Pyrin Noct Kindling 2

Lumbering 1 Flame Organ

Leather 072 Bushi Kindling 2

Handiwork 1

Lumbering 3

Transporting 2

Gathering 1 Bone

Ingot 076 Wixen Kindling 2

Handiwork 3

Transporting 2 Flame Organ

High Grade Technical Manual

C-Tier Kindling Pals