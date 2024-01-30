Key Takeaways
- The Neutral type of Pals is the easiest to catch but has a diverse set of skills and one of the strongest Pals in the game.
- The Palworld combat tier list includes the strongest Neutral Pals, without considering crossbreeding benefits.
- The SS Tier includes Paladius, the strongest Neutral Pal, which has much higher stats than non-Legendary Pals.
Hey there, Pal Tamers!
One of the most widespread and readily accessible Types of Pals you can get in this game is the Neutral type. These Pals can be found throughout the game and are the easiest to catch. This gives them a reputation for weakness in combat, being that your first encounters with them will likely be Chikipi, Lamball, and Cattiva.
This reputation is misleading, as the Neutral type is home to one of the strongest Pals in the game but also a diverse set of skills that are very helpful in a pinch. There’s also some healing in the Neutral umbrella – a rare find in Palworld.
Combat Tier List Criteria
As with our Best Pals for Combat Tier List, these Pals will be listed without consideration to the benefits of crossbreeding. You can make anything in Palworld overpowered with breeding.
Additionally, we reserve the SS Tier for Legendary Pals. Legendaries have such ridiculous stat spreads that even the best non-Legendary Pal doesn’t come close to rivaling the weakest Legendary. With all that said, check out our picks for the best Neutral Pals for combat tier list!
SS Tier
|
Pal
|
Picture
|
Location
|
Notes
|
|
(446, 681)
|
S Tier
|
Pal
|
Picture
|
Location
|
Notes
|
|
(673, 643)
|
|
|
Tutorial Area, Everywhere
|
A Tier
|
Pal
|
Picture
|
Location
|
Notes
|
|
(-150, -663)
|
|
|
(50, -460)
|
|
|
Base raids.
|
B Tier
|
Pal
|
Picture
|
Location
|
Notes
|
|
(-43, -193)
|
Enhances Neutral attacks when ridden. Very solid stat spread.
|
|
In the area of (4, -326) and (9, -300)
|
It can be used as a glider. You can shoot a gun while riding it. Decent mount speed. Good attack stat.
|
|
(-315, 44)
|
While in a team, it increases the attack power of Neutral pals. Decent melee and support stats.
|
|
Frostbound Mountains (just not in not snowy areas)
|
Great filler Pal, and pairs very well with Ribbuny. Good attack stat.
|
|
(1, -400)
|
Solid attack stat. It can be attained early in the tutorial area. Runs faster than most mounts.
C Tier
All other Neutral Pals will fall in here. The differences between them are so minimal that they are not worth mentioning. We have a full list of Neutral Pals for your convenience, you can find it here.
You may still use some of the other Neutral Pals in your party as you progress through the game. The best Pal party is diverse, so if you don’t have any of the Neutrals in our tier list, you may want to add a C Tier Pal to your party situationally.