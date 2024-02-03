Fire Pals in Palworld can have the Kindling Work Suitability. Each Fire pal can have a level between 1 and 4 for their Kindling ability. The higher the number, the faster they will be at completing the Kindling task, which is needed for the. This Best Kindling Pal Tier List shows each tier currently available in Palworld.
Kindling Pals Tier List Criteria
The tiers are sorted by Kindling level:
- S Tier: Level 4 Kindling
- A Tier: Level 3 Kindling
- B Tier: Level 2 Kindling
- C Tier: Level 1 Kindling
Tier
Pals
S
A
B
C
S-Tier Kindling Pals
#
Icon
Pal
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
101b
A-Tier Kindling Pals
#
Icon
Pal
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
074
|
084
|
084b
|
088
|
096
|
102
|
105
|
B-Tier Kindling Pals
#
Icon
Pal
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
031b
|
042
|
058
|
058b
|
072
|
076
|
C-Tier Kindling Pals
#
Icon
Pal
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
005
|
009
|
040
|
045b
|
070
|
071
|
081b
|
