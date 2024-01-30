There are many Pals in Palworld that have the Mining Work Suitability. Unlike the Cooling ability, handiwork is not tied to a specific type of pal - any type has the potential to have Mining. Each pal with Mining can have a level between 1 and 4 for their Mining ability. The higher the number, the faster they will be at completing the task. This Best Mining Pal Tier List shows each tier of Mining currently available in Palworld.
Mining Pals Tier List Criteria
The tiers are sorted by Mining level:
- S Tier: Level 4 Mining
- A Tier: Level 3 Mining
- B Tier: Level 2 Mining
- C Tier: Level 1 Mining
Best Mining Pals Tier List
|
Tier
|
Pals
|
S
|
|
A
|
|
B
|
|
C
|
S-Tier Mining Pals
|
#
|
Icon
|
Pal
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
096
|
|
|
|
098
|
|
|
A-Tier Mining Pals
|
#
|
Icon
|
Pal
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
067
|
|
|
|
088
|
|
|
|
088b
|
|
|
|
099
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
B-Tier Mining Pals
|
#
|
Icon
|
Pal
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
011
|
|
|
|
043
|
|
|
|
068
|
|
|
|
090
|
|
|
|
090b
|
|
|
|
095
|
|
|
C-Tier Mining Pals
|
#
|
Icon
|
Pal
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
002
|
|
|
|
017
|
|
|
|
020
|
|
|
|
022
|
|
|
|
040
|
|
|
|
040b
|
|
|
|
066
|
|
|
|
069
|
|
|