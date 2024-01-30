There are many Pals in Palworld that have the Medicine Work Suitability. Unlike the Cooling ability, Medicine is not tied to a specific type of pal - any type has the potential to have Medicine. Each pal with Medicine can have a level between 1 and 4 for their Medicine ability. The higher the number, the faster they will be at completing the task. This Best Medicine Pal Tier List shows each tier of Medicine currently available in Palworld.

Medicine Pals Tier List Criteria

The tiers are sorted by Medicine level:

S Tier: Level 4 Medicine

A Tier: Level 3 Medicine

B Tier: Level 2 Medicine

C Tier: Level 1 Medicine

Tier Pals S A Vaelet Felbat Lyleen Noct Lyleen Close B Bristla Elizabee Lovander Katress Sibelyx Petallia Close C Lifmunk Flopie Cinnamoth Robinquill Terra Robinquill Beegarde Close

S-Tier Medicine Pals

There are no Pals with a base Medicine level of 4.

A-Tier Medicine Pals

# Icon Pal Work Suitability Possible Drops 078 Vaelet Planting 2

Handiwork 2

Medicine 3

Transporting 1

Gathering 2 Low Grade Medical Supplies

Tomato Seeds 094 Felbat Medicine 3 Cloth

Small Pal Soul 104 Lyleen Planting 4

Handiwork 3

Gathering 2

Medicine 3 104b Lyleen Noct Handiwork 3

Gathering 2

Medicine 3 Pal Fluids

B-Tier Medicine Pals

# Icon Pal Work Suitability Possible Drops 030 Bristla Planting 1

Handiwork 1

Medicine 2

Transporting 1

Gathering 1 Wheat Seeds

Lettuce Seeds 051 Elizabee Planting 2

Handiwork 2

Lumbering 1

Medicine 2

Gathering 2 Honey

Elizabee’s Staff 069 Lovander Handiwork 2

Medicine 2

Transporting 2

Mining 1 Mushroom

Cake

Suspicious Juice

Strange Juice 075 Katress Handiwork 2

Medicine 2

Transporting 2 Leather

Katress Hair

High Grade Technical Manual 079 Sibelyx Medicine 2

Cooling 2

Farming 1 High Quality Cloth

Ice Organ 087 Petallia Planting 3

Handiwork 2

Medicine 2

Transporting 1

Gathering 2 Beautiful Flower

C-Tier Medicine Pals