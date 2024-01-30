Key Takeaways The Neutral type of Pals is the easiest to catch but has a diverse set of skills and one of the strongest Pals in the game.

The Palworld combat tier list includes the strongest Neutral Pals, without considering crossbreeding benefits.

The SS Tier includes Paladius, the strongest Neutral Pal, which has much higher stats than non-Legendary Pals.

One of the most widespread and readily accessible Types of Pals you can get in this game is the Neutral type. These Pals can be found throughout the game and are the easiest to catch. This gives them a reputation for weakness in combat, being that your first encounters with them will likely be Chikipi, Lamball, and Cattiva.

This reputation is misleading, as the Neutral type is home to one of the strongest Pals in the game but also a diverse set of skills that are very helpful in a pinch. There’s also some healing in the Neutral umbrella – a rare find in Palworld.

Combat Tier List Criteria

As with our Best Pals for Combat Tier List, these Pals will be listed without consideration to the benefits of crossbreeding. You can make anything in Palworld overpowered with breeding.

Additionally, we reserve the SS Tier for Legendary Pals. Legendaries have such ridiculous stat spreads that even the best non-Legendary Pal doesn’t come close to rivaling the weakest Legendary. With all that said, check out our picks for the best Neutral Pals for combat tier list!

SS Tier

Pal Picture Location Notes Paladius (446, 681) The weakest of the Legendaries, but has double the stats that the strongest non-Legendary Pal, making it the strongest Neutral in the game.

Passive skill Legend - +20% Attack, +20% Defense, +15% Movement Speed

Passive Skill Celestial Emperor – 20% boost to Neutral

S Tier

Pal Picture Location Notes Fenglope (673, 643) High attack stat for a non-Legendary Neutral.

It can double jump when mounted and is also very fast.

Has strong Normal, Water, and Ice moves. Nitewing Tutorial Area, Everywhere Earliest capturable flying mount, spawns in the starting area

With the passive skill Swift, it will increase its movement speed by 30%

Great stats for an early-game Pal

A Tier

Pal Picture Location Notes Lunaris (-150, -663) It has decent overall stats, but it's best for its utility.

It can increase your carrying capacity, so it is worth picking up for overworld farming. Kingpaca (50, -460) Good attack and health stats.

Solid moveset.

Can increase carrying capacity. Lovander Lovander Base raids. Lovander is the second-best healer in the game, granting life steal with its Partner Skill.

Hilarious Paldeck entry.

Easy to catch with base raids.

B Tier

Pal Picture Location Notes Grintale (-43, -193) Enhances Neutral attacks when ridden. Very solid stat spread. Galeclaw In the area of (4, -326) and (9, -300) It can be used as a glider. You can shoot a gun while riding it. Decent mount speed. Good attack stat. Ribbuny (-315, 44) While in a team, it increases the attack power of Neutral pals. Decent melee and support stats. Gorirat Frostbound Mountains (just not in not snowy areas) Great filler Pal, and pairs very well with Ribbuny. Good attack stat. Direhowl (1, -400) Solid attack stat. It can be attained early in the tutorial area. Runs faster than most mounts.

C Tier

All other Neutral Pals will fall in here. The differences between them are so minimal that they are not worth mentioning. We have a full list of Neutral Pals for your convenience, you can find it here.

You may still use some of the other Neutral Pals in your party as you progress through the game. The best Pal party is diverse, so if you don’t have any of the Neutrals in our tier list, you may want to add a C Tier Pal to your party situationally.