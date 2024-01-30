There are many Pals in Palworld that have the Medicine Work Suitability. Unlike the Cooling ability, Medicine is not tied to a specific type of pal - any type has the potential to have Medicine. Each pal with Medicine can have a level between 1 and 4 for their Medicine ability. The higher the number, the faster they will be at completing the task. This Best Medicine Pal Tier List shows each tier of Medicine currently available in Palworld.
Medicine Pals Tier List Criteria
The tiers are sorted by Medicine level:
- S Tier: Level 4 Medicine
- A Tier: Level 3 Medicine
- B Tier: Level 2 Medicine
- C Tier: Level 1 Medicine
|
Tier
|
Pals
|
S
|
A
|
|
B
|
|
C
|
S-Tier Medicine Pals
There are no Pals with a base Medicine level of 4.
A-Tier Medicine Pals
|
#
|
Icon
|
Pal
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
078
|
|
|
|
094
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
104b
|
|
|
B-Tier Medicine Pals
|
#
|
Icon
|
Pal
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
030
|
|
|
|
051
|
|
|
|
069
|
|
|
|
075
|
|
|
|
079
|
|
|
|
087
|
|
|
C-Tier Medicine Pals
|
#
|
Icon
|
Pal
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
004
|
|
|
|
028
|
|
|
|
041
|
|
|
|
048
|
|
|
|
048b
|
|
|
|
050
|
|
|