Lumbering Pals in Palworld have the Lumbering Work Suitability. Lumbering is somewhat unique in that no pals currently have a 4th level of Lumbering. Most work suitability types have at least 1 pal with level 4 of the ability, other than farming, which only has 1 rank.

Each Lumbering pal can have a level between 1 and 4 for their Lumbering ability. The higher the number, the faster they will be at completing the Lumbering task. This Best Lumbering Pal Tier List shows each tier currently available in Palworld.

Lumbering Pals Tier List Criteria

The tiers are sorted by Lumbering level:

S Tier: Level 4 Lumbering

A Tier: Level 3 Lumbering

B Tier: Level 2 Lumbering

C Tier: Level 1 Lumbering

Tier Pals S A Bushi Wumpo Botan Wumpo Warsect Close B Mossanda Lux Mossanda Eikthyrdeer Terra Eikthyrdeer Gorirat Reindrix Dinossom Lux Dinossom Verdash Elphidran Elphidran Aqua Cryolinx Blazehowl Noct Blazehowl Mammorest Cryst Mammorest Fenglope Menasting Grizzbolt Close C Lifmunk Tanzee Arsox Cawgnito Robinquill Terra Robinquill Beegarde Elizabee Univolt Foxcicle Pyrin Noct Pyrin Close

S-Tier Lumbering Pals

There are no Pals with a base Lumbering level of 4.

A-Tier Lumbering Pals

# Icon Pal Work Suitability Possible Drops 072 Bushi Kindling 2

Handiwork 1

Lumbering 3

Transporting 2

Gathering 1 Bone

Ingot 091 Wumpo Handiwork 2

Lumbering 3

Transporting 4

Cooling 2 Ice Organ

Beautiful Flower 091b Wumpo Botan Handiwork 2

Lumbering 3

Transporting 4

Planting 1 Lettuce Seeds

Beautiful Flower

Tomato Seeds 092 Warsect Planting 1

Handiwork 1

Lumbering 3

Transporting 3 Honey

B-Tier Lumbering Pals

C-Tier Lumbering Pals