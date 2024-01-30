There are many Pals in Palworld that have the Mining Work Suitability. Unlike the Cooling ability, handiwork is not tied to a specific type of pal - any type has the potential to have Mining. Each pal with Mining can have a level between 1 and 4 for their Mining ability. The higher the number, the faster they will be at completing the task. This Best Mining Pal Tier List shows each tier of Mining currently available in Palworld.

Mining Pals Tier List Criteria

The tiers are sorted by Mining level:

  • S Tier: Level 4 Mining
  • A Tier: Level 3 Mining
  • B Tier: Level 2 Mining
  • C Tier: Level 1 Mining

Best Mining Pals Tier List

Tier

Pals

S
Blazamut
Astegon

A
Digtoise
Reptyro
Menasting
Anubis

B
Penking
Dumud
Tombat
Mammorest Cryst
Mammorest
Quivern

C
palworld-cattiva-icon
Cattiva
Depresso
Rushoar
Fuddler
Incineram Noct
Incineram
Maraith
Lovander

S-Tier Mining Pals

#

Icon

Pal

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

096

Blazamut palworld

Blazamut
  • Kindling 3
  • Mining 4

  • Coal
  • Flame Organ

098

Astegon palworld

Astegon
  • Handiwork 1
  • Mining 4

  • Pal Metal Ingot
  • Pure Quartz

A-Tier Mining Pals

#

Icon

Pal

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

067

Digtoise palworld

Digtoise
  • Mining 3

  • Ore
  • High Quality Pal Oil

088

Reptyro palworld

Reptyro
  • Kindling 3
  • Mining 3

  • Flame Organ

088b

Ice Reptyro palworld

Ice Reptyro
  • Cooling 3
  • Mining 3

  • Ice Organ

099

Menasting palworld

Menasting
  • Lumbering 2
  • Mining 3

  • Coal
  • Venom Gland

100

Anubis palworld

Anubis
  • Handiwork 4
  • Transporting 2
  • Mining 3

  • Bone
  • Large Pal Soul
  • Innovative Technical Manual

B-Tier Mining Pals

#

Icon

Pal

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

011

Penking palworld

Penking
  • Handiwork 2
  • Transporting 2
  • Watering 2
  • Mining 2
  • Cooling 2

  • Ice Organ
  • Penking Plume

043

Dumud palworld

Dumud
  • Transporting 1
  • Watering 1
  • Mining 2

  • Raw Dumud
  • High Quality Pal Oil

068

Tombat palworld

Tombat
  • Transporting 2
  • Gathering 2
  • Mining 2

  • Leather
  • Small pal Soul

090

Mammorest palworld

Mammorest
  • Planting 2
  • Lumbering 2
  • Mining 2

  • High Quality Pal Oil
  • Leather
  • Mammorest Meat

090b

Mammorest Cryst palworld

Mammorest Cryst
  • Cooling 2
  • Lumbering 2
  • Mining 2

  • High Quality Pal Oil
  • Leather
  • Mammorest Meat

095

Quivern palworld

Quivern
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 3
  • Gathering 2
  • Mining 2

  • High Quality Pal Oil

C-Tier Mining Pals

#

Icon

Pal

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

002

Cattiva
Cattiva

Cattiva
  • Handiwork 1
  • Gathering 1
  • Mining 1
  • Transporting 1

  • Red Berries

017

Depresso palworld

Depresso
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Mining 1

  • Venom Gland

020

Rushoar palworld

Rushoar
  • Mining 1

  • Rushoar Pork
  • Leather
  • Bone

022

Fuddler palworld

Fuddler
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Mining 1

  • Leather

040

Incineram palworld

Incineram
  • Kindling 1
  • Handiwork 2
  • Transporting 2
  • Mining 1

  • Horn
  • Leather

040b

Incineram Noct palworld

Incineram Noct
  • Handiwork 2
  • Transporting 2
  • Mining 1

  • Horn
  • Leather

066

Maraith palworld

Maraith
  • Gathering 2
  • Mining 1

  • Bone
  • Small Pal Soul

069

Lovander palworld

Lovander
  • Handiwork 2
  • Medicine 2
  • Transporting 2
  • Mining 1

  • Mushroom
  • Cake
  • Suspicious Juice
  • Strange Juice