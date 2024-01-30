There are many Pals in Palworld that have the Medicine Work Suitability. Unlike the Cooling ability, Medicine is not tied to a specific type of pal - any type has the potential to have Medicine. Each pal with Medicine can have a level between 1 and 4 for their Medicine ability. The higher the number, the faster they will be at completing the task. This Best Medicine Pal Tier List shows each tier of Medicine currently available in Palworld.

Medicine Pals Tier List Criteria

The tiers are sorted by Medicine level:

  • S Tier: Level 4 Medicine
  • A Tier: Level 3 Medicine
  • B Tier: Level 2 Medicine
  • C Tier: Level 1 Medicine

Tier

Pals

S

A
Vaelet
Felbat
Lyleen Noct
Lyleen

B
Bristla
Elizabee
Lovander
Katress
Sibelyx
Petallia

C
Lifmunk
Flopie
Cinnamoth
Robinquill Terra
Robinquill
Beegarde

S-Tier Medicine Pals

There are no Pals with a base Medicine level of 4.

A-Tier Medicine Pals

#

Icon

Pal

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

078

Vaelet palworld

Vaelet
  • Planting 2
  • Handiwork 2
  • Medicine 3
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 2

  • Low Grade Medical Supplies
  • Tomato Seeds

094

Felbat palworld

Felbat
  • Medicine 3

  • Cloth
  • Small Pal Soul

104

Lyleen palworld

Lyleen
  • Planting 4
  • Handiwork 3
  • Gathering 2
  • Medicine 3

104b

Lyleen Noct palworld

Lyleen Noct
  • Handiwork 3
  • Gathering 2
  • Medicine 3

  • Pal Fluids

B-Tier Medicine Pals

#

Icon

Pal

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

030

Bristla palworld

Bristla
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Medicine 2
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Wheat Seeds
  • Lettuce Seeds

051

Elizabee palworld

Elizabee
  • Planting 2
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 1
  • Medicine 2
  • Gathering 2

  • Honey
  • Elizabee’s Staff

069

Lovander palworld

Lovander
  • Handiwork 2
  • Medicine 2
  • Transporting 2
  • Mining 1

  • Mushroom
  • Cake
  • Suspicious Juice
  • Strange Juice

075

Katress palworld

Katress
  • Handiwork 2
  • Medicine 2
  • Transporting 2

  • Leather
  • Katress Hair
  • High Grade Technical Manual

079

Sibelyx palworld

Sibelyx
  • Medicine 2
  • Cooling 2
  • Farming 1

  • High Quality Cloth
  • Ice Organ

087

Petallia palworld

Petallia
  • Planting 3
  • Handiwork 2
  • Medicine 2
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 2

  • Beautiful Flower

C-Tier Medicine Pals

#

Icon

Pal

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

004

Lifmunk palworld

Lifmunk
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 1
  • Medicine 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Berry Seeds
  • Low Grade Medical Supplies

028

Flopie palworld

Flopie
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Medicine 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Low Grade Medical Supplies
  • Wheat Seeds

041

Cinnamoth palworld

Cinnamoth
  • Planting 2
  • Medicine 1

  • Honey
  • Lettuce Seeds
  • Wheat Seeds

048

Robinquill palworld

Robinquill
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 1
  • Medicine 1
  • Transporting 2

  • Wheat Seeds
  • Arrow

048b

Robinquill Terra palworld

Robinquill Terra
  • Transporting 2
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 1
  • Medicine 1
  • Gathering 2

  • Wheat Seeds

050

Beegarde palworld

Beegarde
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 1
  • Medicine 1
  • Transporting 2

  • Honey