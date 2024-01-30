Key Takeaways Legendary Pals have the highest stats and are the most powerful in combat.

Shadowbeak, Warsect, and Anubis are top-tier non-Legendary Pals with great versatility and high attack stats.

Lyleen Noct is the best healer in the game and has strong attacking abilities, making her a valuable Pal to have.

Hey there, Pal Tamers! Palworld has a host of Pals to collect, with a lot of information to sort through to find out which Pals are the best of the best. With this in mind, we have created a tier list for you to use while designing your teams. The Pals in this list are all great in combat, though some are more situational than others, and we will explain why. If you are looking to elevate your Palworld gameplay, this is the guide for you.

Keep in mind that these art the best Pals you can get without Breeding. Crossbreeding can make any Pal overpowered, so this is a list of powerful Pals you can get simply by catching them in the wild.

Combat Tier List Criteria

The highest of the tiers in this list belongs solely to Legendary Pals. Legendary Pals have stats so high that they dwarf event the strongest of non-Legendary Pals - being more than twice as high in their stats comparatively.

All other non-Legendary Pals will fall into S Rank and lower. For these lists, we leverage each Pal's base stats, Passive and Active Skills, Partner Skills, and the overall utility they can provide in combat. Now, let's get right into it!

SS Rank

Pal Picture Location Notes Jetragon (-788, -322) Extremely high attack stat and massively powerful Dragon-type moveset.

More than 10000 health at max level.

Has missile launchers that you can shoot from his back while mounted.

Passive skill Legend - +20% Attack, +20% Defense, +15% Movement Speed.

Fastest flying mount in the game. Frostallion (-357, 508) The strongest Pal in the game.

Great Ice-type attacker with exceptionally high Attack and Defense, nearly 13000 Health at max level.

Can solo basically anything.

Passive skill Legend - +20% Attack, +20% Defense, +15% Movement Speed.

Passive Skill Ice Emperor - + 20% increase to Ice.

When you ride it, your attacks become Ice attacks, Ice attacks are enhanced while this Pal is mounted. Necromus (446, 681) The highest attack stat of the Legendaries.

Passive skill Legend - +20% Attack, +20% Defense, +15% Movement Speed.

Passive Skill Lord of the Underworld – 20% Increase to Dark. Paladius (446, 681) The weakest of the Legendaries, but has double the stats that Shadowbeak has, so still ridiculously powerful.

Passive skill Legend - +20% Attack, +20% Defense, +15% Movement Speed.

Passive Skill Celestial Emperor – 20% boost to Neutral.

S Rank

Pal Picture Location Notes Shadowbeak (673, 643) Quick ground mount that can also fly.

Consumes the least amount of stamina of all mounts, despite not being the fastest, meaning you can stay airborne for the longest amount or sprinting for the longest amount.

Fantastic all-rounder, great Dark attacker.

Learns Divine Disaster, an exclusive skill that’s absolutely devastating. Warsect (-674, -103) or (158, -222) Blends Fire damage to its Grass and Ground moveset, making this Pal versatile. You can bring it in most, if not all, fights.

Very good Health pool.

This Pal can be in your party forever, and will always do well.

Boosts the player’s Fire damage and Defense with its Hard Armor Partner Skill. Anubis (-134, -95) Passive – applies ground damage to player attacks.

One of the highest attack stats in game with very high HP.

Will sometimes just dodge attacks.

Earth Emperor – 20% increase to Ground. Jormuntide (352, -88) Incredible attack and HP, great defense.

Best Water attacker with a powerful overall moveset.

His Passive, Lord of the Sea, boosts his Water attack damage by 20%. Blazamut (673, 643) or (-519, -550) Fire type is technically the strongest Type in the game, highest damaging Type.

Blazamut can be ridden and gets a 50% increase to his fire attack, along with Flame Emperor which gives him another 20% boost to his fire damage.

Overpowered Fire-type movesets.

A Rank

Pal Picture Location Notes Rayhound (542, 335) Good mid-game Electric attacker.

Can be ridden, mounting gives the Double Jump ability. Very fast ground mount with Swift – very nice for getting around. Astegon (673, 643) Has massive attack and defense stats.

Overpowered Active Skills movesets.

Looks awesome. Yes, this is important for combat. Orserk (673, 643) Best Electric Pal in game, not higher on the list because Electric is fairly weak typing.

Comes with Lord of Lightning – 20% increase to Lightning attacks.

Very strong magic attack skill. Faleris (673, 643) Very strong Fire attacker that can be ridden, it is the fastest non-Legendary mount in the game.

Great moveset and offensive stats that more than make up for its slightly lower HP stat. Lyleen Noct (-160, 346) Lyleen can heal you – does 1000 HP of healing at base level. This is invaluable as there really is no other way to heal in this game except by using Pals.

Lyleen is the best healer in the game.

Noct version has Dark typing. She can use Dark, Ice, and Grass type moves effectively.

Very strong attacker besides.

B Rank

Pal Picture Location Notes Quivern (-255, -130) Can catch before Level 30.

Decent attack and defense with good movesets.

Can be ridden, enhances Dragon attacks when mounted. Incineram Wild Pal raids Great attacker, decent Fire-type moveset.

Tough Pal for the early game.

Basically comes to you, even when you wish it wouldn't, so you may as well pick it up. Nitewing Tutorial Area, Everywhere Earliest capturable flying mount, spawns in the starting area.

Good attack for an early-game Pal.

With the passive skill Swift, it will increase its movement speed by 30%. Wixen (360, 10) Decent Fire attacker.

Applies Fire to player attacks with its Partner Skill. Katress (239, -332) Great Dark attacker, can also learns Fire moves.

Great farming Pal for the field, can be used to get Leather or Bones because of its Partner Skill Grimoire collector. Penking Penking (118, -354) More drops from Fire Pals.

Can straight up Freeze enemies, making him very useful in boss fights.

Decent attack. Sweepa Sweepa (-220, -207) The more Swees you add to your party, the higher Sweepa’s Attack and Defense becomes. The bonus of which scales with your Swee's level (higher level, bigger percentage bonus).

This scaling can make Sweepa one of the strong Pals in the whole game.

Lower on this list because you can’t use Sweepa with anything else if you want to maximize his damage with this synergy. Digtoise (-167, -73) Great defense, decent attack

Great to pick up for Mining in the field. Mossanda (284, 21) Decent attack, good Grass moveset.

Can fire a grenade launcher while mounted. Grizzbolt (1317, -1269) Tanky Electric type Pal.

Can fire a minigun when ridden.

C Rank

All other Pals not previously mentioned can pretty much be slotted here, as the differences between them are so minimal they are basically worth not differentiating. Most Pals in the game will fall in here, but they may still be useful to have on the Base or for farming in the wild.