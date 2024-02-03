Fire Pals in Palworld can have the Kindling Work Suitability. Each Fire pal can have a level between 1 and 4 for their Kindling ability. The higher the number, the faster they will be at completing the Kindling task, which is needed for the. This Best Kindling Pal Tier List shows each tier currently available in Palworld.

kindling

Kindling Pals Tier List Criteria

The tiers are sorted by Kindling level:

  • S Tier: Level 4 Kindling
  • A Tier: Level 3 Kindling
  • B Tier: Level 2 Kindling
  • C Tier: Level 1 Kindling

Tier

Pals

S

A

B

C
Kelpsea Ignis

S-Tier Kindling Pals

#

Icon

Pal

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

101b

Jormuntide Ignis palworld

Jormuntide Ignis
  • Kindling 4

  • Pal Fluids
  • High Quality Pal Oil

A-Tier Kindling Pals

#

Icon

Pal

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

074

Ragnahawk palworld

Ragnahawk
  • Kindling 3
  • Transporting 3

  • Flame Organ

084

Blazehowl palworld

Blazehowl
  • Kindling 3
  • Lumbering 2

  • Flame Organ

084b

Blazehowl Noct palworld

Blazehowl Noct
  • Kindling 3
  • Lumbering 2

  • Flame Organ

088

Reptyro palworld

Reptyro
  • Kindling 3
  • Mining 3

  • Flame Organ

096

Blazamut palworld

Blazamut
  • Kindling 3
  • Mining 4

  • Coal
  • Flame Organ

102

Suzaku palworld

Suzaku
  • Kindling 3

  • Flame Organ

105

Faleris palworld

Faleris
  • Kindling 3
  • Transporting 3

  • Flame Organ

B-Tier Kindling Pals

#

Icon

Pal

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

031b

Gobfin Ignis palworld

Gobfin Ignis
  • Kindling 2
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1

  • Flame Organ

042

Arsox palworld

Arsox
  • Kindling 2
  • Lumbering 1

  • Horn
  • Flame Organ

058

Pyrin palworld

Pyrin
  • Kindling 2
  • Lumbering 1

  • Flame Organ
  • Leather

058b

Pyrin Noct palworld

Pyrin Noct
  • Kindling 2
  • Lumbering 1

  • Flame Organ
  • Leather

072

Bushi palworld

Bushi
  • Kindling 2
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 3
  • Transporting 2
  • Gathering 1

  • Bone
  • Ingot

076

Wixen palworld

Wixen
  • Kindling 2
  • Handiwork 3
  • Transporting 2

  • Flame Organ
  • High Grade Technical Manual

C-Tier Kindling Pals

#

Icon

Pal

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

005

Foxparks palworld

Foxparks
  • Kindling 1

  • Leather
  • Flame Organ

009

Rooby palworld

Rooby
  • Kindling 1

  • Flame Organ
  • Leather

040

Incineram palworld

Incineram
  • Kindling 1
  • Handiwork 2
  • Transporting 2
  • Mining 1

  • Horn
  • Leather

045b

Leezpunk Ignis palworld

Leezpunk Ignis
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1
  • Kindling 1

  • Flame Organ
  • Silver Key

070

Flambelle palworld

Flambelle
  • Kindling 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Farming 1

  • Flame Organ
  • High Quality Pal Oil

071

Vanwyrm palworld

Vanwyrm
  • Kindling 1
  • Transporting 3

  • Bone
  • Ruby
  • Gold Coin

081b

Kelpsea Ignis palworld

Kelpsea Ignis
  • Kindling 1

  • Flame Organ
  • Raw Kelpsea