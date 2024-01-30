Key Takeaways
- Legendary Pals have the highest stats and are the most powerful in combat.
- Shadowbeak, Warsect, and Anubis are top-tier non-Legendary Pals with great versatility and high attack stats.
- Lyleen Noct is the best healer in the game and has strong attacking abilities, making her a valuable Pal to have.
Hey there, Pal Tamers! Palworld has a host of Pals to collect, with a lot of information to sort through to find out which Pals are the best of the best. With this in mind, we have created a tier list for you to use while designing your teams. The Pals in this list are all great in combat, though some are more situational than others, and we will explain why. If you are looking to elevate your Palworld gameplay, this is the guide for you.
Keep in mind that these art the best Pals you can get without Breeding. Crossbreeding can make any Pal overpowered, so this is a list of powerful Pals you can get simply by catching them in the wild.
Combat Tier List Criteria
The highest of the tiers in this list belongs solely to Legendary Pals. Legendary Pals have stats so high that they dwarf event the strongest of non-Legendary Pals - being more than twice as high in their stats comparatively.
All other non-Legendary Pals will fall into S Rank and lower. For these lists, we leverage each Pal's base stats, Passive and Active Skills, Partner Skills, and the overall utility they can provide in combat. Now, let's get right into it!
SS Rank
|
Pal
|
Picture
|
Location
|
Notes
|
|
(-788, -322)
|
|
|
(-357, 508)
|
|
|
(446, 681)
|
|
|
(446, 681)
|
S Rank
|
Pal
|
Picture
|
Location
|
Notes
|
|
(673, 643)
|
|
|
(-674, -103) or (158, -222)
|
|
|
(-134, -95)
|
|
|
(352, -88)
|
|
|
(673, 643) or (-519, -550)
|
A Rank
|
Pal
|
Picture
|
Location
|
Notes
|
|
(542, 335)
|
|
|
(673, 643)
|
|
|
(673, 643)
|
|
|
(673, 643)
|
|
|
(-160, 346)
|
B Rank
|
Pal
|
Picture
|
Location
|
Notes
|
|
(-255, -130)
|
|
|
Wild Pal raids
|
|
|
Tutorial Area, Everywhere
|
|
|
(360, 10)
|
|
|
(239, -332)
|
|
|
(118, -354)
|
|
|
(-220, -207)
|
|
|
(-167, -73)
|
|
|
(284, 21)
|
|
|
(1317, -1269)
|
C Rank
All other Pals not previously mentioned can pretty much be slotted here, as the differences between them are so minimal they are basically worth not differentiating. Most Pals in the game will fall in here, but they may still be useful to have on the Base or for farming in the wild.