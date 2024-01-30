There are many Pals in Palworld that have the Mining Work Suitability. Unlike the Cooling ability, handiwork is not tied to a specific type of pal - any type has the potential to have Mining. Each pal with Mining can have a level between 1 and 4 for their Mining ability. The higher the number, the faster they will be at completing the task. This Best Mining Pal Tier List shows each tier of Mining currently available in Palworld.

Mining Pals Tier List Criteria

The tiers are sorted by Mining level:

S Tier: Level 4 Mining

A Tier: Level 3 Mining

B Tier: Level 2 Mining

C Tier: Level 1 Mining

Best Mining Pals Tier List

Tier Pals S Blazamut Astegon Close A Digtoise Reptyro Reptyro Menasting Anubis Close B Penking Dumud Tombat Mammorest Cryst Mammorest Quivern Close C Cattiva Depresso Rushoar Fuddler Incineram Noct Incineram Maraith Lovander Close

S-Tier Mining Pals

# Icon Pal Work Suitability Possible Drops 096 Blazamut Kindling 3

Mining 4 Coal

Flame Organ 098 Astegon Handiwork 1

Mining 4 Pal Metal Ingot

Pure Quartz

A-Tier Mining Pals

# Icon Pal Work Suitability Possible Drops 067 Digtoise Mining 3 Ore

High Quality Pal Oil 088 Reptyro Kindling 3

Mining 3 Flame Organ 088b Ice Reptyro Cooling 3

Mining 3 Ice Organ 099 Menasting Lumbering 2

Mining 3 Coal

Venom Gland 100 Anubis Handiwork 4

Transporting 2

Mining 3 Bone

Large Pal Soul

Innovative Technical Manual

B-Tier Mining Pals

# Icon Pal Work Suitability Possible Drops 011 Penking Handiwork 2

Transporting 2

Watering 2

Mining 2

Cooling 2 Ice Organ

Penking Plume 043 Dumud Transporting 1

Watering 1

Mining 2 Raw Dumud

High Quality Pal Oil 068 Tombat Transporting 2

Gathering 2

Mining 2 Leather

Small pal Soul 090 Mammorest Planting 2

Lumbering 2

Mining 2 High Quality Pal Oil

Leather

Mammorest Meat 090b Mammorest Cryst Cooling 2

Lumbering 2

Mining 2 High Quality Pal Oil

Leather

Mammorest Meat 095 Quivern Handiwork 1

Transporting 3

Gathering 2

Mining 2 High Quality Pal Oil

C-Tier Mining Pals